Skateboarding
© Anthony Acosta/Red Bull Content Pool
Skateboarding
KASSO 2026 showcased skateboarding at its wildest
KASSO FEST Skate & Sound saw 28 skateboarders take on a series of offbeat, chaotic stages full of slams, saves and insane tricks. Watch the full show from Long Beach.
KASSO FEST Skate & Sound 2026 made its debut in the United States as 28 fearless skaters demonstrated their skill and creativity in Long Beach, California. Taking on a course that threw competitors into fast, awkward and unpredictable sections designed to test balance, timing and nerve, it was New York-native Jiro Platt that claimed the KASSO crown.
The 19-year-old, renowned for his deep bag of tricks, was the only skater to complete the challenging final stage, making history by winning the first KASSO event to be held in the States. Reflecting on his victory, he said: "I'm glad it worked out. I'm in disbelief."
Platt was not the only one left in a state of shock as at one point during the livestream, the commentator summed up the incredible performances by saying "this is not normal skateboarding".
Watching it, it’s hard to argue. Heavy slams, sketchy saves and plenty of creativity, this one had a bit of everything.
From the first drop-in to the final run, it was raw, chaotic and unpredictable. You can watch the full replay on Red Bull Skateboarding's YouTube channel and Red Bull TV.
What is KASSO FEST Skate & Sound?
KASSO is basically Ninja Warrior on a skateboard, part obstacle course, part skate contest, with roots in Japanese game shows. Instead of a standard run, skaters have to make it through offbeat features, speed sections, and technical setups where consistency matters as much as tricks.
The courses are designed to test speed, control and creativity, and include one that has been specially designed by Jamie Foy. Known for his technical mastery, the rail-focused obstacle course is particularly sketchy.
The 2026 edition was the first to be broadcast live, meaning every slam, save and make played out in real time.