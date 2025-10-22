The races Max Verstappen needs to win for his 5th F1 title

Things can change very quickly in the Formula 1 World Championship standings. Just a matter of weeks ago, the Drivers' Championship was a two-horse race between the two McLaren drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Now, after some brilliantly assured performances and a bunch of points, Max Verstappen is back in the running and is piling pressure on his rivals in front.

This past weekend, Verstappen closed the gap further by winning both the sprint race and the main race at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. It wasn't a smash-and-grab performance either. The defending Formula 1 world champion showed no signs of feeling the pressure. He was consistently calm and confident.

A big Austin weekend has put Max Verstappen firmly back in the title race © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

In an interview with Sky Sports, he said: "It doesn't matter what they [McLaren] do. It's up to us to be perfect until the end of the season." He’s now just 40 points behind the current Driver's Championship leader, Oscar Piastri, after being 104 behind just four races ago.

The remaining races on the 2025 F1 calendar

Mexico Grand Prix, Mexico City: October 24–26

Brazil Grand Prix, São Paulo: November 7–9

Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas: November 20–22

Qatar Grand Prix, Losail: November 28–30

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina: December 5–7

The races come thick and fast now, with the Mexico Grand Prix taking place on Sunday, October 26. To Verstappen's benefit, it's a circuit he's mastered, having won at the high altitude Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez five times already. He'll be confident he can close the gap even further this weekend.

Verstappen has won five times in Mexico to date © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

After that comes the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil on November 9, and while Verstappen's won the last two races here, it has traditionally been a more unpredictable race. The weather is often changeable and the fast corners can benefit cars you'd often find fighting in the midfield

Next, is the often-maligned Las Vegas race weekend on November 23. It's hard to learn much from the event's history, considering it has only happened twice. However, Verstappen won its first-ever iteration, so he will be confident he can score big points once more. If he can be within 10 to 20 points of the leader by the end of this weekend, he'll be in with a huge chance of coming out with his fifth championship.

The penultimate Grand Prix is Qatar on November 30, where Verstappen has won the last two, dominating each time, so there's no reason it can't happen again. The McLarens were fast here last year, too, so he'll need to be on top of his game.

The final race of 2025 may be the most interesting of the five remaining. Verstappen has won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix four of the last five times. He's been consistently strong here, but Lando Norris's win in 2024 will be at the forefront of his mind.

Verstappen has won in Las Vegas once and claimed the 2024 title there also © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool The final Abu Dhabi Grand Prix could be a thrilling title decider © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The final two races of the F1 calendar have the potential to be the most exciting, as they're strong circuits for both championship rival teams. Verstappen needs to narrow the gap as much as he can before then to be in with a good chance of completing the points overhaul.

And as he says, it doesn't really matter how McLaren performs. He will be hoping that the internal squabbles continue and they maybe collide with each other again, but Max can do no more than continue to win.

Verstappen thrives under title pressure

What will be a disaster is if Verstappen doesn’t finish a race and one of the McLarens wins. He needs to keep his car on the track, stay out of trouble and focus on his own driving. The way he's driving right now, it's only other drivers who can stop him from racking up more and more points in the coming weeks.

What is certain is that Verstappen doesn't need to win the Mexico Grand Prix to keep his championship hopes alive. While it'll help, of course, he simply needs to keep the pressure on as we approach the final couple of race weekends. He has the most experience of being under championship-winning pressure, which may tell in the final few weeks. Right now, he looks unstoppable.