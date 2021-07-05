The music that made me with Lisi

When the world first met Lisi, he was working out of his bedroom in Goodna, a suburb on the eastern edge of Ipswich. He would prop his phone up on the windowsill, hit record and rap, before posting the results to Instagram. Before long, Lisi hired a studio to record his first official release, a track called ‘Say Less’. It immediately blew up and from there, the big moments came thick and fast. 2020 saw the Queensland talent deliver an incendiary 64 Bars for Red Bull TV before sharing the 7-track EP Average Man.
Less than two years on from his breakout single, Lisi is no longer relegated to his bedroom but he’s still keeping things DIY and still proudly based in Goodna. As he declares on his new single, ‘Dreams’, Lisi isn’t interested in signing with a label. He’d rather stay independent and devote time to growing his own newly-announced imprint, Castille Records, something he hopes will be a positive force for the 4300 postcode he grew up in. Repping his hometown is something Lisi is passionate about -- he’s been vocal about how he wants to inspire the people of Goodna to reach for more.
The storytelling influence of Biggie has always been obvious in Lisi’s music. But to find out which other records shaped him as an artist, we asked the 21-year-old to go deep on all of his rap favourites. Soak up the excellence of his new single ‘Dreams’ below and read on for the ten albums that made Lisi.
Biggie Smalls -- Ready to Die
The Ready to Die album was what made many rap/hip-hop fans fall in love with Biggie, myself included.
Kendrick Lamar -- Good Kid, M.A.A.D City
This album speaks to me because Kendrick talks a lot about growing up in Compton, just like how I always talk about growing up in Goodna -- but, at the same time, trying to make it somewhere and be somebody. I also love Kendrick’s album Section 80, which talks about real life shit like racism and drugs.
J. Cole -- 2014 Forest Hills Drive
My favourite J. Cole album! ‘No Role Modelz’ was a stand out track for me. I’m also a big fan of Born Sinner; I like how Cole wanted to release that album so he could reinvigorate himself both mentally and creatively.
Drake -- More Life
Drake is one of those rappers who creeps up on you. I like this mixtape because it has elements of grime, trap and afrobeats, not just hip-hop. Something for everyone!
Headie One -- Music x Road
One of my favourite mixtapes to date. It has features from Dave and Skepta, who are some of my favourite UK rappers. It’s a representation of UK drill to the world.
Roddy Ricch -- Feed Tha Streets
The debut mixtape for Roddy Rich. ‘Chase the Bag’ and ‘Hood Rich’ were some standouts for me.
Big L -- Lifestylez Ov Da Poor & Dangerous
Big L was an inspiration to me because of his lyricism and wordplay. It’s why I like to incorporate a lot of it in my songs.
The Game -- The Documentary
The reintroduction of West Coast rap. So many notable tracks, the album as a whole is one of my favourites to listen to even now.
Stormzy -- Heavy is the Head
Stormzy is one of my favourite rappers of all time. This album shows Stormzy’s artistic ability and versatility without going away from his griminess, or losing too much word play or content.
Kanye West -- The College Dropout
The College Dropout rates as one the greatest albums of all time. ‘Through The Wire’, ‘Jesus Walks’, ‘All Falls Down’… need I say more?
Revisit Lisi's 64 Bars below: