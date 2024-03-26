Watch Max, Daniel, Sergio, and Yuki race to be the 'Ultimate Life Savers'

Unserious Race Series is back for a second season! This episode of the Unserious Race Series was filmed on the eve of the Melbourne Grand Prix and saw Max, Checo, Dan and Yuki take on lifeguard duties at Melbourne’s Hampton Beach.

The first season saw a mix of all four drivers as they raced and battled in hovercrafts , monster trucks , kei trucks , and, mini jet boats .

What better way to test their skills than to put them behind the wheel of the main vehicle life savers use to help keep Australian beaches safe - a Can-Am Defender!

They weren't the only sporting royalty on-ground with snowboarding legend Scotty James and current world number one surfer Molly Picklum in charge of judging on the day.

There were two main challenges, the first saw a sprint and tow race, and the second, a side-by-side slalom course where they had to pick up some precious cargo on the way.

Max Verstappen & Sergio Perez drive the buggy during Unserious Race Series © Brett Hemmings Max, Sergio and Scotty James chat during Unserious Race Series © Graeme Murray Molly Picklum poses with the finish flag during the Red Bull Unserious Race © Graeme Murray Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez discuss the during Unserious Race Series © Graeme Murray Daniel Ricciardo & Yuki Tsunoda are seen during the Red Bull Unserious Race © Brett Hemmings

The first challenge kicked off with Max and Sergio speeding down the beach. They popped up their two life-saving flags, reversed and connected their Sea-Doo, before returning to the start line a cracking time.

Up next were Daniel and Yuki who managed to unlock a speed boost somehow but, lost some precious time raising their flags and a secret strategy gone wrong before making their way back to the start line.

While extremely close, the win went to Max and Sergio of Oracle Red Bull Racing!

"We thought if he (Yuki) was on the back of the Sea-doo we'd get better traction" Daniel Ricciardo

"They took off so fast" said Max with Yuki claiming Daniel drove the Can-Am Defender Buggy over from Perth and being "finely tuned".

The second challenge was CHAOS with both teams racing down a slalom course at high speed before picking up a pile of life-saving gear.

On the return, both teams lost items off the back of their Can-Am Defender buggies and received time penalties.

The win though, went to Visa Cash App RB drivers Daniel and Yuki... or so we thought!

On replay from judges, it was noted that Daniel and Yuki missed picking up several items and were disqualified giving the win to Max and Sergio.

Daniel and Yuki were not happy about the decision and having to return their first place medals!

Here you go, cowards! Daniel Ricciardo

All in all, it was plenty of fun on the sand in Melbourne even with the unfortunate results at Albert Park seeing Max with an unlucky DNF while Yuki coming in seventh and earning his team their first points of the season.

The (Un)serious Race Series will continue ahead of a handful of Grands Prix this season and Visa Cash App RB drivers will be desperate to get the win over Oracle Red Bull Racing next time out in a yet-to-be-announced unserious race vehicle and a surprising race location.