Pads, pedals and synthesisers: how Joelistics used 2020 to find a new sound

Joel Ma isn’t known for quiet.

He started out drumming in punk bands, moved front of stage to rap as Joelistics in hip-hop band TZU, then went solo composing beats with a lot of sonically heavy glitch and crunch. But during Melbourne’s long recent winter, these little videos started popping up on his Instagram: cold morning sunshine, cups of coffee, his hands tweaking a couple of pieces of electronic equipment.

These weren’t songs as such, but sonic snatches. They weren’t played on conventional instruments but were made by pads and pedals talking. A minute or two of quiet back and forth every few days, a few threads of sound weaving into something more substantial. Then done. Joelistics, downbeat style.

The clips had a few influencer-style extras. Fake quotes from eminent names: “Desperate times call for ambient jams,” attributed to Winston Churchill. Different pieces of decoration in the frame. “I got shit for putting a plant in there, but you’ve got to make things look nice,” says Joel with a laugh. “If you look carefully on the coffee mug, that’s Sun Yat Sen on the side. He was born in the next village to my family’s ancestral village. The gorilla’s got a little baby on its back, which was my shout-out to parenthood. Then the plane was me travelling back to the studio, being allowed to be there for the first time.”

As we spoke with Joel about what inspired those experiments and what gear he used to create them, it was clear that the last nine months of time for reflection had left him with a lot to share.

The origin of the synthesis

“I got really interested in guitar pedals over 2020, and it became more than just an interest. It was a place to watch late-night YouTube tutorials and take my mind off things. Like everyone, I had an anxiety that I had to keep at bay. The anxiety was not knocking at my door but it was in the streets outside my house. There are only so many Netflix shows you can watch or books you can read. I wanted to park my mind somewhere, where it almost becomes like meditation. So I became obsessed with guitar pedals. It was nice. Because we never saw the postman I’d just open the door and there’d be some radiant gifts, something I ordered two weeks ago at 2am.”

Add into the mix a new arrival: Joel and partner Tania had daughter Lua during this time.

“So the porch jams were me getting up really early – there’s a time in the morning where I’m looking after Lua and Tania is catching up on sleep, and then Lua falls asleep and I’ve got sometimes between half an hour and an hour, and I’d set up something on the porch and have a play. Lua would often be in a pram a metre away, and I could experiment and put my mind at ease. They were days when we had to find a rhythm to keep our sanity, and that was one of the things I would incorporate into my day to make it feel right.

Escaping pragmatism

“There is a natural tendency to want to make money, especially becoming a new parent. Your time is so limited that the time you do have, in that world where you’ve got 20 jobs that are pressing immediately from changing a nappy to cooking a meal to cleaning up the lounge room, you need to harness that time and make cash. I guess 2020 afforded me a chance to say actually, that’s just not possible. I can’t do my job of running studio sessions for other musicians. I was able to take that time and sonically explore, in a way that I normally would have felt guilty about.”

“That meant I pushed into some places that I wouldn’t allow myself to go when working with other people. Especially music without lyrics, for every track you put out there’s 60 hours of sonic experimentation and tinkering and fine-tuning and getting to know gear. It’s necessary indulgence. It’s casting your net wide and seeing what you can bring in. You rarely get the chance to do that with nothing else on your schedule. To be free to fuck up. If I do a session or write with other people, they’re relying on me to do a job. If I take the time to try my new things in that session, maybe it’s not fair to the artist that I’m working with. But I think those sketches can make their way into other music. That all becomes mulch for something new in the future.

Solitude and solidarity

All of this time on solo work also created a chance to connect with other musicians who were also operating in little hermit-caves of their own. When we spoke, Joel had just started doing live production sessions again with other artists.

“The whole of 2020 I’d done about five. If music is your livelihood you’re so used to coming into a studio or going to a workspace or going to rehearse with a band, but when you remove the ability to physically be in a space, you internalise the music and you find a different sound to what you would otherwise. I was in touch with a bunch of different producers who I work with, and it felt like everyone was having a similar epiphany of using music as a way to calm the beast. We were like, everything’s drenched in reverb and caked in delay, that’s where we need to be right now. I imagine there are going to be a lot of ambient records coming out [in 2021], when we’ll all need uplifting summer songs.”

One connection came after Joel’s experiment with an autotune pedal and a loop pad led his former bandmate, Pip Norman, to improvise some live guitar and create a new mix.

“That’s the first music that Pip and I have released together since the last TZU record. That might not be of great significance to anyone but us, but it definitely was for us. We added on and had this conversation through it. He was going through similar sonic explorations at his home, and he’s got two kids, and for him it was a way to have some time to himself in a busy household.”

