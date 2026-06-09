Everything you need to know about the Counter-Strike Majors

The Counter-Strike Majors are among the most prestigious esports tournaments in the world. For more than 12 years, they've been a cornerstone of the competitive calendar for players, teams and fans alike. With IEM Cologne taking place this month and Natus Vincere returning to action, now's the perfect time to find out all about the Majors.

01 What is a Counter-Strike Major?

Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut – the only three-time MVP in history © Helena Kristiansson/ESL FACEIT Group

If we had to compare, a Major would be the equivalent of a World Cup in football or a Grand Slam in tennis. In a Counter-Strike season, it's the event you don't want to miss.

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If you've ever watched a streamer like Kameto or a match on Counter-Strike, you've probably seen weapons with shiny stickers. Well, only participants in a Major can have their signature sticker in the game.

The team that wins a Major goes down in the history of the game and walks away with $500,000 of the $1,250,000 cash pot.

02 The history of the Majors

B1ad3 cheers on his players in Atlanta © Brian Hall/Red Bull Content Pool

On September 16, 2013, Valve (the game's developer studio) announced the arrival of official Majors on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). The initial budget of $250,000 is partially funded by the community via the "Arms Deal" update, which introduces the first skins in CS:GO. The first tournament took place at DreamHack Winter 2013 in Sweden, bringing together the 16 best teams in the world.

Valve sets the rules, decides on the number of teams, approves the organisers and can ban players. Without teir support, a tournament cannot be recognised as a Major – even with a record prize fund.

In 2016, the publisher doubled the prize fund to $1,000,000 and reduced the calendar to two Majors per year. By 2025, the prize fund had risen to $1,250,000, with 32 teams taking part.

Since the release of Counter-Strike 2(CS2) in September 2023, all the Majors have been played on this new version of the game. The BLAST Paris Major 2023 was the last Major played on CS:GO, before the transition to CS2 at the PGL Major Copenhagen 2024.

Over the years, Counter-Strike Majors have become major cultural events in global esports. The PGL Major Stockholm 2021 reached 2.75 million simultaneous spectators at the Grand Final - an all-time record for the licence at the time. The arenas welcome thousands of fans in person: the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, nicknamed the "Cathedral of Counter-Strike", can accommodate up to 18,000 people.

Counter-Strike Majors attract huge crowds © Luc Bouchon/ESL FACEIT Group

These figures place the CS2 Majors among the most-watched esport events in the world, alongside League of Legends Worlds and Dota 2's The International.

03 Majors winners list

In the history of Counter-Strike, teams like Natus Vincere and Astralis have established themselves as the benchmarks among the best Counter-Strike teams in the world, and their results in the Majors are no exception.

