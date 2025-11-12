Ski stars Lindsey Vonn and Sofia Goggia: "We're all about speed"

Lindsey Vonn: It’s a place where I feel profoundly connected to the mountains. In Lake Louise and Cortina, the mountains understand me, and I understand them. I got my first World Cup podium at the Olimpia delle Tofanein 2004; it’s where I understood the key to my success and where I did my last run before retiring. Sofia was injured, but she drove for five hours to see me and to bring me flowers. I was hoping that it would be a good race at least! [Laughs.]

Sofia Goggia: I knew her knee wasn’t good and that she was struggling to ski. I said to myself, “I have to go to Cortina for what’s probably going to be her last downhill.” I was wrong, luckily. How many times have you won there?

Lindsey Vonn: Twelve in total, between downhill and Super-G.

Sofia Goggia: Wow! Coming back to Cortina, it’s true that we both have a special connection to the mountains. The Olimpia delle Tofane is the queen of downhills. There’s something magical about the landscape. When we take the Duca d’Aosta chairlift for the pre-race inspection, surrounded by silence and the dawn that tinges the Dolomites with orange, you feel really grateful to God.

Lindsey Vonn: It’s magnificent.

Sofia Goggia: I almost forgot – it was in Cortina on January 19, 2015, that I had my first photo taken with Lindsey.

Lindsey Vonn: Really?!

Sofia Goggia: The season after that was when I started doing well and I got my first World Cup podiums. Also in Cortina, in 2018, I won my third downhill gold, my first at home. There really is something special about doing it in front of your own fans.