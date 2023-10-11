Springboks Captain on finding your ‘why’ in life!

The Mind Set Win podcast returns this week with an episode exploring how finding your ‘why’ in life can push you to become the best version of yourself.

Cédric Dumont and York-Peter Klöppel’s guest is an inspirational figure who’s become an icon in his sport with his leadership skills and inspiring sense of purpose – Siya Kolisi .

Listen to the podcast above and read on for a recap of how to action the exercise at home...

Listeners learn how for Kolisi, his ‘why’ was shaped during his powerful journey from a humble Port Elizabeth township to Springboks star and is much bigger than just about himself.

It’s about his country, his team-mates, his family – and being a beacon of hope to people at every corner of his nation.

"You have to know why you're doing something,” Kolisi explains. “And the 'why' has to be bigger than the doubt you have over yourself.

Sometimes your purpose has to be more than just about you Siya Kolisi

"We're playing for our families, we're playing for our lives, we're playing for the country - if you need to be motivated to play on that level then you're in the wrong place.”

Siya Kolisi gives it his all in training © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

Episode exercise

As Klöppel, the Head of Mental Performance at the Athlete Performance Center, pinpoints in the episode it’s clear that from an early age Kolisi knew exactly why he was getting up in the morning to train so hard to improve himself as an athlete.

Siya believes in achieving something to give back to the people - that’s such a strong motivator York-Peter Klöppel

But how can we all find our own ‘why’ in life, that all important spark that drives us on a daily basis to overcome challenges and reach our peak performance level in whatever we do? Here's an exercise to try at home.

When watching the news tonight, or thinking about your job at the end of the day, ask yourself what resonated with you the most? What excited you the most? What carried the most meaning? Make a note of it and stick it on your fridge door, or keep it in an accessible place. When you’re having a down day or a difficult time, look at the note to remind yourself what your ‘why’ is. Let the reason why you do what you do in life be a source of energy for you and a motivation to keep going.

Siya Kolisi's life could easily have taken a very different path © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

Kolisi’s strong mindset is currently focused on retaining the Rugby World Cup in France, with the flanker aiming to become only the second ever captain to win the title twice.

The 32-year-old memorably lifted the trophy in 2019 after victory over England in Japan, just 16 months after being appointed the first black rugby captain of South Africa, something Kolisi remembers initially weighed heavily on his shoulders with the huge responsibility that comes with the role.

“Every day I have to carry myself in a way that reminds me that I must push every single time because others are also looking - and hopefully I can be that little bit of hope for them,” he tells Dumont.

But he insists the pressure he and his team feel every time they step out onto the pitch is actually a privilege as they have the opportunity make the country feel special. “We know, if we win, the country wins.”

Siya Kolisi drives positive change through his foundation © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool When I stop playing, I want to make the world a better place Siya Kolisi

It’s this way of thinking that leads Dumont to believe Kolisi is completely aligned with his core values and ready to do whatever it takes to achieve his goals.

One thing he knows for certain, when he hangs up his rugby boots his legacy won’t just be what he achieved on the grass pitches, his ‘why’ will keep pushing him to achieve a lasting impact through the Kolisi Foundation.

Kolisi says: “When I stop playing, I want to make the world a better place.”

Find out more – including simple exercises to do at home – in Mind Set Win .