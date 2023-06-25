A spicy raspberry punch mocktail in a glass, an open can of Red Bull Summer Edition Juneberry, and a jalapeno pepper, lemon slice and two raspberries.
Try this mocktail Juneberry recipe with the latest Red Bull Edition

The Red Bull Edition Juneberry has tasting notes of juneberry, red grape, cherry, and red berries with a slight floral finish.
By Riley Hunter with edits from Red Bull Canada Staff
As temperatures change and winter plans begin to take shape, Red Bull is encouraging people to source that energy with the introduction of its newest Red Bull Edition series flavour, Red Bull Juneberry Edition.

The Perfect Summer Drink

A Spicy Raspberry Punch Mocktail with Red Bull Summer Edition Juneberry

The limited-time offering, which has tasting notes of juneberry, red grape, cherry, and red berries with a slight floral finish, will be available across Australia starting in August, just in time for the winter season.
Whether you are on the go for a winter getaway, planning a day at the snow or enjoying a hang with friends around the fire, Red Bull Juneberry Edition will give you wiiings for any adventure. Also, with tasting notes of juneberry, red grape, cherry, and red berries, Red Bull Juneberry Edition is a great foundation for a refreshing mocktail – check out the Spicy Raspberry Punch mocktail recipe below.
Ingredients:
  • 2 jalapeno slices, plus 1 for garnish
  • 4 tablespoons of raspberry syrup
  • 2 tablespoons of lime juice
  • Red Bull Juneberry Edition
  • Garnish: jalapeno slice (optional: crushed freeze-dried raspberries; can top with fresh raspberry)
Instructions
  • Step One: Create the raspberry syrup. Combine raspberries and simple syrup in a bowl. Crush raspberries using a spoon.
  • Step Two: Add in ingredients to shaker (raspberry syrup, jalapeno slices, lime juice)
  • Step Three: Add ice and shake.
  • Step Four: Double strain over large ice cubes. Top with one can of Red Bull Juneberry Edition. Garnish with jalapeno slice.
Red Bull Juneberry Edition will come in a new sky-blue coloured matte can and will be available as a single serving or in a 4-pack, while supplies last.
