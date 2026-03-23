KASSO 2026 showcased skateboarding at its wildest

Jiro Platt Jiro Platt is one of the freshest talents in NYC skateboarding, making his name as one of the city's top-rising street skaters with a deep bag of tricks.

KASSO FEST Skate & Sound 2026 made its debut in the United States as 28 fearless skaters demonstrated their skill and creativity in Long Beach, California. Taking on a course that threw competitors into fast, awkward and unpredictable sections designed to test balance, timing and nerve, it was New York-native