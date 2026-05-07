Max Verstappen conquers Fuji in a Super GT car ahead of 24h Nürburgring

In preparation for his debut in the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring on May 14-17, F1 ace Max Verstappen headed to Japan to take a step into the unknown. His challenge: get behind the wheel of a Super GT car for the first time and then tackle the mighty Fuji Speedway.

To add spice, he had to beat a lap time set by Atsushi Miyake – one of the competition’s top drivers and winner of the 2024 Fuji 3 Hours. New circuit, new car, difficult conditions: fastest lap wins. Watch how he got on below:

01 Versatile Verstappen

The Dutch driver – winner of four consecutive F1 titles between 2021-2024 – has enjoyed racing in different cars throughout his career and proven his versatility, quickly adapting to unfamiliar machinery and performing brilliantly across multiple disciplines and conditions.

Verstappen got behind the wheel of a Nissan Z NISMO GT500 © Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

But the “Green Hell” of the Nürburgring is the hardest and most dangerous circuit in world motorsport and Verstappen is giving his preparation for the 24-hour endurance race his full attention. With more than 650 horsepower and extensive aerodynamics, Miyake’s Nissan Z NISMO GT500 boasts the fastest acceleration and most grip in elite touring car competition. It’s the latest racing machine Verstappen has tried away from F1.

Last September, he gained the licence he needs for endurance racing by competing in the Nürburgring Langstrecken Series in a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CS. Two weeks later he won on his GT3 debut driving a Ferrari 296 GT3 in the four-hour round of the Nürburgring Endurance Championship. And in March, he was back on the infamous Nordschleife, dominating at the wheel of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 that he will take into action at the 24h Nürburgring next week.

"I have done quite a lot of different cars, so you very quickly just try to learn everything. I love racing, so to try all these kinds of cars is just really special. I am really excited to go there (Nürburgring) and experience my first real 24-hour event. There is a lot of work going on there," Verstappen said.

Verstappen had to contend with a wet track a Fuji Speedway © Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

F1 hasn’t raced at the Nürburgring since 1976 and that same season, Fuji hosted the first Japanese Grand Prix. This track is fast, technical and demanding, especially in the wet. The rain was back as Verstappen took a GT500 machine around the storied circuit.

02 The Dutch ace lets loose in Fuji

Miyake was the first to head out, setting a tough benchmark time of 1:44.075 around the 4.5km (2.8mile) circuit. “He is a world champion but I was curious to see how different his driving would be if we shared the same car," said the Japanese racer. “Although it was unfortunately raining, I was still able to actually see how good he is, so I was really excited and had a great time."

Verstappen was behind the wheel of the Nissan Z NISMO GT500 and had a single installation lap to familiarise himself with the car, the circuit and the conditions. But he quickly got to grips with the machine and was just one tenth down on Miyake’s time after his first hot lap.

This was the first time that Verstappen had driven a Super GT car © Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Quotation It was a really cool experience. Hopefully next time it is dry Max Verstappen

On his next circuit, Verstappen let loose to finish in a superb time of 1:42.290 - shattering Miyake’s fastest lap. "It was getting a bit tricky to push. My first lap, I was like, 'I can do a bit better than that', then I did a ’42,” said Verstappen. “It was getting used to the car, how you go on throttle and braking. The steering is very different and feeling the grip of the tyres. You can't go straight over the rivers (of water) because the corners don't let you do that. It was a really cool experience. Hopefully next time it is dry."

For Verstappen, it was the perfect way to combine his love of Japan and its thriving car culture while also preparing to adjust to a new style of racing on his debut at the 24h Nürburgring.

The action was captured in a Red Bull Motorsports YouTube video, hosted by BigTime’s Jeremiah Burton. Watch Max Verstappen vs. Super GT on YouTube HERE .