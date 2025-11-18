Fitness
Laura Horváth: “Having muscle is no less feminine than being slim"
Was sports always an important part of family life or was it something you found when you got a bit older?
Your parents own a climbing gym. What's your earliest memory of being in that space?
Hanging out, running around, playing with the ropes, swinging. I hung out with my family, watched them climb and that inspired me to climb, too.
At what point did fitness shift from part of family life to your career?
I've always been very competitive, so whatever I did, I wanted to be the best. Over time, fitness evolved into something I wanted to pursue. I'm very fortunate. It doesn't really feel like a job, but it became one.
More women want to be strong. Having muscle and being defined is no less feminine than being slim. Strong is beautiful
Were you competitive with Kristof?
Ever since I was little, I wanted to do what he did. He was my big brother and I was his little shadow, which annoyed him at times. But as we got older, fitness really bonded us. We had the same goals and fitness made us closer as siblings.
Your career went from rookie silver medalist to CrossFit 2023 world champion. How has that changed your training?
Honestly, it hasn't changed my mindset. I've always been competitive and wanted to be the best. When I started functional fitness and signed up for the CrossFit Games, I knew I'd eventually win – whether it took one year or five.
Is it true you were the first woman to join your local weightlifting gym?
Yes. My brother went first and when I asked to join, he told me there were no girls and no female changing rooms, so I couldn't. But I was persistent and became the first woman to join.
How do you see female fitness evolving?
I think the message has shifted a lot. Before, it was all about being skinny and small. Now, more women want to be strong, to fuel their bodies and to embrace strength. Having muscle and being defined is no less feminine than being slim. Strong is beautiful.
Not everyone needs to do muscle-ups or handstand walks. For most people, it's better to focus on movements that make everyday life easier
Why did you and Kristof decide to open your own gym?
We'd wanted it for about 10 years. We always dreamed of having our own community space, but life kept getting in the way – we were abroad, had other priorities. In 2023, we started looking seriously. We almost gave up, but then found an empty warehouse. That was it – we just decided to do it.
Do you see Kaduzs as having something unique that sets it apart?
We didn't set out to stand out. We just wanted a space we enjoyed being in. That said, I think our approach is different. Kristof programs more for longevity and well-being, rather than just performance. Not everyone needs to do muscle-ups or handstand walks. For most people, it's better to focus on strict pull-ups, push-ups, squats and deadlifts – movements that make everyday life easier.
What would you say to someone walking into a gym for the first time feeling intimidated?
Even I feel that when I walk into a new gym! It's normal. Just take the first step. At Kaduzs we're very welcoming and after a couple of sessions, you'll feel at home. People often think they need to get fit before joining, but that's not true. All you need to do is show up. We'll meet you where you are.