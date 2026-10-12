League of Legends Worlds songs ranked: Every anthem from 2014 to 2026

Since 2014, every League of Legends Worlds has had its own signature anthem. Twelve songs, twelve tournaments and thousands of opinions. 'Heavy Is the Crown' as we rank every Worlds song from 2014 to 2025 while revisiting who lifted the Summoner’s Cup each year. Spoiler alert: it was usually Korea, and very often Faker. Because, you know… 'Legends Never Die'.

LoL Worlds returns to the United States in 2026, with the Play-In Stage starting October 15 in Los Angeles. The finale will take place on November 14 in Brooklyn, New York where the official LoL Worlds Anthem 2026 will be performed live on stage.

Look back at the League of Legends World Championships’ illustrious history and the story of all LoL Worlds winners.

01 Worlds Collide (2015)

Landing at number 12 is by no means an insult, but rather a case of pioneer syndrome. Worlds Collide by Nicki Taylor was only the second Worlds anthem ever produced and leaned heavily into orchestral power. While the chorus lands with impact, this track remains the only Worlds anthem without an animated music video. That lack of visuals makes it harder to form an emotional connection, even though Taylor’s vocals are thoroughly convincing.

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In 2015, Worlds returned to Europe. With both Fnatic and Origen advancing to the semifinals, home fans had plenty to celebrate. In the end it was SK Telecom T1 – led by Faker – who took the crown, securing their second world championship title.

Hard facts

Song: Worlds Collide

Artist: Nicki Taylor

2015 Worlds Champions: SK Telecom T1

02 Ignite (2016)

Zedd, club beats and a rhythm that builds verse by verse: Ignite is the certified party banger among Worlds anthems. For fans looking for pure chills and epic esports drama, it leaned a bit too far onto the dancefloor. Yet as a high-octane hype machine to kick off the tournament, the track delivers instantly.

Worlds 2016 took place across North America, culminating in a sold-out final at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Many consider this tournament one of the finest in LoL history. Russian wildcard squad Albus NoX Luna pulled off a stunning run to the quarter-finals, while the semi-final clash between SKT and the ROX Tigers remains an all-time classic.

In the grand final, Samsung Galaxy came agonisingly close to completing a reverse sweep, but SKT prevailed to become the first and so far only team to capture back-to-back titles.

Hard facts:

Song: Ignite

Artist: Zedd

2016 Worlds Champions: SK Telecom T1

03 STAR WALKIN' (2022)

Okay, this one’s a banger: Lil Nas X on the Worlds stage was a bold move designed to open the game up to a broader mainstream audience. The track delivers a laid-back pop-rap vibe backed by anime visuals in the music video, but it received mixed reactions from veteran League fans. Its overall sound is notably more understated than other anthems and lacks a massive emotional crescendo. It was well-intentioned, but simply not for everyone.

On the rift, however, 2022 delivered pure magic. The tournament was staged across Mexico and the United States, with every spotlight focused on Deft, who had previously crashed out in the quarter-finals five times. Playing under DRX as Korea's fourth seed after fighting all the way through Play-Ins into the main event, he pulled off a dramatic 3-2 victory against Faker’s T1. It marks the only time in League history that a Play-In team became world champions.

DRX conquered the world in 2022 © SonStar/Red Bull Content Pool

Hard facts:

Song: STAR WALKIN’

Artist: Lil Nas X

2022 Worlds Champions: DRX (3-2 against T1)

04 Burn It All Down (2021)

PVRIS deliver driving electro beats paired with smooth, emotive vocals. Visually, the music video is an absolute feast for the eyes. Ironically, that visual brilliance becomes the track's main drawback: the animation is so stellar that the song itself almost fades into the background. Expectations were sky-high following the teasers, resulting in mixed reactions from the community.

Worlds 2021 was originally slated to take place in China, but travel restrictions forced a relocation to Reykjavík, Iceland. In the grand final, DWG KIA and EDward Gaming fought through a gruelling five-game showdown. EDG, the historic record holders with six domestic titles in China's LPL, finally broke through to secure their long-awaited international crown.

