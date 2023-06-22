Meet future Australian Cricket legend, Cameron Green

01 Humble Beginnings

Cameron Green was born June 3rd, 1999 in Subiaco, Perth to mum Bee Tracey and dad Gary Green. His upbringing was like that of any other Australian kid at the time with a ball constantly in hand. It became pretty apparent though that this young kid had a raw natural skill for one of Australia's favourite past times, the beautiful game that is Cricket.

What went from backyard play quickly evolved onto the pitch with involvement in the local 2009/10 Under 13s league at just age 10 where his skills developed.

It's worth taking stock here that a three-year difference can be a big deal in those formative years of any sport, let alone Cricket. It could mean the development of muscles earlier or growth spurts that turn an average medium bowler into a genuinely scary fast bowler or a good batsman into a fearsome brute with a bat.

This natural gap didn't slow him down and instead pushed Green to challenge himself further against his older peers.

Cameron Green has emerged as a hugely talented all-rounder © Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool

02 The Call to Adventure

Around these formative years, Green decided to dedicate himself to the game of Cricket. It had so far taught him that the game would give him as much as he could give it and that, it was a worthy cause to pursue.

It wasn't long before his penchant for not only bowling but also batting become prominent.

This meant as a batter you'd expect a right-arm fast-medium coming at you or, when bowling, a patient and reliable balanced batter staring you down from the opposite crease.

This burgeoning skillset saw him make incremental starts at all levels of the sport including picking up a rookie contract with the WACA (Western Australia Cricket Association) at 16 before leading the Under 19s WA National team to victory in the 2016-17 season.

Around this time he had standout performances with the Perth Scorchers in the always-entertaining Big Bash League where fans started cottoning on to this bigger-than-life character.

For fans and players, his tall stature at 6'4 stood out as well as his balance at the crease, his elegant strokeplay, and impressive power hitting.

Green continued to make headlines with his performances at these levels, particularly during the 2019-2020 season, where he scored notable run tallies and showcased his potential as a future star.

Due to these consistent performances, Green earned his maiden call-up to the Australian national A team in December 2020 in a limited-overs series against India.

Although he initially played as a bowling all-rounder, he has increasingly made an impact with his batting as well and became an obvious choice for selectors.

Fun Facts about Cameron Green His favourite movie is 'Blades Of Glory' featuring Will Ferrell He almost played AFL professionally before accepting a contract with Cricket Australia

03 Set Back

A dream injury-free run is near impossible for athletes when playing the absolute top tier of any sport and even Cricket holds some dangers.

While bowling for Australia A in December 2020, he suffered a mild concussion with a blow to the head after a return shot from Indian batsman Jasprit Bumrah.

The ball burst through Greens' hand and ricocheted into his head leaving him sprawled on the ground and needing medical attention. In a testament to the sport, both batters and his teammates ran over to check on him. After a short period, he was helped up and walked off the field.

It's believed on average that a Cricket ball comes off the bat at around 80km/h, and with only a short distance to cover back to the bowler, can carry that speed very efficiently. This doesn't even take into account if it comes off a light or heavy bat or the incoming ball speed.

To walk away from such a blow evidence to the stoic nature of Green.

Cameron Green seen in Sydney, Australia © Ken Leanfore

04 The mentor and supporters

There has been no shortage of praise for the Australian upstart, possibly helped by Greens 'actions speak louder than words' approach to his game.

The most subtle approval to date has come from Cricket legend Greg Chappell, also known for his all-rounder abilities, who said Cam is "the best since (Ricky) Ponting" - a rather precise compliment when you consider who it's coming from and who he's referring to.

Joining the ranks of supporters is another former great, Kim Hughes. He captained the Australian Cricket team between 1979 and 1984 through what was described as a testing time for the touring team.

Hughes, another Western Australian native has watched and worked with the relatively new player from his first outings in the Under 13s league.

“The thing with him is he’s one of the few players in the world that can play well off the backfoot,” said Hughes. Adding “That’s the art of batting. Good bowlers don’t bowl you half-volleys.

“I’ve taught him the basics and he’s got lovely balance. Because of some much white ball cricket, most people, even in Test cricket, if you watch them side on, their first move is this half-step forward. Well, you’re bugging. You can’t play off the back foot.”

As much as his ability and technique, Hughes credits Green for being a quick learner.

