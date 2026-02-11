Exclusive: Jürgen Klopp on the power of a positive mindset

Jürgen Klopp: We had a period in Liverpool where we only dropped five or six points at home over two and a half seasons. Absolutely insane! Unfortunately, we only won the league title once during that time. From the outside, you think: “They can do anything, it's easy for them”. But when you're in the thick of it, the pressure mounts to keep it going. You win a game, you're happy for a moment. Great. Three points. And then you look at your squad: “How are the guys doing?” Who do you need to bring down? Who do you need to build up? Who do you need to watch out for? Three days until the next game. You win again. Incredible. What do you do now? Being on a winning streak has nothing to do with enjoyment. It's effort, relief, effort, relief, and the longer the streak lasts, the more the pressure mounts. The overwhelming feeling was maximum relief. So much so that I almost had trouble staying on my feet. Okay, the pit stop is ticking, let's go. It always goes on.