“In the end it was for me. That glue of playing music for others is really special, and it’s something I don’t do as much as I used to, but the publishing of it was the idea of having projects without any cycle of writing and releasing and touring. You’re just trying to capture something small and then free it. It’s like writing a haiku and putting it on the fridge. I doubt anyone will see it, and if they do they may not even read it. Then I had some lovely responses from interesting people who engaged with it in a way that I wasn’t expecting.”

Having watched through the clips again, it was time to geek out on the specifics.

Microphone into Roland VT-4 pedal into Korg Kaoss pad

“The VT4 is an autotune pedal. It has a hard autotune, but you’ve got a function where you can add harmonies to main autotune melodies. So you can add a third and a fifth; or a third, fifth and seventh; or a third and an octave, and you can get this choir effect, a robot human digital choir.”

“That whole piece was vocally generated. The mic goes into the VT4, which harmonises the vocal line and autotunes it, so you get a kind of synth pad or a big lush chord. Once I found the sound that I liked, I used the Kaos pad to loop that, to provide a repeating canvas or theme for me to sing melodies across. I’d take it off a chordal setting and put it on a mono-voice setting, and again I like using the autotune for everything but singing. I like the idea that your voice becomes an oscillator and a synthesiser through the pedal. Then the Kaos pad could catch melodies and I could layer those melodies.”

Digitone polyphonic synthesiser and Echosystem pedal

“A Digitone is a groovebox synth, so it has four tracks of synthesiser. It’s an FM synth, which is unusual. That was a purchase which mostly got used between 9:30pm and 1am when I would look after Lua and she’d fall asleep on my chest and I’d have my headphones on and be writing synthy arpeggiation. Then there’s a range of new stereo guitar pedals that accept synthesisers as well, and the Echosystem is really the queen of delay pedals. There’s a great deal of crosstalk between settings, you can run multiple effects in stereo or parallel or serial mode, it can include reverb and modulation like chorus and phaser. It’s a really deep pedal. I tend toward analogue gear but the odd digital thing will come along, and I love the modular approach of some of the new gear, you can make it do so many things.”

Minilogue XD and Chase Bliss Audio MOOD

“That’s a great combo. The MOOD pedal is six effects in one, and it’s like a weird little kitchen where you’re chopping up the ingredients that you’re putting into it, and then switching into a bowl and cooking it, and you’re constantly bouncing between two tracks of effects and granular sampling. The Minilogue is one of my favourite synths, but sadly mine has since broken.”

Digitone and MOOD pedal

“That’s FM synthesis at its finest. Usually when you think of Dr Who synths and the 70s sound, they tend to bubble and squeak and growl. Then when you get to FM synthesis, the classic FM sound is a bell. It’s very much the sound of the 80s, that kind of A-Ha angelic motif.”

VT4 into Kaos Pad into MOOD

“This has lyrics! The day before, someone had talked to me about the jams and asked when I was going to rap. I was like, I’m not fucking rapping on these! But I will sing a little thing. So that is a line from Billie Holiday which was sampled by Music vs Lyrics, who were a Melbourne hip-hop crew back in the early 2000s, and I always liked that sample and the Billie Holiday song, so I used the line ‘In my solitude’ as my motif.”

“The Kaos pad is catching the loop, the MOOD is bringing in a palette of a chord underneath it, and then it gets weird. The other thing about delay and looping which worked for me conceptually was that 2020 had a loop pattern, day to day life became a loop. So the idea was to find these loops and let them ring out and ring out until they cease to be recognisable. If I let my mind wander, life at that time became surreal due to its unending similarities. You cease to recognise the similarities because they happen so much.”

“I’m convinced that music is time travel. Good music slows time, or speeds it up. It definitely shifts your perception of time. Even from a physics perspective, the waveforms moving through time create a sensation in your body and it can have a real emotional response just based on the frequencies, regardless of melody or lyrics. I do like to think of music as a way to shift time, and the point when you stop looking for perfect loops, where you’re offsetting where you want to hear the thing repeat, is fascinating to me.”

The wash-up

“The porch jams were all based on the chain rather than the music. It was about making this thing talk to this thing in an interesting way. From recording and then editing, the whole thing might be an hour to start the day.”

“I wanted only one sound device, and generally one effect. I wanted to limit the palette. I’ve got a studio full of all kinds of cool shit, but I wanted to concentrate on one chain. Then I’d have my phone set up to film them and I’d use the sound from the phone mixed with the jams, so you’d get the foley of me eating toast or drinking coffee or the sound of the birds. And a lot of the joy was thinking the night before, what is the chain that I’m going to use? How will I link this to this? As I started receiving an unending stream of parcels.”