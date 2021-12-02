Kobie Dee: "It’s my therapy to put this stuff out there”

When Red Bull calls up Kobie Dee -- real name Kobie Duncan -- the fast-rising Gomeroi artist is a few weeks on from the release of his debut EP, Gratitude Over Pity. Born and raised on Bidjigal Land in Sydney’s south-east suburb of Maroubra, Kobie has been sitting on these five songs for a while. Now that they’re out and connecting deeply with people, the rapper’s excited -- and a little wary -- to get back on stage after the pandemic drought. “I hate taking this much time off, because now I just get nervous thinking about being up on stage,” he says.

Gratitude Over Pity, out through the Bad Apples label run by Indigenous Australian powerhouse Briggs, confirms Kobie Dee as a potent storyteller working in the tradition of his heroes like J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar. At 24 years old, he’s just getting started.

The five-track EP starts strong with opener ‘In My Zone’, which charts Kobie’s “hell of a year” from rehab to raising his young daughter full-time and getting his head straight. ‘Doobs’, the EP’s latest single, switches gears to a beat you can bump in your car, which suits Kobie’s agile, quick-fire bars. From there, it’s back to introspection on ‘Who Am I’, followed by the dark and bristling ‘Drama’ with Hoodzy and Talakai (the only song on the EP that Kobie hasn’t played live yet) and ‘About A Girl’, a gut-punch of a song that served as the EP’s lead single.

Having proven his storytelling clout, Kobie wanted to bring something different to his Red Bull 64 Bars. When the request came in, he’d just dropped Gratitude Over Pity and didn’t have a lot of spare time between parenting and promoting the EP. “I got a bit nervous about doing it justice,” he says now. Instead of letting the task overwhelm him, Kobie scribbled down a few lines each day until he had a full rap.

“This 64 bars is really for my hometown, and I say a lot of words that only people in my area will get,” he explains. “I’ve done so much storytelling, and for this I just wanted to rap and show that I can do the bars.” With just over two minutes at the mic, Kobie leaves no doubt he can do the bars, delivering a breathless volley of references and wordplay that demands repeat viewings.

For his Red Bull 64 Bars beat, Kobie went to producer Jaytee Hazard, who worked on Gratitude Over Pity alongside Papertoy and Magic Nic. “I came to [Jaytee] and said I was doing the Red Bull 64 Bars, and he’ll usually ask what vibe I’ve been into,” he says. “And this time, I just said Wu-Tang has been on repeat for me. And he came back with that beat.”

Kobie Dee and producer Jaytee Hazard in the studio for Red Bull 64 Bars. © Ken Leanfore

Along with the Wu-Tang Clan, Kobie grew up studying hip-hop’s great lyricists, including Nas, Tupac and early Jay-Z. Tupac in particular “inspired me to talk about what’s going on in my community,” Kobie says. However, the storytelling style that defines his work really starts with the London-born, Bronx-raised Slick Rick, whose 1988 classic, ‘Children’s Story’, inspired Kobie to try something similar for his own community. That story about “three boys brought up in broken homes” came to life as a powerful rap on triple j’s Bars Of Steel, before evolving into Kobie Dee’s 2019 single, ‘Jody’.

Kobie’s taste for classic hip-hop began with his mum, who the rapper often references in songs as a steadying influence on his life. His mum, who raised Kobie on her own, was big into R&B artists like Erykah Badu and Usher. “When old-school R&B was playing, I knew my mum was cleaning,” Kobie laughs. She also had the Snoop Dogg record Doggystyle, whose raunchy cartoon cover caught Kobie’s eye. As a teenager, he heard his mum listening to Eazy-E’s single, ‘Eazy-Duz-It’, from the N.W.A member’s album of the same name. “Something about that track just intrigued me,” Kobie recalls. “Just his cadence and what he was talking about. Something in me was like, I want to do that. So I went in my room and wrote my first rap.”

Kobie credits Briggs with helping take his music to the next level. He never expected to get noticed by the Bad Apples boss, particularly as he’s not one to showboat. “I wasn’t the type of person to be like, I rap, listen to my songs,” he says. The label hook-up began when Kobie met Nowra-raised rapper and Bad Apples artist Nooky after a show. Urged by a friend to show Nooky his skills, Kobie pulled out a lo-fi video he’d shot rapping ‘About A Girl’. “Nooky said, ‘Can I send this to Briggs?’,” Kobie recalls, surprise still in his voice. “A few weeks later I get a message from Briggs saying he likes my stuff. This was crazy to me.”

Kobie Dee in the studio for Red Bull 64 Bars. © Ken Leanfore

From there, Kobie scored an invite to the Bad Apples House Party in Canberra, and the journey to Gratitude Over Pity began. Now the rapper is looking forward to more shows with the Bad Apples crew and the second season of his podcast, Know Role Models, which invites First Nations people like Adam Goodes to share their stories. He’s got a lot to be grateful for, but he couldn’t have done it without hard work and those skills on display in his Red Bull 64 Bars.

A word that keeps coming back in our conversation is ‘vulnerability’. It’s the quality that Kobie admired in the rappers that he grew up listening to, and it’s something he hopes defines his own music. “A lot of my own tracks I end up relating to more later in my life,” he says. “If I’m struggling, listening back shows me how far I’ve come. It’s my therapy to put this stuff out there.”