Tournament Winner Team nationality Players DreamHack Winter 2013 fnatic 🇬🇧 England 🇸🇪 JW 🇸🇪 flusha 🇸🇪 Devilwalk 🇸🇪 schneider 🇸🇪 pronax EMS One Katowice 2014 Virtus.pro 🇷🇺 Russia 🇵🇱 TaZ 🇵🇱 NEO 🇵🇱 pasha 🇵🇱 Snax 🇵🇱 byali ESL One Cologne 2014 Ninjas in Pyjamas 🇸🇪 Sweden 🇸🇪 friberg 🇸🇪 f0rest 🇸🇪 Xizt 🇸🇪 Fifflaren 🇸🇪 GeT_RiGhT DreamHack Winter 2014 Team-LDLC 🇫🇷 France 🇫🇷 Happy 🇫🇷 NBK 🇫🇷 SmithZz 🇫🇷 shox 🇫🇷 kioShiMa ESL One Katowice 2015 fnatic 🇬🇧 England 🇸🇪 JW 🇸🇪 flusha 🇸🇪 pronax 🇸🇪 olofmeister 🇸🇪 KRIMZ ESL One Cologne 2015 fnatic 🇬🇧 England 🇸🇪 JW 🇸🇪 flusha 🇸🇪 pronax 🇸🇪 olofmeister 🇸🇪 KRIMZ DreamHack Cluj-Napoca 2015 EnvyUs 🇺🇸 USA 🇫🇷 Happy 🇫🇷 NBK 🇫🇷 apEX 🇫🇷 kennyS 🇫🇷 kioShiMa MLG Columbus 2016 Luminosity Gaming 🇺🇸 USA 🇧🇷 Fallen 🇧🇷 fer 🇧🇷 coldzera 🇧🇷 fnx 🇧🇷 TACO ESL One Cologne 2016 Luminosity Gaming 🇺🇸 USA 🇧🇷 Fallen 🇧🇷 fer 🇧🇷 coldzera 🇧🇷 fnx 🇧🇷 TACO ELEAGUE Major Atlanta 2017 Astralis 🇩🇰 Denmark 🇩🇰 gla1ve 🇩🇰 dupreeh 🇩🇰 device 🇩🇰 Xyp9x 🇩🇰 Kjaerbye PGL Major Krakow 2017 Gambit Gaming 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 🇰🇿 AdreN 🇰🇿 mou 🇰🇿Hobbit 🇺🇦 Zeus 🇷🇺 Dosia ELEAGUE Major Boston 2018 Cloud9 🇺🇸 USA 🇺🇸 autimatic 🇺🇸 Skadoodle 🇺🇸 tarik 🇺🇸 Stewie2K 🇺🇸 RUSH FACEIT London Major 2018 Astralis 🇩🇰 Denmark 🇩🇰 gla1ve 🇩🇰 dupreeh 🇩🇰 device 🇩🇰 Xyp9x 🇩🇰 Magisk IEM Katowice 2019 Astralis 🇩🇰 Denmark 🇩🇰 gla1ve 🇩🇰 dupreeh 🇩🇰 device 🇩🇰 Xyp9x 🇩🇰 Magisk StarLadder Major Berlin 2019 Astralis 🇩🇰 Denmark 🇩🇰 gla1ve 🇩🇰 dupreeh 🇩🇰 device 🇩🇰 Xyp9x 🇩🇰 Magisk PGL Major Stockholm 2021 Natus Vincere 🇺🇦 Ukraine 🇺🇦 s1mple 🇺🇦 b1t 🇷🇺 Perfecto 🇷🇺 Boombl4 🇷🇺 electronic PGL Major Antwerp 2022 FaZe Clan 🇺🇸 USA 🇳🇴 rain 🇩🇰 karrigan 🇨🇦 Twistzz 🇱🇻 broky 🇪🇪 ropz IEM Rio Major 2022 Outsiders 🇷🇺 Russia 🇷🇺 fame 🇷🇺 Jame 🇷🇺 FL1T 🇷🇺 n0rb3r7 🇰🇿 Qikert BLAST Paris Major 2023 Team Vitality 🇫🇷 France 🇫🇷 apEX 🇫🇷 ZywOo 🇮🇱 Spinx 🇩🇰 Magisk 🇩🇰 dupreeh PGL Major Copenhagen 2024 Natus Vincere 🇺🇦 Ukraine 🇫🇮 Aleksib 🇷🇴 iM 🇱🇹 jL 🇺🇦 w0nderful 🇺🇦 b1t Perfect World Shanghai Major 2024 Team Spirit 🇷🇺 Russia 🇷🇺 chopper 🇷🇺 donk 🇷🇺 magixx 🇷🇺 sh1ro 🇺🇦 zont1x BLAST Austin Major 2025 Team Vitality 🇫🇷 France 🇫🇷 apEX 🇫🇷 ZywOo 🇪🇪 ropz 🇮🇱 flameZ 🇬🇧 mezii StarLadder Budapest Major 2025 Team Vitality 🇫🇷 France 🇫🇷 apEX 🇫🇷 ZywOo 🇪🇪 ropz 🇮🇱 flameZ 🇬🇧 mezii

Iconic moments in the history of the Majors

Flawless NaVi - Stockholm 2021 : Natus Vincere won the Stockholm 2021 Major by not losing a single map in the entire tournament - an absolute first in the history of the CS:GO Majors. s1mple, voted MVP, delivered one of the most accomplished performances in the history of competitive gaming.

