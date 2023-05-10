Gaming
It’s no mean feat to rise to the upper echelon of Fortnite notoriety. After all, the game is readily played by millions upon millions of people and boasts more than 400 million registered users as of this year. And that number continues to grow. So breaking through that player population to become someone of note and skill within the game is really pretty special. At least we think so.
In aligning himself with Red Bull Gaming, and with Red Bull High Grounds fast approaching -- get your tickets for the final in Sydney here -- we tasked Lachlan to come up with his six most memorable moments in Fortnite. These range from top wins for charity through to taking out his good mate Muselk (who will also be participating at Red Bull High Grounds) and everything else in between with handy embeds to the feats for your viewing pleasure. And so without further ado, counting down from six to one, here’s Lachlan Power’s most memorable moments in Fortnite, in his own words.
6 - My First Victory Royale, November 2017
Whilst this wasn’t a competitive tournament, one of my best memories is my first Victory Royale in a regular game of Fortnite which I had recorded back in 2017...
5 - Top 10 for Oceanic FNCS World Cup Qualifiers, June 2019
For the first Fortnite World Cup, Epic Games hosted global online qualifiers in each region. I teamed up with Fresh and came in top 10 in the Oceanic region with Fresh...
4 - Lachlan and Fresh Win $25K, August 2019
Teaming up with Fresh again, I competed in one of the Click Showdownunder tournaments featuring Fortnite. This was memorable because in the final round we took out Muselk and X2 Jordan to clinch out first place for a cool $25K!
3 - Lachlan and Radius FNCS, April 2020
I teamed up with now PWR pro, Radius, to qualify for the Fortnite Championship Series finals... just watch!
2 - Fortnite Block Party Pro-Am, June 2019
In June 2019, I was invited to partner up with Cody Walker for the second Fortnite Pro-Am in LA. It was a tough field of competition but I’m still stoked with our 9th place and taking away US$40k for charity :)
1 - Winning the 2020 AO Summer Smash Pro-Am, January 2020
In 2020, I teamed up with Fresh and Enschway for the AO Pro-Am tournament Featuring Fortnite where we took out first place earning $30k for charity!
Watch This Space
We’ll probably need to add Red Bull High Grounds as a seventh entry in this listin the next little bit given the unique nature of the event and its setup and the potential for some seriously epic moments. But we’ll look at that down the track. We’re just pumped Lachlan got to share this exclusive list with us from his obviously many, many other achievements and highlights in his Fortnite-ing career and look forward to watching many more.
