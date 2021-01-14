Hear Mike Akox and Stonebwoy team up on 'Super Mario'
© Mike Akox
Afrobeat star Mike Akox and Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy have come together for an impressive new track.
Published on
Ghanaian-born, Sydney-based talent Mike Akox has devoted his career to championing Afrobeat, a sound born out of the streets of Accra and Lagos.
Today, Akox is back with some brand new music. He has paired up with Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy for 'Super Mario', a slick new cut inspired by footballer Mario Balotelli.
"Mario Balotelli has gone through racism in his entire career and is still one of the baddest men in football -- but he's also of Ghanaian descent," Akox told Red Bull. "With all the things life has thrown at me, I'm still pushing to be one of the biggest artists to ever do it and I feel like I am like 'Super Mario' Balotelli already."
"I want to tell the youth we are the truth and whatever you want to achieve is possible: don’t let life or anybody play you like Super Mario, you are a star like Super Mario, you are fresh like Super Mario."
'Super Mario' is part of a new six-track EP from Akox called Patience, out everywhere today. Wrap your ears the big Stonebwoy collaboration below.