Cloud9 comeback - Boston 2018 : Trailing 11-15 on the decisive map, the Americans from Cloud9 made an overtime comeback against FaZe Clan in front of their home crowd. It was the first North American Major in their history - and in a venue that had rallied to their cause.

Gambit, the Krakow underdogs - Krakow 2017 : Ranked 15th in the world before the tournament, the Kazakhs of Gambit beat the best teams in the world one by one under the leadership of Zeus - former captain of NaVi - to claim the title. Considered to be the greatest feat in the history of the CS:GO Majors.

donk, 17 and already making history - Shanghai 2024 : At 17 years and 324 days, Team Spirit's Russian prodigy became the youngest player ever to win a Major and be named MVP. His incredible level of play throughout the tournament reignites the debate about the greatest players of all time.

ZywOo, the only three-time MVP in history : Team Vitality's Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut is the only player in history to have been voted Major MVP three times. An all-time record that reinforces his place in the debate for the title of best player of all time.

Astralis, absolute domination - 2018-2019 : Four consecutive Majors, three wins in a row. An unprecedented level of collective play that has earned them comparisons with the best sporting dynasties in history. No other team has come close to this record since.

Discover the second episode of our "CS:GO Memories" series:

1 h 36 min Memories of CS:GO - The Final Years Learn how the tactical shooter game CS:GO (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) became a global phenomenon.

04 The five stages of a Major

There are five stages to a Counter-Strike Major:

Qualifying

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

The Playoff Stage

The format has evolved over the years: the first CS:GO Majors featured 16 teams (2013-2017), before being extended to 24 teams (2018-2024), then to 32 teams since the BLAST Austin Major 2025 - an expansion brought in by Valve to make the circuit even more representative of the world's best teams.

Since 2025, the system for qualifying for a Major has been completely overhauled. Gone are the RMRs, the regional qualifying tournaments, and in have come the VRS rankings, which decide the best teams based on their continent.

b1t helped NaVi to victory at the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 © Vadym Herasymenko/Red Bull Content Pool

Points are gained or lost as the year progresses and as teams perform better in tournaments. The higher a team is placed in the ranking, the more advanced stage they start in. The best teams enter at the third stage, just before the finals.

The first three stages after qualifying are played directly on site, to kick off the two weeks of competition, and are played on a Swiss system of 16 teams. To qualify for the next stage, you need three wins, otherwise it's back to the airport.

Matches in the first two rounds are played to the best-of-one map, then BO3 (best of three) from the third round onwards, already synonymous with elimination for teams that have lost their first two matches.

The Playoff Stage is the final stage of the Major, played in the arena in front of a live audience. Quarter-finals, then semi-finals to reach the Grand Final. All playoff matches are played to the best-of-three maps, except for the Grand Final - since the Budapest Major 2025, it has been played to the best-of-five, a decision taken by Valve to give even more weight to this historic moment.

Aleksib is a Counter-Strike 2 player for Natus Vincere © Helena Kristiansson/ESL FACEIT Group

05 Prize pool distribution ($1,250,000)

Place Prize 1st $500,000 2nd $170,000 3rd-4th $80,000 5th-8th $45,000 9th-11th $20,000 12th-14th $20,000 15th-16th $20,000

The winner of a Major will walk away with $500,000 - 40% of the total prize pool. Teams eliminated in Stage 1 (before the playoffs) leave with no prize money.

06 How are the cities chosen for the Majors?

Organising a Major is very complicated. If we take the last one to be played, the StarLadder Budapest Major 2025, there are two things to remember: StarLadder and Budapest.

