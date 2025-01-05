Young, bold, and unstoppable: How Lara Colturi is shaking up the ski scene

Forging her own path was never a question.

Since she came barreling into the World Cup scene in 2022, Albania’s own “speed girl,” Lara Colturi has had heads turning – quickly.

The young alpine skiing sensation, daughter of legendary Italian Olympic alpine champion Daniela Ceccarelli, has jump-started this season with a series of impressive finishes in Gurgl and Killington… and she’s doing it in her own way.

Emerging talent

Colturi represents Albania in her competitions © Erich Spiess/Red Bull Content Pool

Colturi was born in Turin, Italy, in 2006 to parents Alessandro Colturi and Daniela Ceccarelli. Most recognise Ceccarelli's astonishing success at the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she took the gold medal in the Super-G category. Ceccarelli also secured three World Cup podium finishes and two first-place wins at the Italian Alpine Ski Championships throughout her career. It's safe to say Ceccarelli holds a place in history as one of the most decorated Italian alpine skiers of all time.

Colturi was put on skis before learning to walk, and her aptitude for the sport was hard to ignore. She spent her formative years skiing in Sestriere and Les Deux Alpes, even travelling to China and South America to explore new terrain with her family. Throughout her youth, Colturi’s athletic prowess extended beyond the slopes, excelling in both figure skating and tennis. But as she grew older, her prodigious talent on skis became more apparent.

During Colturi’s Junior career, it was clear she had the potential to match her mother’s achievements. Her stats were marked by big wins at the World Junior Championships in 2023 (a gold and bronze finish in the super-G and giant slalom, respectively) and another bronze in the giant slalom in 2024. Due to her notably fast race times, Colturi was given the nickname “speed girl” early on, a title she’s living up to in her professional career.

As Colturi looked towards making her World Cup debut, the expectations to match her mother’s achievements were ever-present. But Colturi has never been one to buckle under pressure.

Transformation through injury

Colturi's determination pushes her forward © Erich Spiess/Red Bull Content Pool

Colturi’s transition to the professional stage was far from smooth. During her debut season in 2022, a significant knee injury at the World Championships in Courchevel-Meribel threatened to derail her rising career. This setback might have negatively affected other young athletes. But Colturi saw her injury as a challenge to be conquered. Her rehabilitation became a testament to her mental fortitude and helped carve a new strategy for her training.

Colturi began working with a new performance centre, focusing on much more than just physical health. She now takes a holistic approach, stating, “I know how important the mind is in sports, in skiing. We have several techniques, including breathing exercises, that I use both in training and in races.”

What emerged from this period was more than just a healed athlete. Colturi became a symbol of resilience for young women in sports and someone who understood that success is about creating your own narrative.

Unconventional paths

Colturi has always been wired differently. A defining moment in her early career came when she made an unexpected decision that would reshape her entire athletic identity: she chose to represent Albania in international competition, breaking away from her Italian roots.

Due to the “basic quota” provided by all National Ski Associations, Colturi was free to claim the Albanian flag and enter the World Cup scene as the youngest female skier in over 45 years, at age 15.

This wasn't just a sporting decision but a statement of independence. By affiliating with Albania, Lara wasn't just changing her competitive representation – she was declaring her intention to write her own story. As Milano Cortina 2026 draws closer, Colturi looks to become the second woman ever to represent Albania at the Winter Olympics, further shedding the expectations and comparison between her mother's career and her own.

Early season success

The start of the 2024 alpine skiing season has marked a significant milestone in Colturi's career, demonstrating that her bold choices are translating into competitive success. In November 2024, she delivered a standout performance that sent a clear message to the skiing world, securing a remarkable second-place finish just behind American skiing legend Mikaela Shiffrin at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Gurgl, Austria.

Lara Colturi, Mikaela Shiffrin and Camille Rast © Erich Spiess/Red Bull Content Pool

To Colturi, “It came kind of unexpectedly, but maybe one of the advantages for me was that it was a new slope on the tour, and the other girls were discovering it as I did.”

Building on this breakthrough, Colturi has continued to showcase her consistency and growing talent. In subsequent races in Killington, Vermont, she maintained a strong competitive edge, placing within the top ten in the slalom and giant slalom races.

Each race becomes another step in Colturi's journey to showcase how determination, technical skill, and a dedication to authenticity can reshape expectations.

I want to bring my best in races, focus on the performance, and have fun Lara Colturi

Looking towards the future

For Colturi, her early season successes in Gurgl and Killington aren’t affecting her centred approach. In fact, it’s serving as confirmation she’s on the right path. Colturi noted, “My strategy doesn’t really change. I want to bring my best in races, focus on the performance, and have fun. I knew I was fast in training, but now I’ve learnt that I can be very fast in races. And that’s a good thing.”

For young women watching her journey, Colturi represents more than an athlete. Her story shows that achievement isn't about meeting inherited standards but about pursuing life on her own terms.

As she continues to compete, Colturi isn't just racing down mountains. She's carving out a path for a generation of athletes who understand that success lies not in following footsteps but in forging entirely new trails.

What’s next for Colturi? “I want to keep improving, to be faster and consistent. I want to focus on short-term goals, a step-by-step process, and keep having fun on skis,” she said.

Oh, and studying for her driver’s license of course. Colturi is, after all, a normal 18-year old.