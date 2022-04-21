Hi everyone, I’m Molly! I’m 19, I’m from the Central Coast of New South Wales, and this is my first year on the WSL Championship Tour. I qualified last year and though it wasn’t smooth sailing I learned a lot. We’re four events into the 2022 season and I thought I’d give you a quick update on how rookie life is going. Molly Picklum

In 2021 my path to the Dream tour was less than conventional , and I couldn't have done it without my crew, which is made up of a few key characters. Glenn “Micro” Hall is technically my coach but is really so much more than that. He inspires and guides me all day long, whether it’s in surfing or life. Anything surfing is his department, from heats to technique, you name it. Glenn helps me engage with the surf industry, he teaches me anything I need to know, and he really looks hard at my equipment. I ride DHD (Darren Handley Designs) surfboards and Darren obviously helps me a lot too. My manager Ben Mathias comes to the occasional event, checks-in with me all the time, and offers plenty of advice as well.

10 min Molly Picklum Highly Qualified

The first few events were in Hawaii. Over there Kekoa “Bam” Bacalso is the Rip Curl team manager, and he’s the man! He's so welcoming when we land, he’s one of the nicest humans on earth and such an underrated surfer, he surfs so well it’s mind blowing.

The Micro Master and The Apprentice © Tony Heff/WSL

Micro’s squad this year is myself, Brisa Hennessy and Conner Coffin. I surf with those guys a lot, and Conner was incredible for me in Hawaii. His family have a house right on the beach at Off The Wall, which is the stretch you want to be located. Conner’s put in a lot of time out there and was more than happy to show me the ropes. He’d let us hang at his place and set up camp all day long, and that was a gamechanger when the comp was on.

Bam paddled out with me a couple of times too, on days when there was nobody out because of how bad it was, just to help me get in the swing of things with where to sit, and where to try and take off. Glenn came out a few times in the lead up to the event too, then across those surfs I found my own way a little bit. I had help, but I had to adapt for myself as well. Glenn said from the start that I’d struggle to get waves out there, and just to be ready for that. Go for a surf, catch three closeouts, call it a day, that kinda thing!

Molly Picklum prepares to take on Pipeline © Tony Heff/WSL

My first ever heat on tour was the first ever full-blown women’s heat at Pipeline. Crazy! I was up against Sally Fitzgibbons and Courtney Conlogue, two veterans. They didn’t treat me any differently because I was a rookie, to be honest I think we were all in the same boat, we were all rookies out there really, they’d never surfed heats at Pipeline either. Molly Picklum

I had never competed on the Championship Tour as a wildcard so I had no previous experience to judge it by, but when you compare it to the Qualifying Series they’re miles apart. The people around you expect you to be more way more specific with location knowledge, there’s a heightened effort that goes into knowing the lineup, those kinda things. It’s not scary, there are just different noises coming from different places.

Molly versus The Ocean © Tony Heff/WSL

When there’s no one out to show you the line-up at Pipe it’s hard to work out where to sit, and to know the ins and outs of that reef and how to get the waves from the best part of it. It’s definitely challenging, especially not having spent much time out there. Then you run through the crowd and it’s so intense until you hit the water and everything goes quiet. Which you have to embrace, because Pipe is never silent, there’s always something going on out there.

There was a real comradery amongst all of the girls, everyone came together and every surf we’d be saying “I can’t believe we’re doing this!” I don’t know if that’s how it used to be, but I know at Pipe everybody wanted to be a part of taking female surfing to the next level and really enjoy the experience. It was huge!

Because I was in the first heat of the first round there were no expectations. I saw it as an opportunity to maybe catch a few people out, ’cos I love getting barrelled, and that’s kind of how it played out. I was bummed to lose in the third round though.