StarLadder is the name of the organisation that manages everything on site: ticket sales, computers, stadium hire, and so on. Each is in discussions with Valve to convince the publisher to give them a Major.

Budapest, as you've probably guessed, is the city and it's the organiser who decides where the Major is played. It has to be big enough to accommodate all the people involved in the event and, in most cases, the town council can help financially with the organisation.

The two most iconic cities in Counter-Strike esport are Cologne and Katowice. Although they are no longer Majors, IEM Cologne and IEM Katowice have lost none of their prestige. Winning either event remains one of the highest honours in Counter-Strike and a milestone every professional dreams of achieving. To put it in football terms: if the Majors are the World Cup, then Cologne and Katowice are the Champions League.

Game publisher Valve obviously has a say in the discussions between organisers and cities. If it doesn't suit them, they arbitrarily decide not to award the competition. For the last Major of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, BLAST chose Paris in 2023.

07 The IEM Cologne 2026 schedule

Ten years on, the Lanxess Arena - also known as the Cathedral of Counter-Strike - is once again a Major for the 2026 edition. Team Vitality, who emerged victorious from last year's tournament, are the team to beat this year. The French outfit are looking to claim their fourth star and equal Astralis's Majors haul.

The Cologne Major introduces a new feature: for the first time in the history of the Majors, all Stage 3 matches will be played in BO3, including the first rounds. This decision by ESL and Valve, announced in February 2026, is designed to give even more weight to this crucial phase. It will also take place in a new venue: the Cologne Palladium, in front of a live audience - a first for this stage of the tournament.

Stage 1

June 2-5, 2026

16 teams start Stage 1, and are already playing for their survival in the tournament:

BetBoom

GamerLegion

TYLOO

HEROIC

MIBR

B8

NRG

BIG

Team Liquid

M80

Lynn Vision

SINNERS

FlyQuest

Sharks

Gaimin Gladiators

THUNDER dOWNUNDER

Stage 2

June 6-9, 2026

These 8 teams enter Stage 2:

Team Spirit

Astralis

G2 Esports

FUT Esports

Monte

9z Team

paiN Gaming

Legacy

Stage 3

The scene is set for action in Cologne © Adela Sznajder/ESL FACEIT Group

June 11-15, 2026

These 8 teams go straight into Stage 3.

Team Vitality (defending champions)

Natus Vincere

PARIVISION

Aurora Gaming

Team Falcons

MOUZ

FURIA Esports

The MongolZ

Playoffs (all times are CEST)

Thursday June 18:

Quarter-final 1 - 3.45pm

Quarter-final 2 - 7.00pm

Friday June 19:

Quarter-final 3 - 3.45pm

Quarter-final 4 - 7.00pm

Saturday June 20:

Semi-final 1 - 3.45pm

Semi-final 2 - 7.00pm

Sunday 21 June :

Final - 5.00pm

FAQs What maps are played in the CS2 Majors? The Majors use the active CS2 map pool, defined and updated by Valve. For the Cologne Major 2026 IEM, the pool includes the following 7 maps: Ancient

Anubis

Dust II

Inferno

Mirage

Nuke

Overpass These maps have been selected by Valve for their competitive balance. Teams use a veto system (ban/pick) before each match to choose which map(s) they will compete on - an important strategic dimension, especially during BO3 or BO5 matches. When and where will the next Counter-Strike Major take place? The next Major is the IEM Cologne Major 2026, which takes place from June 2-21, 2026 at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany. It's the return of the Major to this iconic city, ten years after the last Major played there in 2016. The schedule of future Majors confirmed by Valve: PGL Major Singapore 2026 – November 25–December 13, 2026 (Singapore)

FiRe Major Buenos Aires 2027 – May 31–June 20, 2027 (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

