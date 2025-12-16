These are Lachlan's best Fortnite challenges to try with your friends

Now that Fortnite Chapter 7 has begun and the short Simpsons season has ended, you'll probably be looking for a way to make Fortnite more exciting. Red Bull creator Lachlan is known for his fun Fortnite videos, producing challenge videos that completely change how the battle royale game plays.

01 Who is Lachlan?

Lachlan 'Lachlan' Power has been a YouTuber since March 2013, releasing videos on Pixelmon at the time. Since then, he's hit 15.3m subscribers on his main channel, gaining massive popularity for his Fall Guys and Fortnite content over the years.

Lachlan's Fortnite content focuses on making every match as fun and unique as it can be. While videos showcasing the best parts of each season and themed content drops are common, it's his challenge videos that stand out. After all, there's a reason Lachlan has more than 15 million subscribers.

Videos like his random skins challenge don't really cause the gameplay to change, but they show off just how many skins have been released in Fortnite over the years.

However, some more challenge videos are great to try with your friends, if you’re looking for something to freshen up your time with the game.

02 Lachlan's 5 best Fortnite challenges to try

One chest challenge

Four corners challenge

Using Google to win challenge

Rainbow gun challenge

No jumping challenge

One chest challenge

The first, and potentially the most obvious, is the one chest challenge. It's a challenge that Lachlan and his friends have attempted a lot of times, as it's a great mix of luck and a showcase of skill.

Once you've jumped from the battle bus and landed on solid ground, you can open one chest and one chest only. Whatever you get from it, whether that's a generic shotgun or a legendary assault rifle, is all you can use for the rest of the match. Will you be lucky and can you still get that Victory Royale? Just make sure you pick the correct chest.

Four corners challenge

The second best option is the four corners challenge , but it's one for highly skilled players only. You and your three friends will drop into the game, with each of you landing at one of the four corners of the island.

You then need to hold your own against enemy squads while trying to get back to your team. It's a great way of adding some internal competition to your squad, as you see who stays alive the longest. It's a challenge Lachlan has done a few times as the Fortnite map has changed over the years and they're some of his most fun videos, as he battles it out against three other content creators.

Using Google to win challenge

The next challenge is a more unique one. Lachlan's video is titled Using Google to win Fortnite Battle Royale , but the idea is essentially asking AI to control your Fortnite match.

Whether you use Gemini, ChatGPT or another AI tool, you can ask it where to land, what guns to use, or anything else you can think of. This challenge can make every match different; the way it plays out isn't up to you. In Lachlan's video, Google told him to drop at Pleasant Park and the game continued from there.

Rainbow gun challenge

The fourth challenge is a little trickier. The rainbow gun challenge forces you to use only one weapon of each rarity. The ideal way to play it is to have one gun of each rarity, in order, in your inventory. After that, you just play a match as normal, but you need to be picky about the weapons you pick up early in the game.

No jumping challenge

Finally, the ultimate challenge you should try is ridiculous, but maybe the most difficult. Lachlan has done a no-jumping challenge in Fortnite, severely limiting his movement.

You can build and loot as normal, but you need to make sure you're able to walk up and down structures you make. In this challenge, stairs are your best friend.

Any of Lachlan's challenges would be fun to try and maybe they’ll spawn unique ideas of your own to try in Fornite.