Picklum's picture perfect Backdoor Pipeline positioning © Tony Heff/WSL

Moana Jones-Wong took the event win as a wildcard, which doesn’t happen often but if it does it’s going to be at Pipe. Moana has spent her whole life out there, I didn’t even think of her as a wildcard, because if it’s Pipe she just has to be in it. It’s such a unique wave that Moana was able to really lean on her superior experience, and it showed. Winning a CT doesn’t happen by accident, she knew exactly what she was doing, and I think a lot of the girls drew inspiration from her, even during the event.

Moana’s win also validates the girls having an event at Pipe, because she shows how good you can get with practice, which means catching waves out there. Now that we have to surf heats at Pipe, we have to be practising and trying to catch waves, and it might make someone think twice about hassling you for waves. Not that it’s any easier, mind you!

Molly making it rain at solid Sunset © Brent Bielmann/WSL

Next up was Sunset. The deal for me there was to understand and accept it’s the trickiest wave ever, and the trickiest line-up ever. I wanted to get a bit of base knowledge from guys like Kekoa and the locals, and then let Glenn pass on all that he could. Beyond that it was all on me, to put in as much time as I could, because I’d never surfed it. The way I see it is Glenn and my team are the bank, but it’s up to me to go and get the money out.

At Sunset I beat Carissa Moore in round three. Surfing against someone like Riss is such a huge deal that I think trying to block everything out is unrealistic, so I tried to embrace it. I was frothing! I’ve spent my whole life trying to get to this level so that I can go up against the best, and if that’s what I want why act like it’s not? I was definitely preparing as if it was a final though, she’s an amazing surfer and an incredible competitor, so that’s a deadly, deadly combination.

Burying rail and throwing a bucket © Tony Heff/WSL

I backed my own surfing, I feel like I’m capable of beating anyone on my day, so I went out there hopeful and it paid off. Maybe it wasn’t her best day, and maybe it was one of my better ones, but it was just an honour to share a heat with her. She was really gracious in the water, told me I was surfing well and congratulated me afterwards. She’s a true champion, she knows how to win and how to lose, and that was really cool. My team just told me to soak it up and enjoy the moment. It’s funny, obviously everyone is excited, but there’s a part of me that almost gets offended, like, ‘did you guys not think this was possible?!’

Carissa was the top dog going into that event and everyone had eyes on her, so I think I showed a lot of people she’s still human and can lose sometimes. I wouldn’t say beating her was the highlight of my year, that’s probably been when I’ve put up heats that I’m happy with and they have led to me beating someone like Carissa. Highlights for me can be the location – I loved Portugal! – or even just getting barrelled at a competition, that’s something I’m not used to. The whole year has been a highlight to be honest, I’m in awe, every single day, every single moment.

I was beyond stoked when Brisa won Sunset. It was a bit of a hard feeling, because obviously I want to be there on the podium, but you put that aside and you’re so thrilled that one of your best mates has done something so huge and won Sunset. She beat me along the way and we had a moment in the water… I told her she had to win ’cos she’d got me!

Rip Curl called up local restaurant Lei Lei’s straight away and booked a big table. Katie, Brisa’s mum was there, all the Rip Curl team, all of Glenn’s family, it was quite the celebration for Brisa to go and get dinner. They had a little Hennessy shot to cheers her big win and got on with things!

After Hawaii, Portugal was crazy, and as a surfer in the event it’s surreal. Hawaii is laidback, you’re dealing with beach houses and everyone comes and goes. We’re all surfers in Hawaii, whereas over there they are actual surf fans. There are all these big VIP tents at the beach and the crowd is looking up into them the whole time waiting for their favourite surfers to run out. Even when you pull into the carpark there’s these big cut outs of everyone next to their spots, and people are taking photos with them. I struggle to get put up on a pedestal like that, I try to tell them I’m normal and we can have a regular conversation but it’s hard. Definitely signed a couple of autographs.