Hard facts:

Song: Burn It All Down

Artist: PVRIS

2021 Worlds Champions: EDward Gaming

05 Take Over (2020)

Featuring Jeremy McKinnon of A Day To Remember alongside MAX and Henry, Take Over brings an infectious chorus and a sharp Mandarin rap verse courtesy of Henry. Still, the track could have used a bit more sonic punch. The accompanying video follows an up-and-coming player being mentored by the spirits of legendary champions from the past.

Worlds 2020 unfolded under pandemic protocols in China, with fans only permitted into the arena for the final in Shanghai. Both Vietnamese teams were unable to travel due to visa and quarantine restrictions, while PSG Talon had to rely on substitutes during Play-Ins. Ultimately, DAMWON Gaming defeated Suning in the final to return the Korean region to the summit of competitive League.

Hard facts:

Song: Take Over

Artists: Jeremy McKinnon, MAX, Henry

2020 Worlds Champions: DAMWON Gaming

06 Sacrifice (2025)

The newest anthem in this ranking is performed by G.E.M. and serves as a cinematic tribute to the sacrifices professional players make on their path to the Summoner’s Cup. The Arcane-inspired video looks stunning and features a heartfelt tribute to Shushei, the former world champion who passed away in April 2025. In the video, his animated character lifts the trophy.

Worlds 2025 concluded in Chengdu with a final that rewrote the history books. On November 8, at the Dong’an Lake Sports Park, T1 defeated KT Rolster 3-2 to become the first team in LoL history to capture three consecutive Summoner’s Cups. For Faker, this triumph marked an incredible sixth world championship title. It was also only the fifth all-Korean final in tournament history.

Hard facts:

Song: Sacrifice

Artist: G.E.M.

2025 Worlds Champions: T1

07 Phoenix (2019)

Cailin Russo and Chrissy Costanza join forces to tackle the reality that every competitor's toughest opponent lives inside their own head. The music video blends animation with live-action sequences showcasing established stars such as Caps, Faker and Rookie. With over 100 million views on YouTube, the song remains a staple favourite among fans to this day.

Worlds 2019 brought the tournament to Europe, staging the grand final in Paris. G2 Esports entered the weekend riding high after winning the Mid-Season Invitational and knocking out SKT in the semi-finals. Waiting for them in the final was China's FunPlus Phoenix, who stormed to a decisive 3-0 sweep right in front of the Parisian crowd. It was a fitting team name for the anthem of the year.

Hard facts:

Song: Phoenix

Artists: Cailin Russo, Chrissy Costanza

2019 Worlds Champions: FunPlus Phoenix

08 GODS (2023)

K-pop took centre stage at Worlds as NewJeans delivered an epic track that was anything but bubblegum pop. The music video chronicles the journey of Deft, charting his evolution from high school corridors all the way to claiming the world championship, accompanied by appearances from Faker, Rekkles, Meiko and Doran. The hook is instantly memorable, even if the musical direction did not win over every single fan.

Worlds 2023 marked the tournament’s return to South Korea after a five-year hiatus. Tournament favorites JD Gaming from China had won every single title they contested throughout the year, but their golden road was halted by T1 in the semi-finals. In the final, T1 swept Weibo Gaming 3-0, clinching a historic fourth Worlds title for Faker and the organisation.

NewJeans perform at League of Legends Worlds in 2023 © SonStar/Red Bull Content Pool

Hard facts:

Song : GODS

Artists: NewJeans

2023 Worlds Champions: T1

09 Heavy Is The Crown (2024)

You know that things get serious when one of the biggest Nu Metal Bands in the world steps on the stage. Linkin Park made their long-awaited return, and Worlds secured the ultimate soundtrack for it. The track blends nostalgia, Mike Shinoda’s signature rap delivery and Emily Armstrong’s explosive screams on the chorus, centring on the heavy burden of staying at the top. The video focuses on Faker as he gazes upon the next generation of contenders. It was a thematic match made in heaven.

