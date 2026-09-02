Max Verstappen makes surprise return to karting - can he beat 100 drivers?

Four-time Formula One World Champion Max Verstappen is returning to his racing roots this September, as he attempts to chase down 100 drivers in a go-kart race at Silverstone in England.

The Max vs 100 challenge is set to become the world’s biggest go-kart race and will be broadcast live on September 16 around the world on Disney+ and the ESPN App.

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01 What is Max vs 100?

At one time or another, plenty of motorsport fans have probably asked themselves this question: could you beat a racing legend if the odds were stacked in your favour? That's what Max vs 100 is all about.

Max will return to his roots when he takes on this unique karting challenge © Marcel van Hoorn/Red Bull Content Pool

The concept puts one of the world's best racing drivers in an unfamiliar position. Rather than fighting a handful of competitors at the front, Verstappen will have 100 drivers between himself and the finish line.

02 Who are the other drivers in Max vs 100?

Notable names among the field to challenge Verstappen include ultrarunner Arda Saatçi , basketball shooting specialist Chris "Lethal Shooter" Matthews and freestyle mountain biker Matt Jones . Streamers TheGrefg , Caedrel and TheDonato will also get behind the wheel, alongside content creators, personalities and everyday fans from around the world.

Verstappen has spent the past decade battling some of the fastest drivers on the planet – more often than not coming out on top – but carving his way through a field this big presents an entirely different test.

03 What do we know about the track for the Max vs 100 challenge?

Silverstone might be a track that's synonymous with Formula One, but this time it will be transformed for a very different kind of race. The circuit has been purpose-built for the occasion by Race Director and French racing driver David Terrien - a renowned kart designer and youth karting world champion. “Creating a track for 101 drivers at the same time has never been done, never been seen,” says Terrien. “So it's very exciting.”

Two-time iRacing World Champion Sebastian Job has tested the circuit out © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Quotation He’s got his work cut out for him big time Sebastian Job - Professional sim racer for Oracle Red Bull Racing

With so many karts on track, outright pace won't be the only factor. Finding space, judging when to make a move and navigating traffic will all play a part as Verstappen tries to climb from 101st towards the front.

Ahead of race day, the layout was given a shakedown by Terrien and test driver Sebastian Job. “I think to overtake 100 cars is going to be extremely difficult,” says Job, two-time iRacing World Champion and Professional sim racer for Oracle Red Bull Racing. “Today we did it with 50, and even that was a challenge to do it in the allotted time. He’s got his work cut out for him big time.”

04 Verstappen on returning to go-karting

For Verstappen, the event marks a return to his roots in the discipline where his racing career started – he first drove a go-kart at the age of four and by the age of seven he was already competing in championships. Quite simply, karting was the training ground where he developed the instincts and craft that shaped his career.

“In go-karts you learn all the basics: starts, defending, overtaking,” Verstappen said. “Of course, I spent a long period of my life go-karting, so it's always nice to return.”

Verstappen will roll back the years when he jumps into his kart © Marcel van Hoorn/Red Bull Content Pool Quotation I've done so many years in go-karting that you quite naturally get back into things Max Verstappen

He expects the instincts to come back quickly. “It’s about understanding the grip of the go-kart. I've done so many years in go-karting that you quite naturally get back into things."

Now, more than a decade after stepping up from karts to Formula One cars, Max vs 100 takes him back to those roots – only this time, the challenge isn't about beating one rival. It's about getting past 100 of them.

Asked what he was most looking forward to, Verstappen's answer was simple. “Just seeing the carnage unfold in front of me.”

05 How to watch Max vs 100

Max vs 100 takes place at Silverstone on September 16 and while no spectators will be allowed on site, fans can follow the action live on Disney+ and the ESPN App.

Max vs 100 will also air live on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited subscribers in the U.S. before a delayed ESPN2 broadcast later that day.

Ready for action – can anyone hold off the challenge of Verstappen? © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

In a unique twist, Verstappen will be able to communicate directly with his competitors during the race, offering fans an unparalleled insight into the conversations that help shape the race as they happen.

Tune in to find out whether they can hold him off – or whether the F1 legend can catch them all.