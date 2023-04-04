League of Legends: The pros share their favourite champions

01 Chovy

The Korean midlaner is feared for his exceptional laning skills, but in Soloq he plays for the fun of it. He has developed many revolutionary picks, such as K'sante and Lee Mitte. In addition, he also favors Melee Assassins like Yone or Sylas to make life difficult for his opponents.

K'Sante © Riot Games

In Gen.G, he uses his extremely flexible champion pool and chooses a wide variety of champions. Most commonly, though, he uses control mages like Veigar, Taliyah, and Viktor.

02 Showmaker

Formerly a Katarina OTP, he is now one of the best midlaners in the world. In Soloq, he exhibits a colorful palette of champions that includes a mix of Ezreal and Cho'Gath, similar to Chovy.

Katarina © Riot Games

When faced with pros, he's not afraid to think outside the box, choosing champions like Renekton, Lissandra, and even Annie. Most of the time he prefers Assassins like LeBlanc, Sylas and Akali, but he also unpacks Viktor and Veigar for his team.

03 Faker

Considered by many to be the best midlaner ever, this veteran has seen all sorts of metas, which is reflected in his champion picks in Soloq. He really plays everything from Garen to Viego in the middle. However, he has a lot of fun with champions like Ahri, LeBlanc, and Ryze.

Ahri © Riot Games

For T1, he adapts to the team with his vast experience, often choosing support champions like Galio, K'Sante, and Gragas. However, that doesn't stop him from playing games with Kassadin or Azir himself on occasion.

04 Keria

A mechanical marvel, this support player is not afraid to act as a playmaker in both Soloq and his team. His most feared pick is Thresh, although he also enjoys playing other engage supports like Nautilus or Rakan.

Thresh © Riot Games

He single-handedly revolutionized the competitive meta, picking Kalista, Jhin, and even Varus in support positions and playing for T1 to great effect.

05 Ruler

Another veteran of the scene, he shows very strong mechanics and confidence in his games on ADC. In Soloq, he often chooses Varus, Caitlyn, or Xayah to dominate his lane.

When he plays with his team, he really puts his foot down. With champions like Xayah and Aphelios taking over the games almost single-handedly, he shows what this role is capable of.

Zeri © Riot Games

06 Caps

Acclaimed as the top Western midlaner, he still ranks among the best in the world today. He picked up his game understanding and accuracy as a Riven main and still uses those skills to carry his games today. In Soloq he often chooses different champions, but mostly Sylas, Jayce or Cassiopeia.

Sylas © Riot Games

In professional play, he often resorts to surprise picks like Malphite, Kled and Tristana. This allows him to offer his team a great deal of flexibility and choice.

07 Broken Blade

Like his midlaner, he used to be a Riven one-trick pony, but today he has a massive champion pool and is a solid all-round G2 top laner. In Soloq, he often falls back on very strong lane champions and tries to gain an advantage with K'Sante, Kled, or Jayce.

Riven © Riot Games

He has a lot of flexibility in the draft with his midlaner, but often leans towards strong lane champions like Olaf, Gragas, Kled, and Jax.

08 Perkz

Known for his leadership skills and humorous approach to the team, he can still easily lead his mob to victory. In Soloq, he likes to choose champions like LeBlanc, Aurelion Sol, and Tristana to dominate the game.

LeBlanc © Riot Games

For Vitality he chooses from a variety of champions, including control mages like Cassiopeia and Annie, but also carries like Yone.

09 Jankos

Known as the "First Blood King," the Polish jungler is feared for controlling games in the early goings. But he likes to play champions like Lee Sin, Viego and Nidalee in Soloq.

LeeSin © Riot Games

For Heretics, he often chooses strong teamfighting junglers to lead his team to victory. He often falls back on champions like Wukong, Sejuani or Vi.

So there you go -- a look at who the pros choose and what some of their favourite strats are with them. It's not always about the professional circuit, and this more 'casual' play insight hopefully gives you a bit of an idea about just who these pros really are behind the personas on stage or in big games.