Jonne Koski on training, longevity and balancing fatherhood
What is the fitness community like in your home country, and how has it influenced you as an athlete?
Finland has probably 100 gyms, which is fairly big for a small country of only 5.5 million people. It's the community that's been very supportive from the beginning of my career. It's been super helpful, and I’ve gotten a lot of help from Finnish coaches and athletes. I’m hoping to help inspire the newer generation of the fitness community as well.
Anyone specific who influenced you the most?
My biggest influence was from Mitko: Mikko Salo. He won the CrossFit Games in 2009, and he's from the same town as I am, Pori. When I started, he took me under his wings and was a mentor to me. Now, it’s athletes that I train with, my team-mates – but also fellow athletes from other sports.
Could you walk us through a day in your life right now, from training to recovery to everything in between?
I'm preparing for the World Fitness Project Finals at the moment, my main competition of the season. I have been competing a record amount this year – I feel it's taken a little toll on my body, I haven't performed as good as I wanted to. Now I've been putting in all the effort to be as fit as possible come December.
In the morning, I wake up and do my morning sessions, two, three hours, then I come home and aim to recover as good as I can. We had a pretty big change in life, with my wife, we had our first son, born three months ago. So, I also want to spend as much time as I can with him and be involved with everything. It requires a bit more discipline for myself and scheduling, which is a welcome change for me, too.
We heard your friends will be hosting a watch party for the WFP final. What do you hope they see?
My family, my wife and my son will be there in person. I don't think my son will yet understand what's going on, but still, I’m trying to put on as good of a show as I can. It hasn't been the easiest year for me. I’ll try to enjoy it and try to do my best, and get as much out of myself as I can. Of course, I hope I can place as high as I can, as it's probably easier to enjoy the competition in that way. It means a lot that they're there to support. It doesn't matter if it's through the live stream or in person.
Do you feel more pressure knowing people close to you are watching, or does it motivate you?
I've never taken great amounts of pressure from outside. I have big goals, and I want to push myself – I think that comes mostly from within myself. Of course, sometimes when you perform badly, you get these dark thoughts, or you feel that you've disappointed people. But mostly, it's myself that I disappoint more. With my performance, I want to be able to inspire others as well – to push their limits and test themselves, and improve themselves. So, I guess in that sense, sometimes a little bit, but mostly positively. I think I always enjoy when I have my friends there, you know, cheering me in competition or get messages.
Looking back on your career so far, what fitness achievement are you most proud of - and why?
Last year, I qualified for the CrossFit Games for the 10th time. I hope it shows my longevity and all the hard work, and it's just smart work I've been able to do during my career.
It’s hard to pick one achievement. I've finished in the top 10 multiple times at the Games. But my goals are a little bit higher – I'd like to finish on the podium. So, I'm still waiting for that biggest achievement. I've shown that I've been able to come back even through very hard injuries: I've had multiple surgeries done, and I got through some big setbacks.
What goals or ambitions do you have beyond the WFP finals – in your sport and in life in general?
At the WFP finals, my goal is to get as fit as I can. I feel like I haven't been at my own level or haven't shown what I'm capable of this year. I know that I need to finish high – at least top 10 to gain the pro-card for masters. That’s the second goal. I really feel I can challenge the top 5 or even for the podium when I'm in my best shape.
Beyond WFP, next season is still, a little bit open for me.
Outside of my athlete life, my goal is being a good dad and spend time with the family. Also, to work hard for my goals and hopefully be able to inspire some people and have fun along the way. I think there's still many good years left.
How much does running play a role in your training, and what benefits does it bring to your performance?
Running has been a struggle for me in the past two years. I've had some issues with my ankle, which has slowed me down a little bit with my training. The past six months now we have figured out the best way for me to train running, and get enough volume in so that I can catch up against the top guys. I used to be a decent runner compared to the field. But in the past few years, I've lost some ground. I've been getting back in the running mojo, I really enjoy running. It's one of the best ways to develop your fitness. I’m running four times a week, and I should probably do more. It's one of the hardest things to combine with our sports, but always learning ways to improve, even in that area.
Do you have a favourite type of gym session or a particular exercise you always look forward to?
My favourite gym sessions are very classic CrossFit style ones, and I'm probably the best at bodyweight stuff and gymnastics. It's always enjoyable to train in things that you're good at. I do enjoy those, but also, I think it's even more rewarding when I excel in stuff that I've been struggling with. I've never been the strongest athlete on the field. It gives me much more of a reward when I actually improve on those areas, so I enjoy lifting sessions.
What’s something people might be surprised to learn about your training or lifestyle?
I don't know if anything is a secret anymore, I do share a lot of my training! I'm not the best at schedules, arriving early. Sometimes my training sessions would take three to four hours, just for not being disciplined enough. Maybe being too analytical or wanting to do things too perfectly – warming up for every part too long. I do take quite a lot of time with my training. As far as lifestyle, I do love to cook. I can't eat the same food for more than two days in a row. A lot of fitness athletes like the same routine, same meals, like to meal prep every week. Personally, I can't do that.