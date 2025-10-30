“Mom, I’m on Time!”: Lindsey Vonn's emotional message as Cortina bid builds

even for one of the greatest figures in the sport, it wasn’t easy to shrug off the comments, even if they weren't intended to hurt her. Younger competitors half her age approached her to take pictures, saying she inspired them when they were growing up. "It was weird," Vonn told the leading American weekly publication. "Can we please not say that anymore?"

Vonn also revealed that another, seasoned competitor started calling her “grandma” just to get under her skin. She acknowledges the comments: “I know exactly who said what about me,” but tries not to let them control her mission. “‘It can tear you down. Or you can reframe it and use it as motivation,’” she reflected. To her doubters, she added: “I don’t need this. I’m doing it because I love it. It’s fun and it’s a challenge. And I think it means a lot to a lot of people."