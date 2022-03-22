Inside the evolution of Melbourne’s hip-hop scene

"There’s been so many acts through the venue over the years, it’s mental,” laughs Dave Barrett, the co-owner of Laundry Bar.

Laundry, as any self-respecting Melbourne hip-hop head would know, has been the meeting spot for the city’s rap and hip-hop scene for decades. While it’s “dabbled” in sounds like Afrobeat and dancehall in club shows, live hip-hop has always been its mainstay, with just about every imaginable local and international act passing through its doors at least once.

Legendary figures like Kurtis Blow, Spinderella from Salt n Pepa and Lord Finesse have come through, as well as more recent heroes like BadBadNotGood and Action Bronson (who was “probably the best live performance ever,” Barrett says). Ghostface Killah has played the venue, Freddie Gibbs did his first two tours there, and there was “a line for about five blocks” for a Childish Gambino DJ set at Laundry.

On top of the internationals, “Pretty much every Aussie hip-hop act that has been active over that era has played: from 360 to Kerser to 1200 Techniques to Tornts, Briggs and Birdz,” says Barrett.

While the venue itself has traded as Laundry Bar for around 30 years, Barrett took it over in 2011. That’s given him eleven years to observe the evolutions the local scene has gone through. So what are the biggest trends and changes he’s seen over that time? We called him up to find out.

Early days

When Barrett took Laundry over in 2011, the local scene was “thriving”.

“There was pretty strong international touring through that period until the pandemic. And there was a really strong local scene as well,” he says. “Back then, it was what people refer to as that real ‘Aussie hip-hop’ sort of stuff: Brad Strut, Trem, Mantra and Briggs. It was that very New York, boom bap kind of bass sound.”

By the mid-aughts, though, a new flavour had started to bubble up.

“That’s when things were starting to change a little bit. 360, Kerser and Illy started to come through nationally -- some of those acts that were a bit more polished and commercial started to see legit radio play and chart success.”

That marked a turning point for the scene, splitting the more commercial crowd from the underground.

“I think there’s two types of people who are interested in hip-hop in Melbourne. There’s the commercial crowd that are going to go and see Bliss N Eso or Hilltop Hoods at a stadium and would never go to see a live hip-hop act in a small venue. And then there’s all the people that are going to see small gigs.”

“There’s definitely been a separation between those two groups because prior to a few years ago – around 2013, 2014 when some of these bigger acts came out and started to do really big numbers – it was a lot more underground. And you’d see the same scene heads at shows all the time.”

Laundry Bar in full flight. © Supplied by Laundry Bar

Evolutions

In the late 2000s, Melbourne proved itself distinct from the rest of Australia in terms of taste. While global sounds like trap and grime hit Sydney like a dirty bomb, they never really took off south of the Victorian border.

“I feel like things build more organically in Melbourne. If the sound builds here and replicates here, people will buy into it,” Barrett explains. “But if it's just this is just a big sound somewhere else it doesn’t take off as much. People like that more homegrown kind of vibe in Melbourne.”

More recently, drill has had a Melbourne moment thanks to crews like 66 Records but didn’t get as big as did in the Harbour City – in part, Barrett says, because “there were very few venues that would even do those shows, us being one of them.” Instead of coming into the city, that meant it stuck more around outer suburbs like Dandenong.

He also saw the influence of SoundCloud rap come through in a big way a few years ago. And while lad rap hasn’t taken over Melbourne quite the way it has Sydney, Barrett has witnessed the likes of Posseshot, Tornts and Maundz rise the ranks.

But Barrett has seen a few uniquely Melbourne hip-hop trends take off. One is an appetite for a more instrumental type of hip-hop – acts like J. Love and Dex playing shows with full bands behind them.

2022 and beyond

Right now, Barrett says, the Melbourne scene is strong.

“We’re seeing a lot more female performers coming up through the ranks, a lot younger kids and a lot of new acts who are trying to work, build a profile and push up to the next level,” he says. “There’s definitely been a big changing of the guard.”

The Melbourne acts he’s most excited about right now include Posseshot, Boy Cursed and Dex. Barrett also MLBRN is “on the cusp of blowing up really big”, and loves what he’s seeing coming out of Sloth Productions, a studio in the west of Melbourne who are producing a lot of innovative newer acts. And with Laundry focussing on local talent right now, there’ll be no shortage of chances for newcomers to get on stage in 2022.

But what Barrett is most looking forward to this year is bringing people together again after two years of pandemic-enforced lockdowns.

“There's definitely a really distinct community in the venue. A lot of people come there regularly. They get to know each other in the venue. They form other friendships and relationships,” he says.

“I think that’s what we’re proudest of with Laundry: just the community around it.”

Discover Laundry Bar and other key nightlife collaborators at Red Bull Melbourne Unlocked, a celebration of Melbourne’s most renowned bars, clubs and party-starters. Red Bull Melbourne Unlocked takes place across one weekend from March 25 –27, free via RSVP. Head here for more info.