CS2 Major Championship Summer 2028 – May 29–June 18, 2028 (Location TBD) Following IEM Cologne 2026, the circuit will continue with the PGL Singapore Major 2026 (November 25 - December 13, 2026) - a historic edition that will mark the first time a Counter-Strike Major has been held in Southeast Asia. Who has won the most Majors on Counter-Strike? Astralis holds the record with four Majors titles (Atlanta 2017, London 2018, Katowice 2019, Berlin 2019), including three in a row - a feat never equalled. Team Vitality now has 3 Majors (Paris 2023, Austin 2025, Budapest 2025) and is looking to match this record at the IEM Cologne 2026. Fnatic also has 3 titles. How many Counter-Strike Majors take place each year? Since 2016, two Majors have been held each year - one in the middle of the year (summer) and one at the end of the year (autumn/winter). Before 2016, there were up to three Majors per season. What are Major stickers, and why are they so valuable? Since the 2014 Katowice Major, each participating team has had an official sticker in the game, and since Cologne 2015, each player has had his own signature sticker. These stickers come in several finishes: paper, glitter, holographic, foil and gold - each type having its own rarity and value on the market. Major stickers are only available in capsules that can be purchased during the tournament (Contenders, Challengers and Legends capsules depending on team status). Each time a sticker is purchased, 50 percent of the revenue goes to the players or teams, and 50 percent goes to Valve. Once the tournament is over, the capsules are no longer available for official sale. This enforced rarity explains their increasing value over time: a holographic "Titan" sticker from Katowice 2014 sold for $80,000 in 2023 on the secondary market - the most expensive sticker trade in the game's history. Souvenir skins (gun skins with player signatures distributed during games) are also among the most sought-after items: after the 2018 Boston Major, a Cloud9 MVP souvenir skin sold for $61,000. What is the Swiss system used in the Majors? The Swiss system is the group format used at every stage of the Majors since 2017. 16 teams compete according to their win/loss record: a team with two wins will play another team with two wins. To advance to the next stage, three wins are required. Three defeats = elimination. Matches are played in BO1 (best-of-one) for the first few rounds, then in BO3 from the third round onwards. Can I be banned from the Counter-Strike Majors? Yes, Valve can ban players from the Majors for two main reasons: A VAC (Valve Anti-Cheat) ban : if a player is detected cheating via Valve's anti-cheat system, they are permanently banned from secure servers, and therefore excluded from all Majors. One of the best-known cases is that of KQLY, a player from the French team Titan, who was banned in 2014 just before the DreamHack Winter Major.

Match-fixing : Valve can also exclude players found guilty of match-fixing. The most famous case is the iBUYPOWER scandal (2014), where several North American players were banned for life from the Majors for intentionally losing a match to game skins. These bans are decided by Valve and can be permanent, sometimes ending the careers of top professional players. Does the Major's spot belong to the team or to the players? This is one of the least known but most important rules of the Majors: at Valve, the spot in the Major belongs to the players, not to the organisation. If a team qualifies for a Major but its players leave for another organisation before the tournament, it is the players' new team that inherits the spot - not the former. Case in point: at the 2017 ELEAGUE Major, Team EnVyUs qualified for the next Major. But before that next Major, three of their players joined G2 Esports - as a result, EnVyUs lost their spot, which reverted to the transferred players. This rule has practical implications for transfers during the qualification period and is one of the features that sets the Major circuit apart from all other esport competitions. What are Major Pick'ems and how do they work? Pick'ems are a prediction system integrated directly into CS2, available during each Major. Players predict which teams will advance or be eliminated in each phase of the tournament (Opening Stage, Elimination Stage, and Playoffs). How it works: You select the teams you think will advance at each stage

The more correct your predictions, the more tokens and exclusive badges you earn in the game.

Some badges are particularly rare ("Gold" badge if you perfectly guess all the results of a phase) Pick'ems can be accessed via the Viewer Pass, a pass you can buy in CS2 that gives you access to Pick'ems, cosmetic rewards (patches, sticker capsules) and allows you to follow the tournament directly from the game. Part of the revenue from the Viewer Pass is donated to the participating teams.