The music that made me with Manu Crooks

Last week, Manu Crooks shared his new single 'Killing Me Softly'. Across a taut three minutes, the track sees the Sydney-based rapper flex as only he can over cool, moody production from LMC and Jai Beats.

While the bars nod to Australian hip-hop -- Manu says the track was inspired by the "crazy potential" he sees in the local scene -- the sound is definitely international. It's a track that feels reminiscent of SAINt JHN, Future and Scorpion-era Drake all at once.

So just who are Manu's global influences? To find out, we asked the Australian-Ghanaian star to talk us through the albums that shaped him as an artist. Listen to 'Killing Me Softly' below and read on for the music that made Manu Crooks.

50 Cent -- Get Rich Or Die Tryin'

"This album really came out with a bang! It was aggressive -- the title, the storyline, the imagery, the fact that 50 was shot nine times, it was so in your face. The cultural impact was on another level. Everyone was across this, everyone was looking at 50 Cent.

But the music was also timeless. The contrast between raw lyricism and accessible production raised the bar for so many after him. This is timeless club music -- most the songs on this album are STILL played in the club today."

-- The Blueprint

"With this album, Jay Z put the entire world on game. He elevated his brand to one of luxury while remaining true to himself."

Kanye West -- The College Dropout / 808s & Heartbreaks / My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

"I can't pick one Kanye album but these are my top three due to his innovation on all of them. Kanye has the ability to experiment and toy with sounds, and make them sound so good that he changes the landscape of sonics for years to come after he releases an album.

He has reinvented his sound an insane amount of time. He has the ability to take inspiration to another dimension, whether it's by tweaking old soul samples or popularising autotune. He's the ultimate producer, consistently innovative and always pushing sonic boundaries."

J. Cole -- The Come Up / Warm Up / Friday Night Lights / Born Sinner

"Again -- I can't give you just one album, but J Cole was the first rapper I was able to connect with. It's as if he was speaking to me as a peer about real life shit, it was mad relatable. Also, he was producing his own music which showed me that I could rely on myself. It's almost like listening to a mentor, with pillars of family and personal relationships as a number one priority."

Drake -- Take Care / Nothing Was The Same

"I can't pick between these two -- both are my favourite because Drake sculpted his sound in these two albums. The singing and rapping combination was never done as well as it was during these two albums. And he was able to showcase vulnerability in his lyrics but also in his sonics -- those underwater-sounding sonics were his, he stamped that sound!"

Young Thug -- Slime Season 3

"Young Thug as an artist is one of the most innovative out there -- that's why I fuck with him. But this album has a crazy pace. As soon as 'With Them' hits it's absolutely crazy; the bounce is wild. The album is short and straight to the point and I fuck with that. There is nothing more to say, he gets straight to it."

Lil Wayne -- The Carter 3

"This is a classic! There are so many good songs on this album: 'A Milli', 'Mrs Officer', 'Lollipop', 'Mr Carter'. These are timeless songs. For the time on this album Wayne was also very innovative, and he brought a fun element to rap at a time where a lot of rappers were serious. No one before him has brought so much fun to rap at that high of a level."

Future -- Honest