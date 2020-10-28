This duo conquered 7 of NSW's most iconic trails in just 7 days

When the first COVID-19 wave hit Australia earlier this year, endurance athlete Mick Chapman – who was set to take part in Red Bull Defiance , City to Surf, Ultra-Trail Australia and the Noosa triathlon this year – knew firsthand what impact the pandemic would have have on the events he was looking forward to in 2020.

Mick holds a Masters in public health and is Health Promotion Officer at NSW Health. Back in June, he was working on COVID-19 contact tracing. “I was well across the numbers,” he tells RedBull.com. “I couldn’t see any events going ahead anytime soon.”

But instead of sitting around feeling sorry for himself, the former Red Bull Defiance athlete took matters into his own hands (and legs). He set himself a challenge: one that wouldn’t involve any international flights (which were banned), any domestic border crossings (which were banned), and any gatherings of 10 or more people (which were banned).

Inspired in part by Courtney Atkinson’s ‘ In Just 7 Days ’ mission in 2018 and his ‘ One Week One Australia ’ adventure in 2017, Mick’s plan was simple: to run seven of NSW’s most iconic trails in just seven days.

At first it was a pipe dream. “But the more I kept writing things down, the more I was reaching out to people, the more it came to fruition,” says Mick.

Mick and Reece wanted to show off the beauty of NSW with 7in7. © Lyndon Marceau

7in7, as it came to be known, quickly gained traction. Mick and his running partner, Reece Evans , picked up sponsorships from the likes of Oakley, Tailwind and Lululemon. “I think they saw it as a good opportunity to get on board with something while nothing was really happening,” says Mick, and the pair began working in a pro-public-health angle to their mission.

By partnering with Running Heroes , an Australian-based online running community that sets weekly challenges, Mick and Reece encouraged everyday Australians to commit to at least 30 minutes of exercise for every day that 7in7 took place. Within 48 hours, they had 1000 sign ups, and they wound up clocking 2680 by the end of the challenge. “A lot of Australians were doing it tough,” says Mick. “So I was hoping that we could at least inspire people to get out and do half an hour of exercise a day.”

It was all just about changing our perspective to see this more as an opportunity rather than sitting on the couch. Mick Chapman

Kicking off on October 5th, the pair traversed some 142km over seven days, on seven different NSW trails, and travelled over 1800kms by car. They began the journey with a 25km jaunt on Mt Kosciuszko before winding up a week later at Garie Beach in the stunning Royal National Park. As to be expected with any mission of this magnitude, it wasn’t all smooth sailing.

“By the time we got to the top of Kosciusko, we were snowed under, and the wind speeds up there were hitting around 100kms an hour,” says Mick. “It was pretty full on up there, pretty sketchy.” So sketchy were the conditions, in fact, that the pair were unable to get back up and over the mountain, and had to hitchhike some of the way back. And then came the car crash.

Mick Chapman during the 7in7 running challenge. © Lyndon Marceau

It was day three, and Mick and Reece were en route to begin their run up Mount Gulaga. “It was a wet day, and we came into this corner and a young P-plater was pretty much coming at us sideways,” says Mick. We saw the side of the car in our lane as we were coming into the corner, then she swung it back and hit us. It was a pretty big accident, and she was really shaken up. We were pretty lucky to just walk about from that to be honest.”

Ultimately, everyone was OK. But with the car almost a write-off, Mick and Reece had to source a hire car to continue the journey. “Just a bit of a speed bump along the way,” says Mick.

Car crashes aside, Mick and Reece completed their journey later that week, having helped nearly 3000 Australians move a little more regularly in the process. But for Mick, perhaps the sweetest victory was being able to demonstrate what’s possible in our own backyard.