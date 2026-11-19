Once you've mastered the basics of skateboarding , it's time to push your skills further. From the classic ollie to more challenging moves like the fastplant and varial kickflip, there's always a new trick to learn.

Whether you're looking to improve your board control, nail your first flip trick or simply add something new to your repertoire, here are six intermediate skateboard tricks to try, with step-by-step instructions to help you land them.

It's time to up your skateboarding game © Cole Giordano/Red Bull Content Pool

01 Ollie: Master the foundations

The ollie is one of skateboarding's fundamental tricks, so if you haven't learned it yet, now's the time. Almost every other trick builds on the skills you master with this move. It might look like a simple jump, but there's more to it than that. Here's how to land an ollie:

Position your feet: Place your front foot between the bolts of your front truck and the middle of the board, with the ball of your back foot resting in the middle of the tail.

Pop the tail: Press the tail down quickly towards the ground with your back foot to create a popping motion.

Jump upwards: As the tail meets the ground, jump and simultaneously slide your front foot towards the nose. Keep these movements fluid and your front foot in contact with the grip tape.

Prepare to land: Keep your body centred over the board and both feet above the trucks to maintain balance and avoid landing too heavily.

Bend your knees: Cushion your landing and maintain your centre of gravity.

02 Nollie: Switch up your pop

TJ Rogers nails a picture-perfect nollie over the spine in Los Angeles © Anthony Acosta/Red Bull Content Pool

The nollie – short for 'nose ollie' – puts a twist on the classic ollie by using the nose of the skateboard to pop into the air rather than the tail. It's a great way to challenge your balance , timing and board control, while opening the door to more advanced variations like the nollie kickflip.

Here's how to get started:

Position your feet: Place your front foot on the nose of the board, with your back foot near the middle of the deck.

Pop the nose: Bend your knees and push down sharply on the nose with your front foot, jumping upwards as it hits the ground.

Level the board: Slide your back foot towards the tail to help level the board as you rise into the air.

Prepare to land: Keep your weight centred and your feet positioned over the trucks as the board levels out.

Bend your knees: Absorb the impact as you land, maintain your balance and roll away smoothly.

03 Fastplant: Get your feet off the board

The fastplant brings a little extra flair to skateboarding © Anthony Acosta/Red Bull Content Pool

The fastplant combines a footplant, board grab and jump into one fluid movement. You plant your back foot on the ground or an obstacle, grab the board with your back hand and push off to launch yourself back into the air before landing. It sounds complicated, but it's easier than it looks.

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Before attempting a fastplant, it helps to have your ollies and indy grabs (grabbing the side of the board with your back hand) down. Once you're comfortable with both, you're ready to give it a go.

Position your feet: Start as you would for a high ollie, with your back foot near the edge of the tail so it can easily come off the board.

Get ready to pop: Bend your knees and have your back hand ready to grab the board.

Plant your foot: As you lift the board, grab it with your back hand, keep your front foot in contact with the deck and plant your back foot on the ground or obstacle.

Jump and land: Push off quickly with your planted foot, bringing it back onto the board before landing. Timing is key – you don't have time to hop around, which is why it's called a fastplant.

You can also try fastplants on quarter pipes or ledges, planting your foot on the obstacle before pushing off and landing.

04 Kickflip: Get the board spinning

Ryan Sheckler takes flight with a clean kickflip © Kenji Haruta/Red Bull Content Pool

The kickflip is another essential move in every serious skateboarder's arsenal. To do a kickflip, you should:

Position your feet: Place your back foot on the tail, as you would for an ollie, and your front foot just behind the front bolts, angled slightly towards the nose.

Pop and flick: Pop the tail and slide your front foot towards the nose, flicking it diagonally off the edge to make the board flip. The movement resembles a karate kick, which is how the trick earned its name.

Catch and land: Once the board has completed its rotation, catch it with your feet over the trucks, bend your knees and ride away.

05 Heelflip: Flip it the other way

Once you've mastered the kickflip, you're ready to tackle its counterpart: the heelflip. Like the kickflip, it builds on the ollie, but uses your heel to flip the board in the opposite direction. To land a heelflip, you need to:

TJ Rogers clears the block with a perfectly timed heelflip © Cole Giordano/Red Bull Content Pool

Position your feet: Place your back foot on the tail and your front foot near or behind the front truck, with your heel close to the edge of the board.

Pop and flip: Pop the tail and slide your front foot towards the nose. Kick your foot out, using your heel to catch the edge of the board and make it flip.

Catch and land: Once the board has completed its rotation, catch it with your feet over the trucks, bend your knees and ride away.

06 Varial kickflip: Take things up a notch

Before tackling the varial kickflip, you'll want to have your ollie, kickflip and pop shove-it locked down. Combining a kickflip with a backside pop shove-it, this trick makes the board flip and rotate 180 degrees in one movement. To do this trick, you need to:

Position your feet: Place your back foot on the tail with your toes slightly over the edge, and your front foot near the front bolts at a 45-degree angle.

Bend your knees: Get ready to spring upwards and gain some height for the flip.

Pop and scoop: Pop the board with your back foot, scooping the tail to start a 180-degree backside rotation.

Flick the board: Use your front foot to make the board flip as it rotates.

Catch and land: Once the board has completed both rotations, catch it with your feet over the bolts, bending your knees as you land.

Ride away: Keep your balance and roll away smoothly.

Grab your board and see if you can level up like TJ and Jiro © Cole Giordano/Red Bull Content Pool

Once you've mastered the basics, there's always another trick to challenge yourself with. Whether it's a kickflip, heelflip or something more advanced, start small, keep practising and build your confidence with every attempt. Then it's time to find your next challenge and take your skateboarding skills even further.

For more inspiration, check out the Pushing Forward documentary series, which explores skateboarding culture, creativity and the people pushing the sport forward.