Kai Lenny: "It's hard to get good without rivalries"

I think the only way to be successful is that you've got to love the game, because it is a competitive field. There’s only so many great waves and you've got to go out there and get it, but 'the game' is also about being competitive with the ocean itself. It's bringing your absolute best every time you surf a giant wave and having a vision of what you want to do beforehand. What I love about the new generation is that they don't know that they're mortal yet [laughs], so their risk level is really crazy. They can get away with a lot, although eventually everyone discovers that there's a line in the sand that you can get close to, but you might not want to cross.

That being said, it’s really fun just seeing someone put on a really epic performance and get an incredible wave, which does make me feel, 'Hey, I can do that; I want to go deeper, I want to push harder'. So, it's not about beating anyone and more about being inspired. I really do believe if you don't have rivalries or a competitive spirit, then it’s really hard to get really good. You need to be pushed by someone. I think that's just human nature.