“He picks things up very, very quickly,” said Hughes. “And he was just a natural with his hand-eye coordination. There are some things when you’re that good that you’re born with, and he has got that God-given talent.

“But the other thing I like about him particularly is that he’s a very humble person. Very respectful. He was a very good listener. And it’s been great to see him carry on and take things in his stride,” said Hughes.

A naturally gifted player, a fairly quick ascension to the top levels of Cricket, and well-respected supporters... what comes next?

05 The heartland of Cricket

What did come next was somewhat of a surprise to some but, to many, the obvious next stage of Cricket. To head the epicenter of the sport that offers tens of millions of fans, India.

The popularity of the sport cannot be understated here. This is a country of 1.4 billion people that are united by the pitch, bat, and ball. It transcends regional, linguistic, and cultural differences. While the sport may have its British origins, it's the Indians that wave the flag most passionately for Cricket.

It's a process most of us will never experience in any lifetime, ever. The IPL (Indian Premiere League) runs auctions for players from around the world for each season with Green entering th2 2023 competition.

To date, Green has become the second most expensive buy in the history of the league and the most expensive buy of any Australian player with the Mumbai Indians picking up the proficient all-rounder.

Just how much did they pay? A stout 18.5 crore rupees which converts to a cool $3.15 million. Not bad for a Cricket player from Western Australia in his 20s. How'd he feel about it?

"It's such a weird feeling watching an auction for yourself. I can't believe how nervous I was and I was shaking like anything when the final call was confirmed.

"I've always been a huge fan of the IPL and it's going to be so cool to be a part of it.

See below some of the other insane prices paid for Australia players.

IPL's most expensive Australian buys

Cameron Green: A$3.15m (17.5 crore) Mumbai Indians, 2022 Pat Cummins: A$3.16m (15.5 crore) Kolkata Knight Riders, 2020 Glenn Maxwell: A$2.52m (14.25 crore) RCB, 2021 Jhye Richardson: AA$2.48m (14 crore) Punjab Kings, 2021 David Warner: A$2.3m (12 crore) Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2018 Steve Smith: A$2.3m (12 crore) Rajasthan Royals 2018

*AUD conversions correct at time of auction according to cricket.com.au

Cameron Green seen in Sydney, Australia © Ken Leanfore

06 Tests, Allies, Enemies

This of course offered up two distinctive challenges making such a drastic decision in his career.

First, by making the move to a different league in a different country.

This led Indian fans to ask, why should this international player get paid so much to come to play Indian Cricket? What does he have that our local players don't?

The second, by entering a melting pot of competition with teams of local and international players going head to head in a rowdy 70 games in just 52 days - a far cry from the patient speed of test cricket.

His first challenge was not helped by a fairly soft outing for his debut game for the Mumbai Indians with low-scoring batting innings. Not the type of 'first day on the job' you want to show your new boss who's just paid a $3.15m price tag.

Thankfully, in true form, Green stepped up and in his second outing knocked 64 not out (off 44 balls) which even earned praise from Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar.

"A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak’s batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys!" Sachin Tendulkar

As for the season to date and the challenge of such a speedy tournament format, he's had a number of highlights with a century off of 47 balls in early in the year. This was bookended by several high-wicket games bowling that prove he's not only assimilated into the league but exceeding expectations as an all-rounder.

With his consistent performance at the crease his critics have soon became fans and what was once a trial by fire has become a good old-fashioned Aussie bbq with Green at the helm.

07 What next?

It's not every day you become a world-class athlete in any field so soon, as it has been for Green in Cricket.

He's already represented his state and country as well as dropped into an international league while still playing for Australia and not even at the ripe old age of 30. These things often take decades and yet, this highly regarded Cricketer already stands at the top.

This can play into the headspace of a relatively young player who's already achieved so much. There is the obvious pressure of expectations from the outside world but adding to that is the pressure we place on ourselves, always being the toughest critic.

So far Green has shown a steady and reflective approach that has worked for him so far and opens up many opportunities moving forward.

Could we expect to see him move into a coaching position? Into the commentary box or even into another sport? Time will tell!

Future legend

While it may have seemed like a bold claim to call Cameron Green a 'future legend' it's easy to see why if he's not already, he's bound for greatness.

We wish Cam Green all the best in his future endeavours!