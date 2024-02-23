Molly Picklum celebrates a hall of fame Hawaiian leg with victory at Sunset

Ah that’s a good one. At Pipe I was focused on my own heats, because I was so clear on what was gonna score, and felt like I knew exactly what I wanted to do and how I wanted to go about it that I didn't need any more outside information.

Sunset was different, I was looking at a lot of the girls' waves that were scoring over six, and I was curious of which waves they were on, and how they were surfing them. Caity, Bettylou, Brisa Hennessy, Gabby Bryan, all those girls were setting a whole new Sunset standard, and I knew I had to lift my level to get to that.