Persistence has paid off for Madars Apse – here’s how it can for you too

Madars Apse is a pioneer of the street skateboarding scene and in the latest Mind Set Win episode we uncover the mental tactics that have contributed to his success and how we can implement them in our own daily lives.

Being broken down by hosts Cédric Dumont and York-Peter Klöppel this week is something that Dumont believes is the “real difference between success and failure” – persistence.

Apse credits “perseverance, dedication and goal-oriented skateboarding” as the three biggest psychological qualities that have propelled him from the small Latvian town of Ventspils to a skate icon creating content all around the world .

In his innovative line of skating, where the streets are his playground and every object is a potential source of creativity, Apse knows that he’ll often have to try for days or even weeks at a time to try and land one trick that he doesn’t even know is possible.

If it doesn’t work in the first two attempts, I’ll keep going Madars Apse

“I always go out onto the streets with an idea in my head,” Apse explains. “If it doesn’t work in the first two attempts, I’ll keep going.”

It’s this ability to keep going that sets the 33-year-old apart from the rest and enables him to capture the shots that have made him one of the hottest properties in skateboarding.

Apse explains: “The tricks can be scary and you can be under pressure with the light fading, or the police coming, or the camera battery running out.

"If there’s something that brings you down, that’s normal. The greatest challenge is not to lose your mind. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. Get up, stand up, try again.”

Madars Apse – Wallride © Gaston Francisco

Episode takeaway

Dumont and Klöppel discuss how we can take inspiration from Apse and apply it to our own goals and daily activities, like learning a new language or a musical instrument. Here are six tips on how to develop persistence:

When setting goals, try to be realistic with what you can do in your schedule, don’t try and copy from other people. To find your internal motivation, remind yourself of why you started the process in the first place. Think of the external rewards you’ll experience in the end if you keep going. Share your progress and story with your social circle, so they can encourage and support you along the way. Don’t give up if you’ve taken a break when life has got in the way, going back and starting again is courageous and also shows great persistence. Listen back to the episode from Season 1 with Kate Courtney where we look at how having a personal mantra can help you keep going in challenging moments.

As outlined in the exercise above from Klöppel, Red Bull’s Head of Mental Performance, having internal motivation, knowing the external rewards and receiving support from your social circle are all key factors in maintaining persistence.

Apse’s internal motivation was cultivated while learning his craft as a youngster skating in Ventspils. “When I first started skating, I didn’t have enough money to buy shoes,” he remembers.

“I was skating in sandals and the locals were making fun of me, throwing my board out of the skatepark. I still kept skating and still kept trying.”

As soon as I step on a skateboard, the creative possibilities are endless Madars Apse

His family and friends also play a key role in ensuring he’s the best version of himself by keeping his mind calm which in turns makes him feel good on the streets, the place he always loves to be.

“As soon as I step on a skateboard, the creative possibilities are endless. I feel at home. When you jump, flip the board, catch it and land again, it’s the greatest feeling.”

