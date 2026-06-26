Lucy Procter and Sinead Bent Chase HYROX Elite Doubles Glory

The British duo crossed the line in 53m 56.24s after a strong second-half performance, adding a world championship silver medal to an already successful weekend for both athletes.

01 Weeks and Tafuto set the pace early

Procter and Bent paced themselves carefully early on © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool

Lauren Weeks and Vivien Tafuto took control of the race from the opening stages, pushing the pace at a level that projected close to a world-record time.

While the leaders looked to break away early, Procter and Bent opted for a more measured approach. The pair remained within striking distance through the opening runs and stations, avoiding the temptation to match the aggressive early pace.

That patience began to pay off as the race progressed.

02 Fastest Burpee Broad Jump split closes the gap

Procter and Bent's strongest moment came at the Burpee Broad Jumps © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool

As the field moved deeper into the race, Procter and Bent started gaining ground through the workout stations.

Their strongest moment came at the Burpee Broad Jumps, where they recorded the fastest split of any team in the field. The performance helped them reduce the gap to the leaders while creating valuable separation from the chasing pack.

The British pair continued to build momentum over the remaining stations, but Weeks and Tafuto maintained enough of their early advantage to hold on for the victory in 53m 31.79s.

Procter and Bent finished second in 53m 56.24s, less than 25 seconds behind the eventual champions.

03 Second race in less than 24 hours

Both athletes dug deep in their second elite race of the championships © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool

The result was made even more impressive by the fact that both athletes had already competed in Thursday night's Elite 15 Women's World Championship final.

Bent delivered one of the standout performances of the race, finishing second overall, while Procter worked her way through a highly competitive field to secure sixth place.

Returning to race again less than 24 hours later presented another challenge, but both athletes showed little sign of fatigue as they battled for the doubles world title.

04 Another strong result caps off Procter's best season yet

The result makes this Lucy Procter's most successful HYROX season to date © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool

For Procter, the silver medal continues what has been the strongest season of her HYROX career so far.

The Brit recorded a personal best of 59m 03s earlier this year, firmly establishing herself among the leading athletes in the women's field. She then backed up that performance at the World Championships, finishing sixth in the Elite 15 final in 59m 09s – a result that further highlighted her consistency at the highest level.