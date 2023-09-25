1. Japan in exactly 74 words*

Oracle Red Bull Racing secured its sixth Formula One constructors' championship and second in succession, Max Verstappen comfortably winning the Japanese Grand Prix for the second year running to take his 13th victory in 16 Grands Prix this season. It was the team's 15th victory of the 2023 season. McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri rounded out the podium at Suzuka, Piastri's third place the first rostrum result of the Australian rookie's career.

* 2023 is the 74th season of the F1 world championship

2. The Japanese GP in six pics

Champions of the world ... for a sixth time © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Horner and Verstappen celebrated on Honda's home turf © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Verstappen had to get his elbows out against the McLarens on lap one © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Verstappen's pole margin was 0.581secs, Suzuka's biggest in 19 years © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Tsunoda addressed the Suzuka crowd after his contract renewal on Saturday © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool The Dutchman was thrilled after his dominant pole lap © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

3. Max makes amends, Checo's cruel luck

Verstappen had speed to spare as he set a scorching fastest lap © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Verstappen came to Japan on a mission after his 10-race winning streak ended with a whimper last time out in Singapore , where he finished a muted fifth. How much of a mission was illustrated by his spectacular lap for pole position on Saturday, where his 1min 28.877sec stunner drew both internal and external praise. "We witnessed something very special today," said team principal Christian Horner, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was more succinct, calling Verstappen's effort "crazy" after the Dutchman improved by over a second from Q2.

In the race, once Verstappen had successfully repelled Piastri off the line and gone wheel-to-wheel with Norris into the first corner, it seemed a matter of how much the margin of victory would be, such was his speed advantage. To wit: he set the fastest lap of the race on Lap 39 with a time 1.064secs faster than anything any other driver could muster over the 53 laps. His eventual winning margin was 19.387secs.

Verstappen's championship lead is now 177 points; should he leave the following race weekend in Qatar in two weeks' time with an advantage of 146 points or more, he'll be a three-time world champion.

A source of more immediate celebration for the team in Japan – where Verstappen won his drivers' title a year ago – was a sixth teams' crown, adding to the titles won in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and again last year.

It was a tougher Japan weekend for Sergio Pérez , who qualified seven-tenths of a second adrift of his team-mate in fifth place, calling his Q3 lap "scrappy" after struggling with car balance around Suzuka's sweeping corners.

The Mexican ran into trouble immediately at the start, contact with Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes on the sprint to the first corner necessitating an unscheduled pit stop for a new front wing.

A five-second penalty for a safety car infringement added to his pain, and a further clash with Kevin Magnussen's Haas on Lap 12, as he came back through the field, saw him sustain further damage. He retired from the race on Lap 14, but re-joined on Lap 40 for two laps in order to serve a five-second penalty for the Magnussen incident, avoiding it carrying over to the next race in Qatar.

4. AlphaTauri pair just miss out

There was nothing between Tsunoda and Lawson all day © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

While Oracle Red Bull Racing had plenty to celebrate in Japan, it was a busy weekend for sister squad Scuderia AlphaTauri , too. On Saturday, the team announced that Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo would make up its 2024 driver line-up, Tsunoda addressing the adoring Japanese fans from the podium after the conformation of his fourth season with the team next year was announced.

Liam Lawson , who deputised for Ricciardo for the fourth straight race as the Australian recovers from a broken left hand, was confirmed as a 2024 reserve driver for both Red Bull teams at Suzuka, the New Zealander focusing on testing, simulator sessions and development work while attending all next year's races.

Tsunoda lined up ninth on the grid, his best qualifying effort in 10 races, while Lawson was edged out of Q3 by Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso by 0.043secs to start from 11th.

The AlphaTauri team-mates scrapped it out in an entertaining opening-lap dice that saw them side-by-side for several corners, and there was little between them at the end of 53 laps, too – Lawson finishing 11th and Tsunoda 12th, but both outside of the points.

5. The number you need to know

0.581: In seconds, the gap Verstappen had over the rest of the field in qualifying in Japan, the biggest pole margin at Suzuka since Michael Schumacher way back in 2004 and the largest dry-weather qualifying gap of the 2023 season to date.

6. The word from the paddock

To win here was great, but the most important was to win the constructors' (championship). I'm very proud of everyone working here at the track, but also at the factory. We are having an incredible year. It was quite a straightforward race Max Verstappen

7. The stats that matter

Drivers' championship top 5

Position Driver Team Points Gap 1 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing 400 - 2 Sergio Pérez Oracle Red Bull Racing 223 -177 3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 190 -210 4 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 174 -226 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 150 -250

Constructors' championship top 5

Position Team Points Gap 1 Oracle Red Bull Racing 623 - 2 Mercedes 305 -318 3 Ferrari 285 -338 4 Aston Martin 221 -402 5 McLaren 172 -451

8. Away from the track

Here's a question: if you pitted an F1 car, a MotoGP bike, a rallycross car, a WRC car and an electric supervehicle, the Ford SuperVan 4.2, in a drag race, who would win?

Find out the answer in the Ultimate Race , where we find out which vehicle is quickest on a quarter-mile (400-metre) drag strip at a remote airfield location – and with F1 driver Lawson , MotoGP legend Dani Pedrosa , WRX champ Timmy Hansen , WRC driver Adrien Fourmaux and Le Mans winner Romain Dumas at the controls, there's no holding back.

6 min Ultimate Race See five of the world's fastest machines go head to head in the Ultimate Race

9. Where to next and what do I need to know?

Round 17 (Qatar), October 6-8

Circuit name/location: Lusail International Circuit, Doha

Length/laps: 5.380km, 57 laps

Grands Prix held/debut: 1, 2021

Most successful driver: Lewis Hamilton (one win)

Most successful team: Mercedes (one win)

2022: Race not held

10. Inside the wide world of Red Bull Motorsports

The fans were out in force to watch the action © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Sébastien Ogier is one competitive beast – you don't become an eight-time World Rally Championship title-winner without that trait – which is why his retirement from the penultimate stage of the Acropolis Rally earlier this month stung. But the Frenchman still found plenty of positives from his display in Greece, both behind the wheel and out of his Toyota GR Yaris Rally1.

Catch up with Seb's latest exclusive blog where he talks about speed, bad luck and his season so far – and pays tribute to the Greek fans and event organisers after the country endured some tough times recently with wildfires, storms and floods.