Your guide to playing every role in League of Legends

The MOBA phenomenon League of Legends has been a cornerstone of gaming and esports since its release in 2009. In this multiplayer strategy game, two teams of five players face off on a symmetrical map, relying on teamwork, strategy and precise execution. A defining feature of League is its system of roles – each player takes on a specific position within the team, with unique responsibilities and playstyles. So, what roles are there in League of Legends, and which one best matches your approach to the game?

01 League of Legends roles

The Summoner's Rift map in League of Legends © Riot Games

League of Legends is played on the iconic map Summoner’s Rift, which is divided into mirrored halves containing several distinct areas and lanes:

Top Lane : The upper path on the map

Mid Lane : The central path

Bot Lane : The lower path

Jungle : The area separating the lanes path at the top of the map

The goal is to push through these lanes, destroy enemy turrets and ultimately reach the opponent’s base to destroy the Nexus. The team that destroys the enemy Nexus first wins the match.

League of Legends' map with its lanes and jungle © Riot Games

League features five primary roles: Top Laner, Mid Laner, Jungler, Bot Laner (ADC) and Support. Each has distinct duties, champion pools and strategies that shape how a match unfolds. Effective cooperation between roles is essential for securing objectives such as towers, Dragons and Baron Nashor - and ultimately, victory. Let’s explore each role in more detail.

02 How to find the right role in LoL?

Your choice of role will affect which champions you should choose © Riot Games

One of the best tips for beginners in League of Legends is to focus on the role you enjoy most and stick with it. Constantly switching positions between games can slow your progress. By mastering the role that suits your preferences and playstyle, you’ll improve more quickly and have more fun.

Your ideal role depends on how you like to play: whether you prefer solo duels, team coordination, map control or supporting others, each role offers a different focus.

Players who enjoy strategic, objective-oriented play often excel as Junglers or Supports , while Top Laner and Mid Laner are generally easier starting points for new players. The Bot Lane (ADC) , however, requires strong mechanics and can be challenging to master.

03 Top laner

Location: Top lane

Main tasks: Defend lane, apply pressure

Popular champions: Dr Mundo, Malphite, Ornn, Gnar, Sett, Jax

Famous players: Zeus, Kiin

The Top Laner holds the upper lane of the map, usually playing alone. Champions here are often tanks (durable champions who can absorb a lot of damage) or duellists (strong in one-on-one fights).

The key responsibilities are to maintain lane control, win 1v1s and create map pressure to distract the enemy team. Top lane can feel isolated - it’s far from the Dragon and the rest of the team - so independence and good map awareness are crucial.

04 Mid-laner

Faker is the most famous mid-laner in the world © Kihun Park/Red Bull Content Pool

Location: Mid lane

Main tasks: Control the centre of the map, engage in quick fights, roam to assist other lanes

Popular champions: Yasuo, Ahri, Zed, Ryze, Katarina and Akali

Famous players: noway4u , Faker

The Mid Laner operates from the centre of the map and often acts as the team’s playmaker. Mid laners can dominate through burst damage , poke , or roaming to support other lanes.

Because the mid lane offers easy access to both sides of the map, this position allows for rapid farming of gold and experience points. Roaming - moving to other lanes to create advantages - is a vital skill for any mid laner.

Champion selection greatly influences your playstyle: Control Mages (like Orianna or Malzahar) provide stability and utility in teamfights, Assassins (such as Zed, Talon or Fizz) specialise in high-risk, high-reward plays, and Roam Mages (like Taliyah or Twisted Fate) offer exceptional mobility and map presence.

05 Bot laner

Farming is a vital skill in the Bot Lane © Riot Games

Location: Bot lane

Main tasks: Deal sustained damage, build a level and item advantage

Popular champions: Jinx, Kai'Sa, Kog'maw, Vayne, Jhin, Lucian

Famous players: Ruler, Gumayusi

The Bot Laner , also known as the ADC (Attack Damage Carry), fights from range and deals consistent, high damage in teamfights. Success here depends on collecting gold efficiently to purchase damage items and scale into a late-game powerhouse.

There are generally two main types of ADCs: Hyper Carries , who start weak but become unstoppable with the right items, and Lane Bullies , who dominate early and pressure opponents from the start.

Good last-hitting technique and positioning are critical skills for bot laners, as surviving and farming well will directly determine your effectiveness later in the match.

06 Jungler

Junglers tackle neutral objectives, such as dragons © Riot Games

Location: Jungle

Main tasks: Control the jungle, assist other lanes, secure neutral objectives

Popular champions: Warwick, Viego, Briar, Udyr, Kayn

Famous players: Peanut, Oner

The Jungler is one of the most complex and versatile roles in League of Legends. Junglers don’t stick to a lane - instead, they move through the jungle to defeat neutral monsters, secure objectives and support their team-mates through ganks (surprise attacks).

Strong game sense and decision-making are key. Knowing when to farm, when to gank and when to contest major objectives like Dragons , Rift Herald or Baron Nashor makes a huge difference.

Vision control is another vital part of jungling. Placing wards helps your team track enemy movement and maintain map control throughout the game.

07 Support

Support, top or jungle? Choose a role and learn it © Riot Games

Location: Bot Lane (usually)

Main tasks: Protect and assist the ADC, provide vision and utility

Popular champions: Leona, Nautilus, Thresh, Lula, Nami, Janna

Famous players: Keria, Delight

The Support is the backbone of the team, providing protection, healing and vision control. Supports help their ADC in lane, secure objectives and enable teamfights with crowd control or buffs .

There are two main Support types: Engage Supports , who initiate fights and lock down enemies with crowd control (CC), and Enchanter Supports , who offer healing, shields and buffs to keep team-mates alive and deal more damage.

A skilled Support not only protects the ADC but also helps the entire team maintain control over crucial areas of the map.