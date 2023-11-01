Maydena Bike Park: Location, History, Trails, Activities, Passes and more.

Maydena Bike Park is a world-class mountain biking mecca that offers visitors a unique and thrilling experience on two wheels.

The park has over 70 trails on the slopes of Abbotts Peak, catering to all skill levels, from seasoned downhill pros to families and beginners.

The park offers a range of activities and services for visitors, including bike hire, bike shop/retail area, bike school, café, restaurant, bar, and accommodation.

Maydena Bike Park is well-organised and super friendly, with stunning scenery, purpose-built trails, and options to suit all skill levels.

01 Location and History

Maydena Bike Park is a gravity-focused mountain bike park located in Tasmania's Derwent Valley.

Maydena Bike Park is located in the town of Maydena in Tasmania’s scenic Derwent Valley. Maydena is an easy 1 hour and a 15-minute drive from Hobart CBD, or a 1 hour and 30-minute drive from Hobart airport.

The park was designed and built by the renowned trail company Dirt Art,

Dirt Art is a company well-known for sustainable trail design methodologies, consultancy, design, and construction. They produce fresh and exciting trail concepts based on proven construction technologies and have worked on projects including the;

Grampians Peak Trail

Threadbo Valley Track

Gold Coast Commonwealth Games venue

The park officially opened in January 26th 2018.

The park has grown significantly since opening, adding additional uplift services and drop-off locations, dirt jumps, a skills park, and over 100km of mountain bike trails

Those who make the journey to the park will be greeted by 2 Uplift Services, up to 820m vertical elevation, and 85+ world-class trails that will offer something for everyone, from families to elite riders.

The Maydena Bike Park mission statement is to showcase the unique Tasmanian wilderness, through a range of trails, tours and activities, providing our customers with an unforgettable experience.

Maydena Bike Park is closed for the Winter and usually opens around September 30th.

Maydena Bike Park © Red Bull

02 Trail information

Maydena Bike Park has over 70 gravity trails on the slopes of Abbotts Peak, making it the largest network of gravity terrain in Australia.

The trails cater to all skill levels, from seasoned gravity pros to families and beginners. The park offers trails ranging from technical and challenging to wide and even, with options to suit all riders who've had some experience riding gravity.

The park's trail network is constructed with every level in mind, featuring trails for all abilities and fitness levels.

There are a couple specific areas to check out.

Top to bottom flow trails (Flow Trails)

Find he ultimate gravity flow trails at Maydena Bike Park. Featuring gentle to moderate gradients and flowing berms our beginner to advanced flow trails will have you grinning from ear to ear. Definitely recommend checking out Scandinavia, Marriott’s and Colour Blind on your next visit to the park.

Freeride trails (Jumps)

If getting air time is your thing then look no further than trails such as Supercross, Dirt Church, The Local, Colour Blind, Showtime and Maydena Hits. With varying levels of difficulty and size jumps, our selection of freeride trails will have you hooting and hollering all the way to the bottom.

Dirt surfer (Beginner Trail)

Departing from the Lower Mountain Uplift trailhead this trail is the perfect introduction to mountain biking and our park. Featuring a mellow gradient and smooth flowing turns, it suits beginners and families alike.

Climbing trail (Workout)

Maydena Bike Parks climbing trail gives you access to 400m of descending elevation. Looping through multiple trail junctions the layout allows you to choose your challenge, giving riders the freedom to pull out or continue as the climb progresses. Culminating at our mountain’s midline trail, the climb offers over 50 descending options.

Wilderness trail (Scenic)

Adventure into the deep wilderness of Maydena Bike Park with this top to bottom trail ride. Featuring stunning fern vistas, tall trees, river crossings and of course some amazing riding. This combination of climbing and descending trails should definitely be on your hit list.

Check out a full map of the trails below or check out the Maydena Bike Park trails to find out more.

Maydena Bike Park Trails Map © Maydena Bike Park

03 Activities, Services and Amenities

Maydena Bike Park offers a range of activities and services for visitors, including bike hire, bike shop/retail area, bike school, café, restaurant, bar, and accommodation.

