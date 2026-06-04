Meet the Red Bull Basement winner who wants to keep you safe

San Francisco, USA has a new hometown hero as local innovator Darnell Adler has been crowned global winner of the Red Bull Basement World Final 2026, held in the City by the Bay for the first time. Now he looks to use his winner’s package, including USD $100,000 in equity-free funding, to bring his potentially lifesaving tool for calling emergency help to the world.

01 What is Red Bull Basement?

Red Bull Basement is a global innovation incubator that not only features a winner’s package including USD $100,000 in equity-free funding, USD $25,000 in Microsoft Azure credits, and more; but also includes AI tools and resources to help first-time founders from the moment they decide to apply. Over 135,000 ideas were submitted in 2026, and the World Final brought together teams from 40 countries for a three-day experience in the tech epicentre of San Francisco, USA.

The Red Bull Basement World Final stage in San Francisco © Ryan Taylor / Red Bull Content Pool

02 Who is Darnell Adler?

Darnell Adler is an entrepreneur and resident of San Francisco, USA who in June 2026 won the Red Bull Basement World Final with his startup idea, Lifeline AI. Only a few weeks earlier, Adler had graduated from the University of Southern California’s Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences with a bachelor’s degree in economics with a concentration in data science.

03 What is Lifeline AI?

As Alder describes it, Lifeline AI is a discreet safety system that allows anyone in an emergency situation to trigger a silent SOS without the need to unlock their phone, type or speak.

Describing the challenge he wants to address, Adler says, “The key problem is that existing safety solutions assume that you’re in a position to use them, whereas Lifeline assumes that you’re not.”

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He goes on, “Lifeline AI is a personal safety platform revolutionising emergency response infrastructure – instantly connecting you to emergency responders and trusted contacts without ever taking your phone out of your pocket.”

Quotation Being the Red Bull Basement global winner means that I can help people at scale, and that means the world to me Darnell Adler

04 How one AI-assisted application led to a USD $100,000 prize

Although Adler was busy with his final semester at USC in Los Angeles, when a friend urged him to enter Red Bull Basement, he submitted his idea, finding that the process was streamlined by the AI Application Tool on the contest’s website.

05 How AI helped win at the National Final

For Adler, just earning a spot in the World Final lineup was an achievement in itself, as more than 24,000 ideas were submitted from ambitious entrepreneurs across the USA. When the US field was narrowed down to 15, he was among them, and the Californian flew halfway across the country for the National Final in Michigan just a week before his graduation ceremony. His convincing pitch, including a vibe-coded design prototype, stamped his ticket to the World Final.

“AI was used in a lot of aspects, from the demo to actually building it out,” Adler says. “It worked on my backend, it worked on helping my pitch and also helped on creating a part that people will be able to use."

06 Creating an MVP for the World Final

Back in California, Adler entered an intensive, two-week Development Phase to hone his pitch and build an MVP (minimum viable product) for the World Final. Like all national winners around the globe, he was able to unlock exclusive resources including expert mentoring and AI to vibe code his prototype design into a functional MVP demo.

07 How Darnell Adler won an extra honour at the World Final

At the Red Bull Basement World Final, Adler and the national winners from 40 other countries immersed themselves in three days of workshops, mentoring from experts, insightful keynotes and networking.

A special highlight came when the innovators all showcased their MVPs in multimedia displays to form an inspirational Demo Gallery, interacting with the judges, VIPS and other enthusiastic invitees. From that exposition, the Top 10 teams were announced, and Adler discovered that not only would he be presenting in the Grand Final, but Lifeline AI had also won the People’s Choice Award.

Teams interact with judges and visitors in the Demo Gallery © Ryan Taylor / Red Bull Content Pool

08 What happened in the Grand Final?

In the Grand Final, the Top 10 made their pitch on stage, in front of a packed audience and the global judging panel of Michele Catasta , Partner and Head of Artificial Intelligence at Replit; Sasha DiGiulian , Red Bull Athlete, Founder and Entrepreneur of Send Bars; Jessica Hawk , Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing; Gaston Sandoval , Corporate Vice President of Global Client Marketing at AMD; and Ashwin Sreenivas , President and Cofounder of Decagon.

The exciting ideas ranged from an app that converts museum art into 3D models for visually-impaired people to AI-driven solutions for agriculture and medical needs. Adler was the very last to present, but it was worth the wait as the venue – including his entire family and a crowd of friends – exploded into cheers for their hometown favourite. Those cheers only got louder when, after intense deliberation by the judging panel, Adler was named the winner and accepted the trophy.

“I still don’t have words for this, I’m shaking,” he said. “But being the Red Bull Basement global winner means that I can help people at scale, hopefully making the world a safer place for everybody. And that means the world to me.”

Darnell Adler makes his pitch for Lifeline AI on stage © Priscilla Rodriguez / Red Bull Content Pool

09 What does Darnell Adler receive as the global winner of Red Bull Basement?

As the global winner, Adler receives USD $100,000 from Red Bull in equity-free funding , designed to help take the product to the next stage without giving up ownership or control. To accelerate that development, his winner’s package also includes USD $25,000 in Microsoft Azure credits to scale infrastructure and build with cloud and AI services, as well as mentorship from Red Bull Ventures , offering strategic guidance and real-world insights as the project moves from MVP to business.

10 What’s next for Darnell Adler and Lifeline AI?

“The next step is getting Lifeline AI into people’s hands and allowing people to test it out, and then hopefully making the world safer for them,” Adler says. “The dream goal is to create Lifeline to be the global standard in how people can call for help.”

That feeling when your idea wins global recognition © Priscilla Rodriguez / Red Bull Content Pool Quotation Don’t be afraid that you don’t have the expertise. Use AI! Any idea is a good idea, so just go after it Darnell Adler

11 Advice for founders from the new Red Bull Basement winner

Eyes firmly focused on the future, Adler is also eager to see other young visionaries succeed in tackling the world’s problems with their own ideas, advising:

“You should go after it. I don’t think there’s a better time than now. Don’t be afraid of having an idea you think someone else had, or be afraid that you don’t have the expertise. Use AI! Any idea is a good idea, so just go after it.”

Learn about Red Bull Basement and find more inspiration for first-time founders, right here .