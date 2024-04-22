How to get into League of Legends ? It's a complicated question that thousands of players are trying to answer. But the answer is quite simple if you are able to challenge yourself. Of course, not every game is winnable, but applying the Kameto method can greatly increase your winning percentage. After a short VOD session, here are the tips you can take away from it.

Master a few champions

Whatever your role, in a game with 168 characters, it's best to specialise. Whether or not they are strong in the patch currently being developed for the game, it is always better to play a champion that you have mastered to perfection than an "OP" that you have only played a few times.

The best option is to train 3 or 4 characters, so that you can get out of certain match-ups that might be tricky (Ivern vs Rengar, Bel'Veth vs Maokai, for example). This can also be very useful if you find yourself with the mid Yasuo/Yone duo and your team lacks magic damage. Obviously, when you've been playing LoL for more than 10 years as Kameto, the range of champions is a bit wider (and the adaptation time shorter). But the basic idea remains the same: specialise, you'll know your damage perfectly and your decision making will be much better for it.

Although he can play with "characters of the moment", Kameto has a preference for champions with aggressive play, such as Lee Sin, Viego, Briar, Kindred, Xin, etc.

Identifying the win condition

Every League of Legends game is different, depending on the champions you play, the level of the players, and many other factors (type of dragons, summoner spells chosen by the players, etc.). As a jungler, if you want to have the best chance of getting a series of wins, you will need to identify what is known as "wincon" (the win condition).

On the loading screen, analyse your composition and that of your opponents and decide which lane will have the most impact. Is the opposing toplaner playing an aggressive character early and has taken ignite? Try to attack him as early as possible and help your laner push so that his opponent loses a lot of farm. The enemy botlane has a lot of poke and no ability to run away (like Lux and Miss Fortune), so take him to the bottom by ganking him as much as possible. In this case, start your jungler's clear on the opposite side of the bot to get there early enough.

In his first game of the night, Kameto sees his top Olaf facing a Riven (who is playing with ignite). He starts his clear botside to (counter) gank top after 3 minutes and prevent his opponent from gaining an advantage.

Kameto takes a stand for countergank © Riot Games/Kameto

Playing to win lanes

Is your Teemo top 0/3/0 against a Pantheon? Whether you help him 1 or 15 times, he will not win his matchup. Along the same lines of identifying your team's win condition, it's important to remember that some champions will have a hard time beating others. For example, if Malphite tank faces Zac or Mordekaiser, he will have very little chance of winning, so don't waste your time and resources coming to his aid and focus on another lane.

Furthermore, if one of your lanes is in the process of stepping on his opponents' toes, it is very likely that the opposing jungler (probably in the process of being cursed by his teammates, if he hasn't cut the chat) will try to intervene. Watch the zone; if you can counter-strike at this point, the game is more or less already won.

In Kameto's case, he chose to support his toplaner, who had taken the lead early in the game. The botlane, which was on the weak side, managed to resist (and this will not be the case in every game).

The objectives

In the jungle, the most important thing is decision making. Keep an eye on the map and move according to the position of the other players. If your midlaner and botlane are dead or about to return to base, don't go for the drake, either to try to get it or to steal it. You run the risk of dying stupidly and letting your opponent do all your camps, thus gaining a serious advantage. At low Elo, many players attempt drakes at any time, so don't make this mistake. Ganke bot or mid, and then go for it when you are outnumbered.

Kameto playing the dragon while his team pushes © Riot Games/Kameto

The same goes for Void Larvae. They can make a difference in a few games, especially if your team has champions who like to splitpusher (push into a lane without their teammates), but leaving three or five on your opponent won't be decisive. This is especially true if you and your allies have no advantage. You have to know how to punish mistakes by limiting the risks as much as possible. So back to the first point: if you know your champion well, you will be better able to make the right decisions.

If you want to enter the jungle or progress, you already have some basic notions. If you want to go further, you can also follow Kameto' s stream, as well as that of jungler Bo from Karmine Corp.

