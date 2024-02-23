Molly Picklum and an iconic turn at the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach.
© Tony Heff/World Surf League
Molly Picklum celebrates a hall of fame Hawaiian leg with victory at Sunset

After writing her name into folklore at Pipeline, Molly Picklum won Sunset to stamp herself as a world title contender. We caught up with the young Aussie for an exclusive debrief of her historic run.
By Chris Binns
Australian surfer Molly Picklum is leaving Hawaii in the WSL yellow leader's jersey following an incredible run at the two season-opening events at Pipeline and Sunset. After finishing runner-up to Caitlin Simmers at the Lexus Pipe Pro, on a day where women's surfing came of age, Picklum then accounted for Hawaiian powerhouse Bettylou Sakura Johnson in a closely-fought final at the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach to win the event for the second year running, a feat that hasn't been accomplished since seven-time world champion Layne Beachley did it in 1999 and 2000.
Molly Picklum wins the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach

Molly Picklum keeps on making a splash

© Brent Bielmann/World Surf League

Inbetween Simmers and Picklum's twin victories, up-and-coming superstar Sierra Kerr released her first signature film, Pre-Kerrsor, the 17-year-old proving without question that her arrival at the highest ranks is purely a matter of when, not if. Picklum and Simmers both cameo in the movie alongside Kerr, the trio's performances shouting loudly that maybe Generation Next has already become Generation Now.
With Picklum waiting to walk into her victory celebration we stole 10 minutes to discuss February 2024, and why it will long be remembered in the annals of female surfing history. Enjoy.

Congratulations Molly, back-to-back at Sunset. You must love it out there!

Molly Picklum: I think the waves that challenge me the most are when I have to stand up and rise to the occasion, and I think that's Sunset. Going back-to-back is such a trip because in our sport there's so many little uncontrollables, but I’ll take it!

You’re the first person to do it at Sunset since Layne Beachley.

What an honour, to sit up there with Layne and her generation. The things they went through for us, it's pretty cool. I'm in awe of that situation.

Molly Picklum and Jack Robinson after winning the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach

Trophy time for Molly Picklum and Jack Robinson at Sunset Beach

© Tony Heff/World Surf League

As you should be. What are you happiest with right now? The win, the yellow jersey or your run through Hawaii?

I would have to say my Hawaiian leg, and the mental state that I was in that allowed me to enjoy it. It wasn't like, ‘Oh my God, I'm competing’, I didn't feel like I was on the rollercoaster. I was living my life and having fun and I was there enough mentally to actually enjoy it, rather than it all just be a blur. I’m happiest with being really comfortable in the process, and with who I am, and what I'm doing.

Molly Picklum surfs at the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach.

Molly Picklum and her money ton, cashing in at Sunset

© Tony Heff/World Surf League

Sunset is a totally different wave to Pipeline. You ride big boards and do big turns versus hunting big barrels. How do you switch so seamlessly between the two?

Sunset literally starts the day after Pipe, and there was talk of it running straightaway. I don't know if I felt completely ready, but mentally you’ve just got to say, ‘Okay, the Pipe chapter is done and a whole new chapter starts now, because this wave will treat you differently. There's nothing the same about the two waves, so honestly I carry on as if I’m a newborn baby, as if I know nothing.

Molly Picklum and Glenn Hall prepare to surf at Sunset Beach in Hawaii.

The micro master and the apprentice – Hall and Picklum

© Tony Heff/WSL

Have you surfed anywhere other than Pipe and Sunset since you've been in Hawaii?

I literally surf Sunset, Kami Land, Haleiwa and Pipe, and then Freddy Land on the really busy days. Every day that those waves were breaking, I was out there. I didn’t even surf Rocky Point this year!

Molly Picklum rides a perfect 10 at Pipeline during the 2024 Lexus Pipe Pro.

Molly Picklum slides into the first ever female 10-point ride at Pipeline

© Tony Heff/World Surf League

Molly Picklum rides a perfect 10 at Pipeline during the 2024 Lexus Pipe Pro.

Molly Picklum's perfect 10 is no less spectacular from Pipe's hallowed sand

© Tony Heff/World Surf League

Molly Picklum rides a perfect 10 at Pipeline during the 2024 Lexus Pipe Pro

Molly Picklum, behind the curtain, over the foamball and onto glory

© Jesse Jennings/World Surf League

Molly Picklum rides a perfect 10 at Pipeline during the 2024 Lexus Pipe Pro

Molly Picklum gets shot out of the wave that was heard around the world

© Brent Bielmann/World Surf League

You had the perfect 10 that was heard around the world at Pipe, then today you dropped the turn that has everyone talking. How do you keep finding these incredible moments?

It's funny, I've never made the highlight reels over my competitive career, I've just made it through my heats. All that my coach Glenn ('Micro' Hall) and I talk about is how to win heats, how to focus on that, so this is a big change for me. I really enjoy it when moments like that happen in heat, it's like, 'damn that's cool!' Moments like that stick with you for life 'cos they're pretty rare and very special.

