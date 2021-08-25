How Mix Haus is turning the spotlight on womxn in hospitality

There’s one statistic that propelled Shirley Yeung, Pippa Canarvan and Reid Gunter to act.

“Women actually make up 55% of the hospitality industry in Australia but less than 30% ever make it into a senior management position or a senior position,” says Yeung. “So what we see is a lot of women do enter hospitality, but they don’t stay.”

The desire to change that figure led Yeung, Canarvan and Gunter to found Mix Haus , a platform designed to support women and non-binary people working in the hospo in Australia. Through education, training, networking and workshops, they plan to use Mix Haus to offer opportunity, growth and support to womxn in hospitality.

As longtime employees of Perth’s hospitality industry, the trio knew first hand how much something like Mix Haus was needed.

“The idea was born from frustration -- of there not being a direct resource or community support that was purely for women in hospitality,” Yeung says. “And from talking to our friends who are also female in hospitality, there was a sense that this was something everyone wanted but it didn’t exist. And so it came down to, okay, well, if it doesn’t, why don’t we do it?”

Mix Haus founders Shirley Yeung, Pippa Canarvan and Reid Gunter. © Supplied by Mix Haus

The trio initially applied for a grant to launch Mix Haus in early 2020. They didn’t win it, but a fundraiser on International Women’s Day enabled them to raised over $15,000 -- enough capital to launch the platform.

There was a sense that this was something everyone wanted but it didn’t exist Shirley Yeung

So far in 2021, Mixhaus has been able to host two events. The first was a panel discussion featuring three prominent women in the WA hospitality industry about how they got where they are and their experiences in the industry. Next up was a women in wine workshop, where female sommeliers showcased a selection of wines from across the region and abroad.

Creating events like these exclusively for womxn are important, Yeung says, because in the wider industry these events don’t always feel supportive of female workers.

The Mix Haus Womxn in Wine event. © Jacqueline Jane van Grootel

“When you go to events like this and it’s a 90% male presence, it is a bit intimidating,” she explains. “Especially when it comes to booze. I remember when I went to my first workshop, I was like cool, they’re talking about whiskey. I know nothing about this. And it didn’t feel like it was a room where you could put your hand up and ask stupid questions like ‘what’s the difference between a bourbon and a rye?’ We wanted to break the barrier down”.

Better yet, the success of Mixhaus’ women in wine event had a tangible outcome -- in collaboration with wine distributors Off The Vine and pub Mayfair Lane, it’s allowed them to offer scholarship spots for the WSET level 1 in wine, a qualification that provides a hands-on introduction to all things vino.

The Mixhaus trio believe that the future looks bright for Perth’s nightlife and hospitality industries.

“What I’m seeing now is a rapid growth in venues opening,” Yeung says. She believes there’ll be a surge in new small businesses over the coming months and years. “I think the future for Perth is we’re going to see a lot of new bars opened by bartenders, a lot of new restaurants opened by chefs. I think we’re seeing the current talent that’s growing and being nurtured growing into more opportunities where they then become their own bosses.”

The Mix Haus Womxn in Wine event. © Jacqueline Jane van Grootel

Yeung is happy to see Mixhaus grow step-in-step with the industry. The goal is to keep pushing female talent and creating those spaces for opportunity where they can, so that womxn in hospo can get the recognition they deserve.

“[Before we started Mixhaus] we were seeing a lot of our friends and co-workers who are amazing at what they do but they were never getting the spotlight put on them,” Yeung says. “So we want to move the spotlight onto female talent. Because there is a lot of it.”