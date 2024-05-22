Kai Lenny is developing a new helmet for big-wave surfing and here's why

Kai Lenny: The craziest thing is the whole episode just seems like a weird dream. I was separated from reality. Since then, I've been trying to coming back to some normality. Basically, I had entered the Backdoor Shootout and I was also in the SUP portion of the event. The swell was rapidly increasing, maybe four-to-six feet, and I remember just being by the sand and contemplating whether I should wear my helmet or not. Molly, my wife, heavily suggested it, just based on so many people we know who've been getting severely injured out there.

I was really trying to psych myself up on wearing the helmet, because I felt like it's just not worth losing your life or going through all that trauma. So, everything was pushing me towards that. I ended up starting to work on my own custom carbon-fibre helmet with a buddy, where we took similar specs from how the layout is done on Formula One helmets.

I ended up going on this wave, pumping down the line and I went to grab my rail, but I flipped off the front of the board right before I got to where it was really going to Pipe-out. I fell inside of the barrel and as soon as I touched the water, I went black. Then, all of a sudden I was sitting at Ehukai Beach Park with the life guards and they were just saying, 'Sit down, Kai, sit down'. I had no idea how I'd gotten there or what was going on.