Ski fast, live bold: How Lucas Pinheiro Braathen is changing the game

In the world of alpine skiing, tradition reigns supreme: sleek Lycra suits, pristine slopes and a culture rooted in discipline and decorum. Enter Lucas Pinheiro Braathen , a self-proclaimed outlier whose bold vibe and unique style are flipping the script on what it means to be a skier – and who it's for. At 24 years old, the Norwegian-Brazilian athlete is carving his own path. Sunday’s Beaver Creek giant slalom proved it.

Fresh off a short-lived “retirement,” Pinheiro Braathen nearly staged a sensational comeback win. His second run was a nail-biter, but Swiss skier Thomas Tumler edged him out by just 0.12 seconds to claim the top spot. Yet, Pinheiro Braathen didn’t seem too hung up on missing gold. Why? Because for him, success isn’t solely defined by the podium. While he’s unapologetically ambitious and determined to be the best in the world, every race is also about seizing the moment - and his post-race samba on the podium, complete with edgy high-rise cowboy boots, made that crystal clear.

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's enthusiasm is clear in his performance © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Pinheiro Braathen is rewriting the rules of skiing, blending his unique vibe with a multi-layered personality that goes way beyond just being fast on the slopes. He’s building a brand as “the outcast,” and he’s making it cool to bring your whole self – quirks and all – to the game. Plus, by focusing on more than just performance, he’s found a way to shake off the pressure that comes with being an elite athlete.

He isn’t just skiing down mountains; he’s attempting to tear down boundaries - even in the world of tradition-rooted winter sports. With his striking fashion collaborations and a knack for captivating audiences beyond the ski world, he’s fused sport with street culture in a fresh and authentic way.

A once-unlikely face of luxury brands, he now graces massive billboards wearing Moncler jackets, commanding everybody's attention and proving that alpine skiing can have a bit of city drip. He's featured in men's style magazines, such as the Italian edition of Esquire, talking about his passion for clothing as a form of self-expression.

Ahead of his World Cup debut representing Brazil, Pinheiro Braathen made the strategic move to Milan, Italy’s fashion and design epicentre – and home to the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina. It's a place where mountains and metropolitan life collide, mirroring his unique blend of identities. As he told the Olympic Channel: “I love Italy, I love the mountains, I love the city. I love the creative side. I love everything about it. So to base myself there, I think, will work in my favour.”

For Pinheiro Braathen, Milan isn’t just a logistical hub that allows him to jet off to ski resorts worldwide – it’s a canvas for his passions. It’s where skiing meets fashion, creativity meets athleticism, and where he feels truly at home. “Milano-Cortina 2026 is also coming up. I think just being based there and feeling where the Olympics takes place is literally my home, I think can contribute to increasing my chances of success,” Pinheiro Braathen shared.

Defying the hyper-focused competition machine stereotype

Both Hirscher and Pinheiro Braathen made their comebacks in Sölden © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Pinheiro Braathen has shattered the stereotype of the hyper-focused athlete who sacrifices all else for performance. Off the slopes, he’s a DJ, fashion enthusiast and designer who now thrives in Milan’s dynamic energy – the perfect base for someone redefining what it means to be a skier. “I love Italy, I love the mountains, I love the city. I love the creative side. I love everything about it,” he told the Olympic Channel.

He isn’t your typical alpine skier. With painted nails, bold boots and a charisma that feels as at home in big city fashion circles as it does on snow-drenched racecourses, the Norwegian-Brazilian athlete is bridging an unexpected gap between the high-performance world of competitive skiing and the vibrant creativity of urban culture. By merging athleticism with self-expression, Pinheiro Braathen is turning skiing into more than just a sport – it’s becoming a lifestyle: accessible, inspiring and unfiltered cool.

During a recent trip to Beaver Creek, he gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at his life, sharing where he stayed, how he spent his days and the people he surrounded himself with. Always smiling, laughing and even singing, Braathen revealed his goofy, lighthearted side. If "Keeping Up with Lucas Pinheiro Braathen" were a show, it’s safe to say people would tune in.

Making history, one podium at a time

Pinheiro Braathen’s approach to skiing isn’t just about winning races; it’s about transforming the culture around the sport, as he announced. By leaning into his unique identity and passions, he’s made the ski slopes feel less exclusive and more like an open invitation to "anyone with a dream".

Coming back to the sport of alpine skiing and representing Brazil makes me beyond proud Lucas Braathen

Representing Brazil, he’s determined to break barriers while inspiring others – and he’s already made history by becoming the first Brazilian ever to stand on a World Cup podium in Beaver Creek. Pinheiro Braathen knows that podium finishes are crucial to fortifying his message – each victory draws more media attention, amplifying his platform and his invitation for change.

“Coming back to the sport of alpine skiing and representing Brazil makes me beyond proud,” he shared earlier this year. “I want to create more width and acceptance for diversity in the community of sports by showing that you can accomplish anything you want – no matter who you are or where you come from.”

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen under the Brazilian flag © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Born in Norway to a Brazilian mother and Norwegian father and moving frequently as a child, he struggled to find a sense of home until he embraced his individuality. His Brazilian heritage fuels his motivation to make history as the first Brazilian to win medals at the highest world stage.

“Brazil has always had a major influence in shaping me to become the person and athlete that I am. Having the opportunity to represent 200 million Brazilians... is a dream come true,” he said in an interview with Red Bull.

From slopes to the streets: Who can keep up with the Brazilian trailblazer?

Pinheiro Braathen’s journey hasn’t been conventional, and that’s just the way he likes it. With Brazilian heritage and a reputation for defying expectations, he embraces his status as an outsider in the often-insular world of professional skiing. His Instagram showcases not just his athletic prowess but also his flair for fashion and a devil-may-care attitude that resonates with younger fans.

And yet, his rebellious streak is deeply intentional. He’s not just playing the part of the renegade; he’s building a brand. By merging his creative and athletic pursuits, Pinheiro Braathen aims to redefine the limits of what a skier can be.

“What is now different is that I can merge my two biggest platforms or playgrounds in life like I can merge my creative self and my athlete self, and I can create these projects where I can merge the two and hopefully create something that has yet to exist,” he said.

From designing collaborations to reimagining the culture of alpine sports, Pinheiro Braathen is a man on a mission. He’s determined to show that skiing isn’t just for the traditional elite; it’s for anyone who dares to chase their own vision.

"I've used fashion as one of the biggest platforms to show my differences and to challenge the community of sports by showing that you can achieve results and be a great athlete while still having a different personality or interest," he shared. "In all of my campaigns and my collaboration projects, I’ve been wanting to send that message in a new way. I'm very excited to see how I can merge fashion with sports. I really feel like it's the golden time and it's meant to be because of the way that we're seeing sports and fashion merge. It's so funny with the strict results-based world of sports and the world of infinite creativity with no limits or judgements."

His fearless individuality has already made waves, but the question lingers: will others dare to follow his lead?