Kettlebell exercises for abs, pecs, back and biceps

Ah, the kettlebell ! This accessory with a handle looks like a bell (as its name suggests) and is a secret weapon for toning your body. OK, so maybe we're exaggerating a bit. And best of all, you don't have to go to the gym, because anyone can have one at home . But how do you use it to sculpt your abs, strengthen your pecs and transform your back? To get as fit as Stefanos Tsitsipas , follow these tips.

Spoiler : it's all about technique and choosing the right kettlebell. Don't panic, we've got it all covered!

How do you choose your kettlebell?

Straight from Russia, the kettlebell lets you work on your strength, cardio and balance. Before embarking on any wild exercises, you need to choose your ally carefully. Let's face it, a weight that's too light will only help you stall doors, and one that's too heavy will make you regret your life choices. So here's some advice on how to find the ideal kettlebell:

What weight kettlebell should you start with?

If you're just starting out, we recommend a kettlebell weighing between 6 and 12 kg. This may seem light, but remember: this isn't a contest of brute strength (at least, not yet). Above all, the aim is to learn the right technique without hurting your back. If you're already a regular at the gym, you can try a 16kg kettlebell, and for the bravest, go up to 24kg. But be warned.

Materials and design

Kettlebells come in a variety of materials: cast iron, steel, sometimes even plastic for the lighter models. But cast iron is still the most common, and with good reason: it's resistant to knocks (because yes, we've all dropped a kettlebell on the floor).

Expect to work hard © Matthias Heschl/Red Bull Content Pool

The best kettlebell exercises for abs

Dreaming of a flat stomach and visible abs? Here are three kettlebell exercises that are guaranteed to melt fat.

The Russian twist

Sit down, grab your kettlebell with both hands and twist your torso from left to right, as if you were trying to look behind you without moving your feet. Simple? Wait to do it for 30 seconds. You'll feel your abs wake up... and probably curse you.

Kettlebell plank

Get into a plank, but this time place a kettlebell under each hand. Hold the position. You thought the plank was easy? Not with this little extra challenge. But what makes this exercise different from the classic plank? It actually causes instability that will force you to tense like never before. And it's likely to burn, but that's a very good sign.

The sit-up

The sit-up is basically done without weights, but it's totally possible to add an accessory to make it more complex. The kettlebell is perfect for this. Lie down and hold the weight with both hands. Stand up quickly, raising the kettlebell above your head. Return to the starting position.

Exercises to work the pectoral muscles

Because we know you want sculpted pecs, here are a few kettlebell exercises to help you achieve that goal.

The bench press

Lying on a bench, hold a kettlebell in each hand and push them upwards, as you would with a barbell, but with more control. Once again, the accessory adds a dimension of instability that will make your muscles work even harder.

Kettlebell fly

It's a bit of a variation on the bench press, but this exercise is likely to hurt a lot more. Stand on a bench with a kettlebell in each hand and extend your arms out to the sides. Bring your arms back, stretching them above your head.

The push-up

Have you been waiting for these? The boosted push-up is here. It's finally a classic, but with a little upgrade. Place your hands on two kettlebells for a greater range of movement and an extra challenge for your pecs. If you find it too easy, congratulations, you're officially a superhero. As with the plank, the addition of the accessory will create instability that will make you work harder. That's where the mind comes in! Bonus: a can of Red Bull , and off you go!

Kettlebell exercises to strengthen your back

A strong back is the secret to impeccable posture (and fewer health problems). Here are a few moves to strengthen your back using a kettlebell. For these exercises, beware of mistakes that could be unforgivable.

The deadlift

The deadlift, also known as the deadlift, is a basic exercise for strengthening the whole back of your body, including your back. Hold your kettlebell between your legs with both hands, bend your knees slightly, and push yourself up onto your heels. Be careful to keep your back straight!

Laura Horvath during a session at the Red Bull performance centre © Leo Rosas/Red Bull Content Pool

The kettlebell row

Take a kettlebell in one hand (or both), lean forward and pull it towards your hip, as if you were trying to start a slightly temperamental lawnmower. This exercise is perfect for working your upper back and shoulders. But be careful not to adopt the wrong position. So, as soon as it hurts, stop!

Kettlebell exercises to develop your biceps

Let's face it, having muscular arms is always a plus.

The curl

From a standing position, hold a kettlebell in each hand and bend your arms back towards your shoulders. It's like a classic curl, but with the added challenge of the kettlebell's shape.

The kettlebell thruster

And to finish on a high note, the kettlebell thruster. Start with the weights at shoulder level, perform a squat, then push the accessories over your head as you stand up. This complete movement not only exercises your arms, but your whole body. It's 2-in-1... like a good shampoo.

FAQ

How effective are kettlebell workouts?

Extremely effective! The kettlebell works several muscles at the same time, while improving your cardio. It's a versatile tool for a complete workout in as little time as possible.

How long does it take to see the results of your exercises?

With regular sessions (and a good diet ), you can start to see visible results after 4 to 6 weeks. Patience, perseverance and you'll be rewarded!

You're all set to become a kettlebell pro! Now all you have to do is get started. But be careful: once you've had a go, it'll be hard to do without...