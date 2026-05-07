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Motoring
How to watch Max Verstappen’s first Nürburgring 24h race
The four-time Formula One world champion makes his Nürburgring 24h debut in 2026. Here’s all the info about how to watch live, including the full race schedule.
Endurance racing welcomes one of the most famous racing drivers in the world in 2026, when four-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen makes his highly anticipated debut at the legendary ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring. Highlighting his passion for racing and his continuous pursuit of new driving challenges, the Dutch ace will pit his wits against the ultra-challenging track as part of the Verstappen Racing team!
Along with his three pro GT teammates – Dani Juncadella, Jules Gounon and Lucas Auer – Verstappen will take part in the four-day event, with qualifying sessions starting on May 14 before the race gets underway on May 16.
The main event will see the team race for 24 hours straight on a track famous for its twists, elevation changes and ever-changing conditions that can shift from clear skies to rain or fog in an instant.
While it will be Verstappen's debut in the legendary race, the four-time world champion has already demonstrated his ability behind the wheel of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo. During April's qualifiers, the Dutch ace took part in two four-hour races and was able to lead the field for 90 minutes before some technical issues with the car.
This performance demonstrated that the team have plenty of pace and be competitive in a stacked field that includes Manthley, Porsche BMW, Audi, Aston Martin and Ferrari.
Fans will be able to watch all the action from the Nürburgring live on Red Bull TV and the Red Bull Motorsports YouTube channel.
The 24h Nürburgring is a race that’s been on my bucket list for a long time
01
What is the Nürburgring 24h?
Nürburgring 24h at a glance
- Premiered in 1970
- Track length of 25.378km
- Up to 190 participating vehicles
- Around 280,000 spectators live on site (2025)
- Unique, open regulations
- Date for 2026: 14-17 May
The Nürburgring 24h is a famous endurance race held annually in Germany at the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife. The concept is simple, but demanding: teams race continuously for 24 hours, sharing driving duties between three or four drivers, with the goal of completing the most laps.
Known for being one of motor racing's toughest endurance tests, the event uses a combined layout of the Nordschleife and the modern GP circuit, creating a lap of roughly 25km – one of the longest in motorsport. With over 150 corners, dramatic elevation changes and narrow sections with very little room for error, the circuit itself is challenging enough, but drivers must also contend with constantly changing weather conditions across day and night, often including rain, fog and shifting temperatures, sometimes all within a single lap.
As if that wasn't enough, the vast array of cars on track at the same time provides another unique aspect to this iconic race. High-performance GT3 vehicles – Verstappen will be driving a Mercedes AMG GT3 – compete alongside much slower, near-production cars, meaning drivers are constantly navigating traffic and large speed differences. It all makes for a chaotic but thrilling environment, where awareness and racecraft are just as important as speed.
02
How the event works
April qualifiers (April 18-19)
These took place one month before the main event and consisted of two four-hour races. They provided teams with the chance to refine their performance, with the data from the weekend crucial for preparing for the main event.
May qualifiers (May 14-15)
Race weekend begins on Thursday, May 14, when multiple sessions on the full circuit set grid positions and allow teams to refine setup, including crucial night running. On Friday, it's Top Qualifying – where the fastest cars decide pole position and the front rows in short shootouts, with cleaner, high-pressure laps.
Final race (16-17 May)
Following final system checks in warm-up, Verstappen and his teammates will take to the Nürburgring Nordschleife for the main 24 hour race, where they'll join a packed multi-class field. The race will get underway at 1pm UTC (3pm CEST) and fans can watch it all live on Red Bull TV and the Red Bull Motorsports YouTube channel.
03
How to watch it live
The May qualifiers, along with the final race on May 16-17, will all be broadcast live on Red Bull TV and the Red Bull Motorsports YouTube channel. Here's when each stage takes place prior to the replay:
Date
Session
Time
Thursday, May 14
Qualifying 1
11.10am – 1.30pm UTC (1.10pm – 3.30pm CEST)
Qualifying 2
5.55pm – 9.45pm UTC (7.55pm – 11.45 CEST)
Friday, May 15
Top-Qualifying 1
6.45am – 7.25am UTC (8.45am – 9:25am CEST)
Top-Qualifying 2
7.40am – 8.25am UTC (9.40am – 10.25 CEST)
Qualifying 3
8.30am – 10.05am UTC (10.30am – 12.05pm CEST)
Top Qualifying 3
11.30am – 12.45pm UTC (1.30pm – 2.45pm CEST)
Saturday, May 16
Warm-Up
8.00am – 9.30am UTC (10.00am – 11.30am CEST)
Race
12.30pm – 1.45pm +1 UTC (2.30pm – 3.45pm +1 CEST)
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