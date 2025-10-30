© Presley Ann / Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Alpine Skiing
“Mom, I’m on Time!”: Lindsey Vonn's emotional message as Cortina bid builds
Mocked by rivals and driven by love for her late mother, Lindsey Vonn is turning doubt into drive as she graces the prestigious Time Magazine cover.
Resilience doesn’t have an expiration date and Lindsey Vonn is living proof of that. Her surprise comeback to competitive alpine skiing in 2024 turned heads – some celebrated the then-40-year-old’s quest to mix it up on the ski circuit again, while others questioned her sanity, claiming she lacked a purpose in her life.
As Vonn revealed in an interview with Time, even for one of the greatest figures in the sport, it wasn’t easy to shrug off the comments, even if they weren't intended to hurt her. Younger competitors half her age approached her to take pictures, saying she inspired them when they were growing up. "It was weird," Vonn told the leading American weekly publication. "Can we please not say that anymore?"
Vonn also revealed that another, seasoned competitor started calling her “grandma” just to get under her skin. She acknowledges the comments: “I know exactly who said what about me,” but tries not to let them control her mission. “‘It can tear you down. Or you can reframe it and use it as motivation,’” she reflected. To her doubters, she added: “I don’t need this. I’m doing it because I love it. It’s fun and it’s a challenge. And I think it means a lot to a lot of people."
Vonn’s motivation runs deeper than medals or headlines. On Instagram, she dedicated her Time cover to her late mother, Linda Krohn, writing: “MOM, I’M ON THE COVER OF TIME MAGAZINE!!! As my eyes fill with tears (not ideal while doing intervals on the bike 🥹), I can’t quite put into words what this means to me."
Vonn revealed that the prestigious print magazine had been one of her mother’s favourites and brought back memories for the downhill star. Krohn, who passed away three years ago after battling ALS, was Vonn’s lifelong source of strength. “‘One thing that my mom’s really given me is the ability to pick myself back up,’” she commented. “That’s what she did her whole life, and I’ll never stop doing that."
Vonn’s comeback has already brought her two podium finishes in 2025, showing that the impossible might not be so out of reach – and the new season is just about to start.