The park also offers a range of ticketing options, including day tickets, multi-day tickets, single run tickets, and lower mountain uplift tickets.

Visitors can also take advantage of the park's climbing trail, which provides access to 38 trails and a vertical descent of around 400m

04 Visitor Experience

Maydena Bike Park offers visitors a unique and thrilling experience, with stunning scenery, purpose-built trails, and options to suit all skill levels.

The park's staff are known for being super helpful and happy to share their knowledge, making the visitor experience even better.

The park is well-organized and super friendly, with good food and a range of activities to keep visitors entertained

Maydena Bike Park © Red Bull

05 Upcoming Events

Maydena Bike Park is recognised as one of Australia's best and for that, they host a number of events.

These include their 'not a race' series which invites riders to competitively ride the trails without the actual pressure of typical race conditions.

They also host workshops, panels and forums as well as guided rides to help grow and support the community.

Adding to that is seasonal events including their NYE Extravaganza and winter ending sessions.

Kids are also welcome with various adventure camps.

It's safe to say, Maydena Bike Park is a place for all kinds of riders. Be sure to check out their calendar here .

06 Passes

Maydena Bike Park offers a range of ticketing options to suit all visitors. So depending on the time and what trails you'd like to ride there's an option for you.

Check out below the range of passes on offer!

Mountain Passes

All Day climbing access

Up to 400m of vertical elevation

Up to 50+ Gravity Trails from Midline down.

Access to the Dirt Jump, Drop & Air Zones

Skill level: beginner to advanced

Mountain passes provide visitors with the ultimate Maydena experience, with unlimited laps on the summit uplift. Visitors can choose from a range of options, including half-day uplift, 2-day uplift, 3-day uplift, 4-day uplift, 5-day uplift, extended play, and flexi add-on. Prices range from $20 for a 1-day mountain pass for adults to $0 for children under 15

Lower Mountain Uplift

Purchased on site at a per run rate (no bookings)

Up to 230m of vertical elevation

20+ Trails from Lower Mountain Trailhead

Access to the Dirt Jump, Drop & Air Zones

Skill level: beginner to intermediate

The lower mountain uplift is suitable for beginners, families, and those short on time. Visitors can purchase single runs and multi-lap punch passes on-site, starting at $15 per run. The uplift provides access to up to 230m of vertical elevation, 20+ trails from the lower mountain trailhead, and the dirt jump, drop, and air zones. The uplift is suitable for beginner to intermediate skill levels

Summit Uplift Passes

Unlimited uplifts

Up to 820m of vertical elevation

85+ Gravity Trails

Drop-off at Midline or Summit Trailheads.

Skill level: intermediate to advanced

Summit uplift passes provide visitors with access to the summit or midline trailheads, where they can choose their line down with a huge range of trails. Visitors can choose from a range of options, including weekday and weekend passes, off-peak and peak passes. Prices range from $90 for a weekday pass during peak times to $95 for a weekday pass during off-peak times

Head to the Maydena Bike Park site for more information on all their passes .

07 Reviews

We're not the only fans of Maydena Bike park with loads of positive reviews from across the wider bike community.

Tripadvisor, Maydena Bike Park is an "amazing bike park" with "heaps of varied trails" and "super friendly and helpful" staff.

mtbiking.com.au describes the trails at Maydena Bike Park as "beautifully crafted" and "free of braking bumps" with "a LOT of riding in each one".

mtbr.com praises the trails at Maydena Bike Park, calling them "specific and well thought out" with "a great mix of flow and technical sections".

Flow Mountain Bike praises the trails at Maydena Bike Park, calling them "world-class" and "well designed" with "excellent visibility"

Reddit users who describe it as an "unbelievable place to ride" with "long, steep and bloody fast" trails

Maybe it's time for you to get along to find out for yourself!

08 Future plans

Maydena Bike Park has released an ambitious Master Plan outlining its path for the next five years, which includes plans for an additional 50km of trails, more accommodation and off-the-bike activities, and talk of a chairlift

The park will host Red Bull Hardline Australia next year, the first outside of the UK. Head to the event page for dates, riders and track updates.

