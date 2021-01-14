Hear Mike Akox and Stonebwoy team up on 'Super Mario'

Today, Akox is back with some brand new music. He has paired up with Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy for 'Super Mario', a slick new cut inspired by footballer Mario Balotelli.

Today, Akox is back with some brand new music. He has paired up with Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy for 'Super Mario', a slick new cut inspired by footballer Mario Balotelli.

Today, Akox is back with some brand new music. He has paired up with Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy for 'Super Mario', a slick new cut inspired by footballer Mario Balotelli.