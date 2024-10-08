How to play M. Bison in Street Fighter 6

Fighting games are a complex genre. And Street Fighter 6 is of course no exception. Although the title offers numerous opportunities to learn more about the system and characters within the game, you may be looking for a quick overview of the strengths and strategies of the different fighters. Then you've come to the right place.

If you're just starting out, the tips in this article may be a little too much for you. We recommend our beginner's guide for you.

In this guide, we focus on the ex-villain of the game series: M. Bison, who makes his comeback in Season 2 of Street Fighter 6.

01 M. Bison's gameplan

Thanks to his solid normals and above-average movement speed, M. Bison in Street Fighter 6 is a character that can be played at medium range, similar to the fourth instalment of the series. However, he really comes into his own on the offensive. His scissor kicks are a very ignorant attack that can lead to absurdly positive situations with the right spacing.

Thanks to his new Psycho Mine, which he places on the opponent with his backfist combo, his offence is only strengthened further and Bison is given the opportunity to put his opponents under constant pressure and launch a combo from many unusual situations. As his damage potential is also extremely high, his opponent must always expect the round to end quickly.

To compensate for this, his defensive options are rather limited. Here you have to rely on super moves or system mechanics such as the drive reversal.

02 The Psycho Mine

One of M. Bison's new mechanics in Street Fighter 6 is the Psycho Mine. He can place this in an opponent if he successfully lands a hit with the special move Backfist Combo. The mine explodes by itself after 5 seconds, inflicting a small amount of damage and lifting the opponent into the air. The explosion can be blocked like other attacks. If M. Bison is hit within these 5 seconds, the mine disappears.

The following attacks trigger the explosion manually, regardless of whether the opponent is hit by them or blocks them:

Psycho Crusher

Backfist Combo

Devil Reverse

This can be used to make attacks such as the Psycho Crusher safe on block and thus start an offensive. After a hit, the explosion often leads to an extended combo.

03 Notable normal moves

st.HP

M. Bisons standing Hard Punch © Capcom

Extremely long range

Great punish counter starter, ideal for counter pokes

Long recovery, whiffs are dangerous

st.MK

M. Bisons standing Medium Kick © Capcom

Excellent poke at medium range

Fast and safe

Does not lead to combos, use this move to control space

cr.HP

M. Bisons crouching Hard Punch © Capcom

Solid anti-air normal

j.MP > j.MP

Air-to-air combo

Packs the opponent into a juggle state

One of the best anti-air options if you read the opponent well

b.HK

M. Bisons back Hard Kick © Capcom

Plus on block

Best drive-rush move: +15 on hit, +12 on block

04 Special moves

Psycho Crusher

M. Bison's Psycho Crusher © Capcom

⬅️➡️+👊

Charge move

Invulnerable to air attacks from frame 6 to 17

Projectile negation from frame 16 to 31

Detonates Psycho Mine

Solid anti-air

Double Knee Press

M. Bisons Double Knee Press © Capcom

⬇️↘️➡️+🦶

Aka. Scissor Kicks

The light version of the Double Knee Press is usually safe on block due to its push-back

This makes it a very good pressure tool

OD Double Knee Press leads to extended combos

Backfist Combo

M. Bison's Backfist Combo © Capcom

⬇️↙️⬅️+👊

Detonates Psycho Mine

Places Psycho Mine on the second hit of each version

Combo ender that often leads to an advantageous situation again due to the Psycho Mine

Extremely unsafe on block

Shadow Rise

M. Bison's Shadow Rise © Capcom

⬇️⬆️+🦶

Charge move

Command jump with different follow-ups:

Devil Reverse 👊: Can be controlled somewhat and is plus on block

Head Press 🦶: Jumps on the opponent's head and can be made safe. Has a follow up with 👊, which is plus on block

05 Super moves

Knee Press Nightmare (Super-Art 1)

M. Bisons Super Art 1 © Capcom

⬇️↘️➡️⬇️↘️➡️+🦶

Cancel from normal moves

Invulnerable to punches, breaks armour

Psycho Punisher (Super-Art 2)

M. Bison's Super Art 2 © Capcom

⬇️↙️⬅️⬇️↙️⬅️+🦶 (in the air)

Cancel from normals and OD special moves

Completely invulnerable, breaks Armour

Ultimate Psycho Crusher (Super-Art 3)

M. Bison's Super Art 3 © Capcom

⬇️↘️➡️⬇️↘️➡️+👊

Completely invulnerable, breaks Armor

06 Tips & Tricks

Light Double Knee Press can be an absolute horror for any opponent with the right spacing. It is often very easy to frustrate opponents with this attack. After a blocked Double Knee Press, M. Bison is often so far away that it is not possible to punish him, but the attempt can be met by another Double Knee Press.

Shadow Rise has different ranges based on the strength of the button used. Use this in combination with Devil Reverse to provoke an uppercut from your opponent and punish them.

Although it is advisable to use Psycho Mine to go on the offensive, it is sometimes advisable to simply do nothing and use your opponent's panic to force them into making a mistake or launching a rash attack.