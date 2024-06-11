How B-Boy Phil Wizard overcomes imposter syndrome and negative self-talk

Canada’s flagship B-Boy Phil Kim AKA Phil Wizard , rose to fame by claiming a variety of championship titles and most recently winning the Pan American Games 2023 in Chile. He opens up to Mind Set Win host, Lisa Ramuschakt, about his struggles with negative self-talk and how he handles imposter syndrome.

How he broke the downward spiral

Like most of us, Phil Wizard likes to talk to himself - frequently. But the breaking star admits that he struggles with talking to himself in a way that also negatively impacts his daily life and his competitions, something that he finds quite frustrating. ”It’s annoying, and I’m tired of this, and I’m tired of living this way,” he explains.

Phil Wizard works hard to break negative self-talk © Tyrone Bradley/Red Bull Content Pool I’m thankful to be here and I want to have a good time Phil Wizard

Recognising his behaviour of falling into negative downward spirals, he eventually was fed up with the strain it put on him mentally. “I think over time I just got tired of it. I just realised, ‘Look, I have to live with myself my whole life and I have to live with these thoughts’,” the B-Boy tells Mind Set Win host Lisa. He has come to rely on vital strategies and routines that help him put a stop to this downward spiral, which is especially vital before competitions. “I find that journaling really helps ... and I’m going into everything with gratitude. I’m thankful to be here and I want to have a good time,” he reveals. Other things like listening to podcasts, staying off social media right before a competition and forcibly shifting his self-talk in a more positive direction have massively improved this mentality.

Phil Wizard’s struggle with this was most intense at the beginning of his career when he had just decided to drop out of college to pursue dancing full-time. The B-Boy explains that the breaking industry was especially competitive when he started competing in 2017. This meant that the number of dancers that could pursue breaking as their full-time career was small, with an even smaller percentage being Red Bull athletes. So the goal of joining this elite group of dancers felt “so far away,” he explains. “It took me a long time to gain momentum,” and it was only during the COVID-19 pandemic that he started to become a household name.

Phil Wizard is not a household name © Mpumelelo Macu/Red Bull Content Pool

“Think like an artist, train like an athlete”

Throughout Phil Wizard's successful career, his guideline has always been to "think like an artist and train like an athlete." A balance between the two is the key to making sure his body stays healthy, and his mind flexible. This is especially important when the breaker is making up another gravity-defying move, like his 'swimming' move, which he came up with while watching swimmers. Being able to copy that move onto the floor is why the physical side is equally important as his creativity. To sustain his physical health, the B-Boy gets his inspiration from other sports that would experience similar physical issues. "I would look up gymnastics wrist-strengthening routines, and then I would follow that," he explains. However, 'practising' his creativity takes on different dimensions in his daily life." The creative element never turns off for me. I'm always thinking about breaking, and I'll be finding inspiration in different things," the B-Boy explains. For him, watching anime and playing video games plays a big role in fostering this creativity.