Talk us through the turn.

I remember when I came off the bottom I was so focused on trying to engage, and then once I did, I looked up at what I had to play with and was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I'm actually gonna die, this is heavy!’ There was a split-second of hesitation and then something took over, like, ‘No, go for it!’ I think how committed I was helped me pull it, and some things just pan out in the surf that you can't really explain. Obviously I couldn't control if the barrel was gonna land on my head, or where it did to let me ride out but yeah, I’m stoked! Otherwise, I’d been on the chiropractor's table right now.

Molly Picklum and an iconic turn at the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach.

From tubes at Pipe to turns at Sunset, Molly Picklum's been on a heater

© Tony Heff/World Surf League

At Pipeline you, Caity Simmers and Bettylou Sakura Johnson took it to the next level. Were you watching the other girls' heats or were you just focusing on your own?

Ah that’s a good one. At Pipe I was focused on my own heats, because I was so clear on what was gonna score, and felt like I knew exactly what I wanted to do and how I wanted to go about it that I didn't need any more outside information.

Sunset was different, I was looking at a lot of the girls' waves that were scoring over six, and I was curious of which waves they were on, and how they were surfing them. Caity, Bettylou, Brisa Hennessy, Gabby Bryan, all those girls were setting a whole new Sunset standard, and I knew I had to lift my level to get to that.

Molly Picklum wins the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach

Molly Picklum and Glenn Hall are the deadliest duo in surfing right now

© Brent Bielmann/World Surf League

On finals day at Pipe, all anyone was talking about was the women, there was so much buzz about what was going down. Could you feel that? Did you know that you were involved in something so special?

When it started I didn't, then as the day unfolded it was more like, 'Wow! What a special day for Pipe, the waves are so good!' As the day went on I was reading Glenn and his body language, and the things he was saying about it all, that was my gauge. I'm so young, I have no idea, I'm just trying to learn and take it all in, but there was a time where everyone around me was tripping out, and I was like, 'okay, there's a lot of people here who I trust saying this is the most incredible day of women's surfing', and it started to sink in.

Molly Picklum rides the tube at the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach

Big turns and bigger tubes, Molly Picklum has had a big Hawaiian season

© Tony Heff/World Surf League

It was impossible to look away because it seemed like you were pushing things to the absolute upper limit of your capabilities, and if things went wrong they could have gone haywire pretty quick. Did you feel that too?

It’s funny, in a heat at Pipe you kind of blackout, you’re so focused on reading the waves and getting things going for you. I wasn't thinking about the bad, I was like, if I get in that situation, I'll deal with it then. With the Hawaiian water patrol and no crowds you feel a lot safer than in your regular free surfs, so you feel more confident too.

Caitlin Simmers and Molly Picklum after finishing first and second at the 2024 Lexus Pipe Pro.

Caity Simmers and Molly Picklum are doing it for the girls

© Tony Heff/World Surf League

A week-or-so later, if you were given the option of winning Pipe and not getting your 10, or keeping the 10 and not winning the event, which way would you go?

Oh my, that's huge. I think I’d keep my 10, because I think I have more of a chance of winning that event than potentially getting another 10. On a 10 it's up to the wave, and it's up to other people in a room, whereas winning an event is a bit more achievable, it comes around a bit more than a 10-point ride.

This is an incredibly exciting time in women's surfing. How much does that inspire you and even motivate you, even though you're one of the people who's motivating everyone else?

You know when you get a big pat on the back from someone you trust, and that makes you put your head down and work even harder? That's what it feels like with what’s unfolding, and the reactions that myself, Caity and Bettylou are getting, and I think we're all very energized to continue to push, and push each other, and see what we can create.

Speaking of creating, in between Pipe and Sunset we saw Sierra Kerr’s movie come out. What the hell are you guys up to? The movie's incredible!

For sure! It was great timing because girls like Sierra have pushed me so much, and people need to understand that. Age is one thing, but it’s more the generational shift of everyone who’s willing to give it a go coming together and clashing and creating fireworks. Like myself and Sierra in Tahiti, like the Pipeline show, like Sunset. I'm so happy that movie came out because it shows that it's not just three women, it's a whole shift in women’s surfing.

Izzy Gomez, Caity Simmers, Molly Picklum and Lucas Chumbo at Teahupo'o

Izzy Gomez, Caity Simmers, Molly Picklum and Teahupo'o taxi Lucas Chumbo

© Domenic Mosqueira/Red Bull Content Pool

Molly, congratulations on an incredible couple of weeks. You guys are unbelievable.

Thank you. The girls went crazy. What they did helped me, and what I'm doing helps them, so there's a lot of mutual respect there between all of us. For myself, it's kind of baffling to have two events go your way back-to-back, and then of course Sunset back-to-back, these things don't come round often so I'm just enjoying it, and really soaking it up.

