Inside Manuel Lettenbichler's rise to hard enduro supremacy

Manuel Lettenbichler was just five years old when he first got on a motorbike, and even then his extraordinary talent was clear to see. A fast learner, he claimed three junior trials titles before embarking on a new chapter under the guidance of his father, Andreas 'Letti' Lettenbichler - a hard enduro legend in his own right who won the Erzbergrodeo in 2015 as a KTM factory rider. With Mani now a five-time champion at the same event, we look into the beginnings of a Hard Enduro dynasty.

01 How Mani Lettenbichler announced himself to the world

Mani Lettenbichler celebrates that first Erzbergrodeo podium in 2018 © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool

Just a few years on from the decision to branch out from trials and into enduro, the next generation of Lettenbichler stepped fully into the spotlight in his own right.

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In 2018, Mani delivered his breakthrough performance with an impressive third-place finish at the Erzbergrodeo. Soon afterwards, he secured the runner-up spot in what was then called the World Enduro Super Series (WESS).

The following year brought the biggest achievement of his career up to that point as he claimed the World Championship title outright. It wouldn't be his last.

02 The race that helped define Mani Lettenbichler

Mani Lettenbichler wins things - it's what he does © Mahmut Cinci/Red Bull Content Pool

Having matched his dad and triumphed at the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo for the first time in 2022, when the younger Lettenbichler returned as defending champion in 2023, there was one question on everyone's mind: could he do it again?

His response was characteristically measured, but confident: "That's the plan. It depends on me being fit, and I feel very fit. Nothing can go wrong with the bike during the race. We'll try to ride smoothly throughout the entire event."

Now, in 2026, Mani has won five consecutive Red Bull Erzbergrodeo titles, equalling the record set by Taddy Błażusiak .

Add those Erzberg titles to his six wins at Red Bull Romaniacs and his four World Championships, and you have one of the most dominant riders the sport has ever seen. A simply unbelievable sequence of achievements.

But, aside from good genes and a reliable bike, what else has contributed to his success?

03 The evolution of a hard enduro champion

Manuel Lettenbichler at the 2014 GetzenRodeo © Future7Media/Red Bull Content Pool

"I was only 16 when I started in Hard Enduro and it takes time to grow stronger, both physically and mentally," says Lettenbichler "Now I can see the progression in myself. It's getting better and better every year, but I feel like there's more to improve on all of the time. I want to be a guy who can fight for the top of the podium no matter where I race."

3 min New Kid on the Log Enduro rider Manuel Lettenbichler goes for a joyride through a timber yard in Fügen, Austria.

"I'm seeing now that having a trials background is a big asset to have. It brings with it really important skills, like balance, throttle control and clutch use," Lettenbichler explains. "They're skills that will always stand you in good stead as a rider, no matter if you ride motocross or enduro."

04 How Mani mastered the demands of hard enduro

Mani Lettenbichler picks a path through the rocks of the Erzbergrodeo © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool

"Enduro is such a tough sport to figure out. You're completely on your own during the race for long periods of time and you need to learn how to trust in yourself, says Lettenbichler. There's a lot to balance. A race like Erzberg is a four-hour sprint, but Romaniacs is four days in the mountains and then the Trefle Lozerien is Classic Enduro, which is completely different again."

05 Creating a legacy beyond the Lettenbichler name

Manuel Lettenbichler with father Andreas in 2014 © Future7Media/Red Bull Content Pool

Speaking back in 2019, when he was just starting to reap the rewards of his hard work, Mani commented: "I want to be myself. At the beginning people tried to compare me to my father, Andreas, saying that because he won, I would win as well. But you quickly learn to block that out. I'm trying to carve out my own career and now, little by little, I have my own name in the sport. I'm not referred to as Letti's son anymore, instead it's just Mani, which is cool for me. I'm my own person."

Lettenbichler Snr agreed: "It's not easy to talk about winning, because for me he's already a winner in what he’s achieved. He's … already so confident on the bike and so comfortable in the terrain. In training he does things that surprise even me. With each race he's growing stronger, both mentally and physically. The hunger is deep to win and he knows he's capable."

06 Every major milestone in Mani's career

Manuel Lettenbichler at the Trefle Lozerien 2019 © Future7Media/Red Bull Content Pool

Name: Manuel Lettenbichler

DOB: April 30, 1998

Hometown: Kiefersfelden, Germany

1998: Born April 30

2003: Gets first trials bike aged 5

2008: German Youth Trials champion

2009: Father Andreas wins Red Bull Romaniacs on a BMW G450X

2012: German Youth Trials champion

2013: German Youth Trials champion

June 2014: Becomes Erzbergrodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble's youngest ever finisher with 18th place on his debut ride.

September 2014: Red Bull Sea to Sky. Becomes event's youngest ever finisher with a top-15 debut ride.

November 2014: GetzenRodeo. Finishes 10th in debut ride.

2015: Finishes third in the SuperEnduro Junior World Championship.

June 2015: Erzbergrodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble. Disqualified for removing helmet in Carl's Dinner while sixth.

June 2015: Father Andreas ‘jointly’ wins Erzbergrodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble with Jonny Walker, Graham Jarvis and Alfredo Gomez.

September 2015: Red Bull Sea to Sky. Finishes 10th with suspected broken foot sustained during Beach Race.

2016: SuperEnduro Junior World Champion. Claims 15 wins from 18 starts.

2016: Becomes Red Bull athlete.

2017: SuperEnduro World Championship. Finishes sixth in Prestige.

June 2017: Finishes Erzbergrodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble in eighth.

July 2017: Red Bull Romaniacs Off Road Day 4 win.

May 2018: Debut international Enduro podium at Extreme XL Lagares, WESS Round 1.

June 2018: Erzbergrodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble. Debut podium in third. Loses lead to Graham Jarvis and Jonny Walker when forced to team-up with Billy Bolt at Green Hell.

July 2018: Red Bull Romaniacs. Finishes second following intense battle with Wade Young.

November 2018: Runner-up in inaugural WESS.

November 2018: Wins GetzenRodeo.

July 2019: Wins Red Bull Romaniacs. First WESS victory. Becomes youngest winner of event.

November 2019: Wins the 2019 Getzenrodeo and becomes the youngest WESS champion ever.

July 2020: Second victory at Red Bull Romaniacs.

July 2021: Third victory at Red Bull Romaniacs.

November 2021: Third victory at the GetzenRodeo.

June 2022: Victory at the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo.

October 2022: FIM Hard Enduro World Champion 2022.

October 2023: FIM Hard Enduro World Champion 2023.

October 2024: FIM Hard Enduro World Champion 2024.

May 2025: Fourth victory at the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo

July 2025: Sixth victory at Red Bull Romaniacs.