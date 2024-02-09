Scotty James, Mathilde Gremaud: the unforgettable moments of Laax

Laax Open is the event everybody looks forward to – and the 2024 edition didn't disappoint.
From intense rivalries, to world-firsts and last-minute heroics, Laax Open 2024 will go down as one of the most entertaining snowsports competitions in recent times. Here’s a recap of all the action...
01
Snowboard Slopestyle: go big or go home
Finals weekend at the Laax Open 2024 kicked off with a fast-paced display of women’s slopestyle snowboarding. Not only was the session laden with Double Corks, but it was characterised by a 'go big or go home' mentality.
American veteran Julia Marino led the way with a textbook 5050 to Frontside 360 off in the upper rail section, and a Frontside Double Cork 1080 on the final cheese wedge. Her precision, style, and airtime, would narrowly outweigh German-born Annika Morgan, who threw a huge Backside 1080 – dubbed biggest hit of the day. Austria’s Anna Gasser would round out the podium with a highlighted Switch Frontside Double Cork 900 on the Shark Fin. “Happy to stand on the podium again“, the Austrian snowboarding queen stated after the competition. “Even more happy I landed the run I wanted“.
Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Top 3
- Julia Marino
- Annika Morgan
- Anna Gasser
Next came a men’s slopestyle final that was stacked with underdogs and newcomers. With last year’s champion Marcus Kleveland, amongst other big names, eliminated in the qualifying rounds, the young guns had a chance to shine.
Ultimately, a new generation of Canadian talent dominated the final – following in the footsteps of Mark McMorris and Sebastian Toutant.
Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Top 3
- Liam Brearley
- Ryoma Kimata
- Cameron Spalding
02
Snowboard Halfpipe: most entertaining in Laax Open history
American football has the Super Bowl, tennis has Wimbledon, and seemingly, snowboard halfpipe has the Laax Open. Seventeen of the world’s top riders went to battle under the lights of Crap Sogn Gion, and naturally, delivered one of the most entertaining competitions in modern day snowboarding.
The women’s final saw a dominant performance by Japan’s Mitsuki Ono, following two untimely falls from America’s Chloe Kim – a rider who'd previously won every competition she’d entered since 2017. Ono’s winning run consisted of a lofty Switch Frontside 720, Frontside 900, as well as a Switch Frontside 900 to cap it off.
Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe Top 3
- Mitsuki Ono
- Bea Kim
- Ruki Tomita
Next up came the highly-anticipated men’s final, which was best described as a mega session that saw world-first spins and creative trickery, with heavy-hitting riders dropping throughout the startlist. But above all, the Australian duo of Scotty James and Valentino Guseli endured the hammer-fest and rose to the top.
In his first run through the icy arena, Scotty James shocked the crowd with a near-flawless performance. Starting things off with his signature Switch McTwist Pull, he then put down a Backside 1260, Frontside 1440, and finished with a Switch Backside 1260. On his heels was fellow countryman Valentino Guseli, who linked together a massive Switch Backside Air, Switch Frontside 1440, as well as a historic, never-been-done-in-competition Frontside 1620. Japan’s Ruka Hirano would claim third place with a run that saw him spin a total of 6120 degrees.
Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Top 3
- Scotty James
- Valentino Guseli
- Ruka Hirano
03
Freeski Slopestyle: jaw dropping finale
The jaw-dropping Freeski Slopestyle finale opened with a highly-competitive women’s field where two of the sport’s most coveted athletes battled it out for top honours. Hometown hero Mathilde Gremaud set the standard early. Following an aggressive rail section, she threw down a Left Double Cork 1080 on the Shark Fin, into a Switch Bio 900 on the first booter.
Dropping last in a field of eight riders, Eileen Gu rivalled Gremaud until the dying moments. She would throw down a textbook run that included a Switch Left Bio 900 and an Alley Oop Rodeo 540 on the final quarter pipe. However, these timely efforts weren’t enough to overtake the Swiss rider.
Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Top 3
- Mathilde Gremaud
- Eileen Gu
- Jay Ricominci
Last but not least, came the men’s finals, which saw Norway’s Birk Ruud secure the victory with big spins and surgical precision throughout the course. Narrowly behind Ruud came America’s Mac Forehand and Canada’s Max Moffatt.
Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Top 3
- Birk Ruud
- Mac Forehand
- Max Moffatt
Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app to revisit the Laax Open 2024 finals on all your devices. Sound on, as the commentary from The Bomb Hole Podcast is hilarious.
