Meet the student inventor behind the jewellery that can control your music

As far as Joel Meredith – our Australian Red Bull Basement finalist for 2020 – is concerned, technology should help us in our daily lives, not distract, divide or otherwise be a hindrance to us. It should be there when we need it, and be invisible when we don’t.

“The world has never been more divided, and I feel like we’ve all been sucked into this world of technology,” says the 22-year-old, “but I felt like it wasn’t really the promise of what technology would be when we first started developing it as a species.”

As a student at the University of Technology Sydney, Joel, who’s been interested in technology since he was a kid, took a smart design course and was given a brief to “radically redesign an existing object.”

A jewellery wearer himself, Joel didn’t have to look too far for inspiration, and he started thinking about how he could turn some of the items he wore every day into more functional accessories.

Eventually, he settled on the idea for Melo Ring : a wearable ring that could be used to control music on the wearer’s smartphone. As well as simple pause and play functionality, Joel wanted the devices to enable users to send or ‘throw’ songs to other Melo Ring users, use Shazam, control volume and create playlists all without ever having to touch your phone.

I just saw some magic in technology when I was a child. I thought that if we can bring back some of that magic...that would be an industry worth involving myself in. Joel Meredith

The idea soon gained traction, and Joel wound up deferring university for six months to join a local startup hub and an accelerator program. “I finished the project at uni and just thought that I was having so much fun with it, that this could be a really good way for me to break into the industry I want to be in,” he says.

Joel visited Shenzen, China, where he met with manufacturers and design houses, and Israel, where he learned about growth hacking and how venture capital might be able to help a young business like his. “Those trips really laid down the road map for what we needed to get done to roll it our into production,” says Joel.

Joel entered Melo Ring into Red Bull Basement this year – one of some 3865 entrants from around the world – as a way to gain access to more mentors and resources. He knew he had a good idea, but he had no idea it was enough for him to become the Australian finalist.

“We were super lucky to make it into the first round and get selected,” he says. “The mentors were so interesting to talk to, and gave us some great pointers on raising capital, expanding the business model, and how to move forward with things like marketing. We spoke to some Red Bull athletes – it was really important to delve into their world and their industry, and then us figuring out how our technology could help solve a real problem for them.”

For Joel, Melo Ring is just one example of how we can continue to fine-tune our relationship with technology. And as much as Joel wants to help rewrite how, why and where we use technology in our everyday lives, he concedes that people won’t be abandoning their smartphones anytime soon. “They're just too functional,” he explains, “but I think we’re going to see a lot of that functionality shifted elsewhere.”

He cites a book called ‘Enchanted Objects: Design, Human Desire, and the Internet of Things’ by David Rose as an inspiration. “If you wanted to know the weather in the morning, you could develop a thousand apps to bombard you with notifications,” says Joel. “But he designed an umbrella that would just sit by your door, and if it was due to rain, the handle would glow blue and you’d know to take the umbrella with you. It’s this idea of attentionless products and glanceable technology.”

As for when you might expect to see Melo Ring on sale? Joel should have the alpha prototypes for completed sometime in early 2021, then comes testing and certification. After that, Joel wants to begin a slow rollout with key industry leaders and influencers, gather feedback, and continue tweaking until he’s happy with the product.