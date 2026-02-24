Kerr holds, Smith to serve
Jordy Smith and Josh Kerr: BFFs

Two of the world’s most competitive surfers just can’t stop battling.
By Chris Binns
“I hang with Kerrzy a lot,” says Jordy Smith, “and anyone else who wants to go surfing the same amount as I do. Some guys stick to themselves, we spend our entire lives with each other, we see each other two weeks out of every four, so it’s like a family and we interact like one too.” Josh Kerr and Jordy Smith have become fast friends since finding themselves neighbours in Orange County, California, and now they take their double act on the road.
“We’ve known each other a long time,” says Kerrzy, “but over the last three years we’ve hung out a lot. That sounds like we’re dating!” The pair are not, in fact, dating, they’re both happily married, and as Josh says, “our girls are great friends too, which makes life and travelling a lot easier too. It’s good, they understand each other so well as they both have to deal with having selfish pro surfers for husbands!”
As we all saw in Portugal, the surf poured in, and two of the tour’s oldest grommets just could not keep out of the water. Enjoy Ryan Miller’s study of the pair here, with captions by Josh Kerr unless stated otherwise.
The Kerrzy and Big Bru Show

Charge of the flight brigade

Heat check, one, two

Jordy’s deadly sling blade

Spotting the landing

Kerr holds, Smith to serve

Natural born thriller

Logging those frequent flyer miles

The North Shore showdown looms

Cali coordination