Worlds 2024 took place in London, where T1 defended their crown to win back-to-back championships with the exact same five-man roster from 2023. Their journey was a rollercoaster after barely qualifying as Korea’s fourth seed. The final against BLG stretched across a full five games. In the decisive Game 5, Faker put on a masterclass on Galio, while Keria set up victory with a game-winning Poppy ultimate onto Ahri.

Hard facts:

Song: Heavy Is The Crown

Artist: Linkin Park

2024 Worlds Champions: T1

10 RISE (2018)

Hard-hitting electronic rock with serious bite: The Glitch Mob, Mako and The Word Alive joined forces for a song that feels like scaling a mountain peak. The drop hits hard, the bridge ramps up the tension, and the video portrays pros climbing treacherous peaks to seize the Summoner’s Cup. On Dot Esports, RISE holds the number one spot overall.

Worlds 2018 headed back to South Korea, producing one of the most unpredictable tournaments ever when not a single Korean team reached the semi-finals. North America’s Cloud9 and Europe’s G2 made deep runs, setting up a final between Fnatic and Invictus Gaming. IG took the victory to become the first Chinese world champions in history, narrowing the gap between East and West.

Hard facts:

Song: RISE

Artists: The Glitch Mob, Mako, The Word Alive

2018 Worlds Champions: Invictus Gaming

11 Warriors (2014)

Back to where the legend began. Imagine Dragons set the gold standard for an epic anthem, and to this day Warriors remains the benchmark against which every subsequent Worlds theme is measured. Building toward an orchestral crescendo, it is the only Worlds song to feature an authentic guitar solo. The band performed it live at the grand final in Seoul. Outside the LoL universe, the track has appeared in film trailers and the South Korean series Sweet Home. According to Dot Esports, Warriors boasts the highest view count on YouTube of all Worlds anthems.

Worlds 2014 was the first championship held in Korea, with 40,000 fans filling the Seoul World Cup Stadium for the final. Samsung White dispatched Star Horn Royal Club, showing the world for the first time just how massive League of Legends esports could be, paving the way for a global phenomenon it was going to become.

Hard facts:

Song: Warriors

Artist: Imagine Dragons

2014 Worlds Champions: Samsung White

12 Legends Never Die (2017)

You know a song is great when it gets the crowd singing, even though they experience an event like LoL Worlds or esports in general for the first time. Chrissy Costanza and Against The Current delivered one of the most beloved anthems in competitive gaming history.

Its core message is simple: rise back up, even when everything seems lost. The animated video follows Garen, Lee Sin and Ashe on their arduous paths to greatness. To this day, Legends Never Die serves as the definitive soundtrack for LoL highlight reels and claimed first place in a community poll.

Worlds 2017 took place in China, with the final hosted inside the 80,000-seat Bird’s Nest in Beijing. The opening ceremony featured an augmented reality elder dragon soaring through the stadium, creating an unforgettable esports moment. In the final, Samsung Galaxy got their revenge for 2016 by sweeping SKT 3-0, leaving Faker visibly emotional after the match.

Hard facts:

Song: Legends Never Die

Artists: Against The Current (vocals by Chrissy Costanza)

2017 Worlds Champions: Samsung Galaxy

13 Bonus – Know My Name (2026)

The official anthem for Worlds 2026, Know My Name marks the long-awaited return of True Damage, Riot’s virtual hip-hop collective. It represents their first new track since GIANTS in 2019 and the first time a virtual Riot band has delivered a Worlds anthem. The featured lineup includes SOYEON of (G)I-DLE as Akali, Coco Jones as Senna, Vic Mensa as Ekko and Sofía Reyes as Qiyana.

The release is scheduled for October 8 at 6 PM PT, which corresponds to the early hours of October 9 in Central Europe. The Play-In stage kicks off on October 15 in Los Angeles, leading up to the grand final in New York. The anthem will be performed live during the opening ceremony on November 14 at the Barclays Center.

Hard facts:

Song: Know My Name

Artist: True Damage

2026 Worlds Champions: TBA

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil is the creator behind nophilterde and a former professional esports player in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He has previously worked as an editor for various gaming websites and magazines.