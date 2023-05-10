It’s no mean feat to rise to the upper echelon of Fortnite notoriety. After all, the game is readily played by millions upon millions of people and boasts more than 400 million registered users as of this year. And that number continues to grow. So breaking through that player population to become someone of note and skill within the game is really pretty special. At least we think so.

-- we tasked Lachlan to come up with his six most memorable moments in Fortnite. These range from top wins for charity through to taking out his good mate Muselk (who will also be participating at Red Bull High Grounds) and everything else in between with handy embeds to the feats for your viewing pleasure. And so without further ado, counting down from six to one, here’s Lachlan Power’s most memorable moments in Fortnite, in his own words.

Teaming up with Fresh again, I competed in one of the Click Showdownunder tournaments featuring Fortnite. This was memorable because in the final round we took out Muselk and X2 Jordan to clinch out first place for a cool $25K!

In June 2019, I was invited to partner up with Cody Walker for the second Fortnite Pro-Am in LA. It was a tough field of competition but I’m still stoked with our 9th place and taking away US$40k for charity :)