Deep and driving on her backhand © Damien Poullenot/WSL

I didn’t really get barrelled in my heat, but in the leadup to the event, to wash off the jetlag, we were getting super barrelled. There’s a pretty incredible bit of coastline around Peniche, and I look forward to getting back there and exploring it one day. I spent a bit of time going down the dirt roads looking around but the event ran so quickly, and Supertubos was so good, that we didn’t do it much.

I ate at every local restaurant, which was an experience, pointing at the menu and saying ‘can I have this one?’ I ate out every meal which was amazing, heaps of chicken, plenty of seafood. The food is incredible and the culture is so lovely, the scenery, the coastline, castles, all sorts.

Molly representing Ash Barty on International Women's Day in Portugal © Thiago Diz/WSL

International Women’s Day was during the event and I was lucky enough to wear (three-time tennis Grand Slam winner) Ash Barty’s name on my jersey. We were asked to pick women in sport who inspire us, and for me Ash is head and shoulders above everyone else in the way she carries herself. She’s relatable, I really look up to her and think she’s incredible, and the fact she just retired shows how much she owns her own story and will do whatever she feels is right, without anybody else’s input. It was cool to see how everyone resonated with different women too, we all had our reasons for the names on our jerseys and it was cool to hear all the stories.

It's exciting to be back home for the Aussie leg, although I didn’t have the best result at Bells. I went down early and got a feel for it, but couldn’t quite convert in my heats. It was a funny event for me to be honest, I got a bit busy with sponsors, and even went to the F1 which was awesome, but probably a little bit of a distraction.

Although she bowed out early, Molly learned a lot at Bells Beach in 2022 © Ed Sloane/WSL

I was so well set up, with family, friends and management all in town to support me; I couldn’t have had a better crew to try and ring the Bell in front of! I was surfing well and felt really comfortable, things just don’t work out for you sometimes in the water. In my first heat I gave myself opportunity but didn’t convert, in my second I couldn’t find a wave, and that was it. That’s surfing!

Molly Picklum and Ash Barty debrief post-heat at Bells © Aaron Hughes/WSL

Ash was at Bells, which was cool. It was amazing to have her come down and watch, and it definitely inspired me to try and perform, but it didn’t work out. After my heat she pulled me aside and told me she was impressed with how I carried myself after my loss, and said that a true champ takes things in their stride and bounces back, which I’ll always remember.

I’ve come over to Western Australia nice and early for the Margaret River Pro. I’ve spent time around here before and love it, but I’ve never surfed Mainbreak before. I’ve brought my Sunset board with me, that I worked on with Darren at the end of last year. It’s a 6’4”, which is a solid step-up for me, so if it comes out of the bag you know the surf is going to be pretty nerve-wracking!

I’m staying with Conner and am picking his brain a bit, he even took me out at The Box the other day which was an experience, it’s such an intense wave! I didn’t jag any crazy ones but I snuck into a couple that got my heart racing. I’d love to see them run some women’s heats run out there. I feel like if it’s not this year, it’ll be soon enough. It’s a bit the same as Pipe really, with water safety on hand and no crowd there isn’t a better time to try and step up, and I’m sure if we start having heats out there you’ll see performances get better and better really quickly.

The mid-year cut happens after this event and I think a lot of people are caught up on it, but personally my goal is to be in the top five and fight for world titles, so if I get clipped before that then it’s all part of my journey. I don’t want to do anything differently, and I’m really trying not to waste energy thinking about it because it’s only going to add negative spins to what I want to be doing. Every heat I’m trying to win, that’s never gonna change.

What’s surprised me about the tour so far? Not much really, I had a bit of a picture in my mind but came in as an open book. Everyone talks about how much waiting around you do compared to the qualifying events, but I was ready for that. This year has been a good confidence booster for me regardless of results, and I feel like I can trust my plan. I’ve surfed plenty of heats against the best in the world and feel good about my performances, but have definitely been reminded that Mother Ocean always has the final say. Hopefully next week in Margaret River she’s on my side!