5 things you need to know about Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen may only be in his first year of single-seater racing, but he’s already got the Formula One paddock talking and now he’s become the latest member of the Red Bull Junior Team . Here are five facts about the Flying Dutchman.

He’s the son of the Netherlands' last big F1 star

Verstappen? That’s right, Max is the son of Dutch F1 star Jos Verstappen or “Jos the Boss” as he was known by his legion of fans. Jos competed in Formula One for eight years and while he scored two podium finishes, he was better known for his miraculous escape from a pit fire at Hockenheim in 1994.

Max’s mother was also pretty handy behind the wheel, as a highly successful karter, so it’s not really a surprise that Max caught the racing bug.

He was still racing karts last year

While Max is already turning heads in the world of single seaters, it’d be easy to forget that he was only racing go-karts this time last year.

After winning the 2013 World KZ championship, he tested various single seater cars and raced in the Florida Winter Series, before being announced as a driver for Van Amersfoort Racing in this year’s FIA European Formula 3 Championship.

He’s winning in his first year of single seaters

Max took no time getting up to speed with single seaters, scoring a podium in his very first weekend in Formula 3 at Silverstone, then winning a race in the next event at Hockenheim.

Six wins followed and with 11 podiums so far, he now lies second in the FIA European Formula 3 championship. Impressive stuff for a rookie!

He recently won seven F3 races in a row

What really impressed the world was Max’s seven consecutive wins in Formula 3 cars. It started with all three wins at Spa-Francorchamps and then another dominant weekend at the Norisring, taking a further three victories.

Max then returned home to the Netherlands to race in the famous Masters of Formula 3 at Zandvoort, a race won in the past by the likes of David Coulthard , Lewis Hamilton and his father, Jos.

Max followed in his father’s wheel tracks to take his seventh consecutive victory in F3 cars and add his name amongst the famous winners of the event.

He’s still only 16

All that success and it’s easy to forget Max is still only 16 years old. Continuing in the FIA European Formula 3 Championship, now as a Red Bull Junior Team driver, and racing at the legendary Macau Grand Prix in November, there’s still plenty more to come!

