Raise your game with Mike LaBelle's top FC 26 tips

You probably don't need a lot of introduction to Mike LaBelle ; the FC pro and content creator has been winning things for almost two decades and represented the New York Red Bulls from 2018 until earlier this year . But what if you want to play like him? What are his key tips for improving in Ultimate Team on EA Sports FC 26?

01 Who is Mike LaBelle?

Before we get to his FC 26 tips, who exactly is Mike LaBelle? For the older fans of the series out there, you may know him as one of the original content creators and the voice for the game’s esports scene.

LaBelle began his professional esports career in 2006 after reaching the World Final of the FIFA Interactive World Cup by winning the national qualifier. He has won seven national titles in the FIFA/FC series, representing the United States in various competitions.

LaBelle represented the New York Red Bulls for seven fruitful years © Ben Solomon/Red Bull Content Pool

He says: “Everyone said gaming was a waste of time… but I’ve always gone against the grain with my choices. Gaming has turned into a career for me now.”

Away from competitive gaming, he’s been running a personal YouTube channel since 2011, reaching 312,000 subscribers at time of writing, thanks to his unique mix of personality and tip-focused EA FC content.

02 What FC content does he produce?

For more than a decade now, LaBelle’s content has focused on rankings, tier lists and top 10s.

He’ll rank everything, from positions on the pitch to build your team around, to card types and ways of playing, all of which aim to help viewers improve their FC 26 skills.

He tends to release new videos a couple of times a week, so subscribe to see them as soon as they’re released. You never know, his tips might be the difference between floundering in Division Three and thriving in the Elite Division in Rivals.

03 LaBelle’s top FC 26 tips

His FC 26 content is limited at the time of writing, but he’s begun to release videos with some excellent tips to help you build a great team and perform well in Champions.

Coins and packs are hard to come by in FC 26, so getting the most value for your funds is ideal. Mike has released a video covering the best low-cost players you can get for your Ultimate Team.

He suggests picking up the likes of Marcus Rashford , N’Golo Kanté and Éder Militão , but you can see all of his picks in the video above.

By far his most useful video of FC 26 so far is a breakdown of the best formations to use in the game.

4-1-4-1, 4-2-1-3, and 4-2-3-1 (2) are among his top three, but you’ll need to check out the video to see which he thinks is the best.

04 Other videos to check out

LaBelle has lots of other videos to check out, some of which will be useful throughout the lifecycle of FC 26. If you’re looking to add a Hero to your squad for some extra chemistry, give his video ranking all of them a watch.

Keep an eye on his channel throughout the year for more tips to improve your FC 26 game. You can also find him on Instagram , TikTok , X , and Twitch @mikelabelle.